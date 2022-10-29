ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

KCBY

Ducks defensive backs building chemistry

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon, Oregon State football debut in initial College Football Playoff rankings

EUGENE, Ore. — On January 9, a college football national champion will be crowned in Los Angeles. That's still ten weeks away and if history has taught us anything, the four teams that will reach the college football playoff usually aren't the ones that are in the top four in the first rankings.
KCBY

Oregon men's basketball Jermaine Couisnard out after knee surgery

EUGENE, Ore. — Last week at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day, Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman said preseason practice has been disrupted by injuries. Tuesday, we learned a little more on who exactly that refers to. The Ducks held an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday and...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction

It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Fans react to Beavers being ranked for first time since 2013

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The wait is finally over. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason. We took to twitter to ask Beaver fans what they were doing in 2013:. “Senior in HS. Geez that was forever ago," said @Beav0060718.
CORVALLIS, OR
KCBY

Ducks cruise in exhibition win over Carroll College

EUGENE, Ore. — Led by a game-high 12 points apiece from a pair of freshmen in Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten, Oregon handled Carroll College 72-41 in an exhibition contest Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena, UO Athletics reported. VanSlooten shot 6-for-12 from the field added a team-leading nine...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Ducks Football: Seven McGee confirms departure from team

EUGENE, Ore. — In University of Oregon football news, multiple outlets reported early Monday that receiver Seven McGee was entering the transfer portal. A few hours later, he confirmed his departure, tweeting, "All love to oregon and the program much love and respect! Can't wait to find a new home ! In the mean time it's time to work !"
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Top high school football plays of the week - Halloween edition!

EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event

EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
LINN COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home

EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KCBY

Police: With fentanyl overdoses rising, no street drug is safe

EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
EUGENE, OR

