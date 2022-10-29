Read full article on original website
KCBY
Ducks defensive backs building chemistry
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks have now rattled off seven wins in a row - but they're not without their flaws. Oregon ranks 119th in the nation in pass defense and just gave up 328 yards against Cal. But the defensive backs feel like they've made continual improvement...
KCBY
Oregon, Oregon State football debut in initial College Football Playoff rankings
EUGENE, Ore. — On January 9, a college football national champion will be crowned in Los Angeles. That's still ten weeks away and if history has taught us anything, the four teams that will reach the college football playoff usually aren't the ones that are in the top four in the first rankings.
KCBY
Oregon men's basketball Jermaine Couisnard out after knee surgery
EUGENE, Ore. — Last week at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day, Oregon Ducks head coach Dana Altman said preseason practice has been disrupted by injuries. Tuesday, we learned a little more on who exactly that refers to. The Ducks held an open practice at Matthew Knight Arena Tuesday and...
KCBY
Despite double-digit win at Cal, Oregon football admits they can play better
BERKELEY, Calif. — Oregon’s motto coming into the week was hungry and humble. Oregon defeated Cal Saturday, 42-24, and make no mistake: the Ducks wanted this win - just not in this way. And that’s where the humbling lessons come in. Despite this trip to Berkley seeming...
KCBY
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves transforms garage into haunted attraction
It’s a Halloween staple in one Eugene neighborhood. Oregon women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is a big fan of the Halloween season. So every year, the head coach of the Ducks transforms his garage into a haunted house for everyone in the neighborhood to enjoy. Sports Director Hayden Herrera and sports reporter Erin Slinde got a tour of the haunted house from Graves Monday night. Enjoy!
KCBY
Fans react to Beavers being ranked for first time since 2013
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The wait is finally over. Oregon State is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since the 2013 preseason. We took to twitter to ask Beaver fans what they were doing in 2013:. “Senior in HS. Geez that was forever ago," said @Beav0060718.
KCBY
Lanning on Colorado: 'They've at times been playing with some resiliency, some new life'
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's next opponent on the Pac-12 football schedule is Colorado - a team that's had a tumultuous season. The Buffaloes moved on from head coach Karl Dorrell at the beginning of October. But in their next game, they were able to upset Cal...
KCBY
Ducks cruise in exhibition win over Carroll College
EUGENE, Ore. — Led by a game-high 12 points apiece from a pair of freshmen in Jennah Isai and Grace VanSlooten, Oregon handled Carroll College 72-41 in an exhibition contest Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena, UO Athletics reported. VanSlooten shot 6-for-12 from the field added a team-leading nine...
KCBY
Ducks Football: Seven McGee confirms departure from team
EUGENE, Ore. — In University of Oregon football news, multiple outlets reported early Monday that receiver Seven McGee was entering the transfer portal. A few hours later, he confirmed his departure, tweeting, "All love to oregon and the program much love and respect! Can't wait to find a new home ! In the mean time it's time to work !"
KCBY
OSAA Volleyball State Championship brackets set
EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA Volleyball State Tournaments begin on Friday, Nov. 4. The 6A & 5A championships take place at Forest Grove High School. The 4A & 3A championships take place at Springfield High School. The 2A & 1A championships take place at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
KCBY
Top high school football plays of the week - Halloween edition!
EUGENE, Ore. — To celebrate this Halloween, let's take a look at the most haunting hits, petrifying passes, and spooky sacks from this week in high school football:. 5: Unlike Sam Darnold, no seeing ghosts for Pleasant Hill quarterback Breasan Holliday. He celebrates the holiday weekend by stabbing the defense with a deep pass to Colton Kaiser. Big-time touchdown for the Billies.
KCBY
University of Oregon to hold Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon's Center on Parenting and Opioids will hold a Youth Accidental Overdose Prevention event to give parents and youth education and resources to "feel confident preventing accidental overdose." UO Substance Use and Prevention and Lane County Public Health are co-hosting the event. The...
KCBY
UPDATE: Eugene Police investigating reports of blades in Halloween candy
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: EPD says detectives are investigating three similar reports of tampered candy. Officials say all reports came from within the area of West 24th to West 27th and Tyler Street to Friendly Street. Police say the razor appears to be something similar to a pencil sharpener...
KCBY
Serious injury crash on Highway 20, Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Monday morning, October 31, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20, near milepost 40. Early investigations revealed that an east bound car, a black Hyundai Kona, driven by Edwin Dominguez, crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with a silver Honda CRV, operated by Tia Miller. Police are investigating impairment as a possible contributing cause.
KCBY
2-vehicle crash in Roseburg requires extrication; 3 hospitalized, including child
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Firefighters in Roseburg cleared the scene of a two-vehicle crash Monday at Diamond Lake and Fowler, the Roseburg Fire Department said. The crash occurred around 6:25 p.m., the Battalion Chief said. One patient needed extrication and three were transported to Mercy Medical Center, including a small...
KCBY
SUV collides with dump truck on Main Street in Springfield during morning commute
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An SUV collided with a dump truck Monday morning at 41st and Main Street in Springfield, sending two drivers to the hospital and closing the road. Just before 8:30 a.m., a SUV made a left turn on to Main Street, running into an oncoming dump truck, then spinning off and hitting another car.
KCBY
Crowdfunded brewery sets up shop in new home
EUGENE, Ore. — For over eight years, Amy and Cam Wells, alongside their friend Chris Archer have been dreaming of opening a brewery together. Chris Wells and Archer are Navy vets who worked at Ninkasi before setting out to open their own brewery. The dream nearly became a reality...
KCBY
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
KCBY
Public can help solve cold cases with website created by Eugene Police Cold Case Squad
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department announced Tuesday a new website created by cold case volunteers in hopes of generating tips that help solve cold case homicides and missing persons investigations. The Eugene Police Volunteer Cold Case Squad is staffed by volunteer, retired law enforcement officers, according to...
KCBY
Police: With fentanyl overdoses rising, no street drug is safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Amid reports of 'rainbow fentanyl' across the country, Eugene Police want to remind the community that no street drug is safe. According to police, the drug can appear similar to candy, and can take the form of pills, powder, and blocks that look like chalk. Eugene...
