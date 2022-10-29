ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALB 10

Unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of a weak cold front sunshine and pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds return as a disturbance passes with nothing more than a wind shift and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the week. High pressure dominates with sunny warm days as...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rain-free and warming up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s and 80s Monday afternoon. Staying dry as clouds gradually clear for a Halloween treat therefore no concerns weatherwise for trick or treaters. Dominating the week, a rather benign weather pattern. Look for sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low...
ALBANY, GA
georgiatrend.com

Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights

Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County

OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
OCILLA, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe requests demolition of several properties near Albany campus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System is requesting several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. The health system is requesting the demolition at Wednesday’s Albany Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission meeting. This is a developing story.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe

VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany

Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Lean-Ox Festival announces Grand Marshal

The Lean-Ox Festival Committee is proud to announce that Rep. Penny Houston will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 40th Annual Lean-Ox Festival. The festival parade will be on Saturday, November 19 beginning at 11 a.m. in Downtown Lenox. Houston serves as chairman of Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development,...
LENOX, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
TIFT COUNTY, GA

