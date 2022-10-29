Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Unseasonably warm and dry
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the wake of a weak cold front sunshine and pleasantly warm Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds return as a disturbance passes with nothing more than a wind shift and a reinforcing shot of drier air for the week. High pressure dominates with sunny warm days as...
WALB 10
Rain-free and warming up
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with warm 70s and 80s Monday afternoon. Staying dry as clouds gradually clear for a Halloween treat therefore no concerns weatherwise for trick or treaters. Dominating the week, a rather benign weather pattern. Look for sunny warm days as highs top upper 70s low...
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
WALB 10
AFD: Candle causes camper fire that leaves man severely burned
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A candle severely burned a man after flames tore through his camper, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). AFD officials said the man suffered second-degree burns and was taken to the August Burn Center for treatment. The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in...
Spring Run bridge to open with run, street festival at Radium Springs
ALBANY — Dougherty County is inviting everyone out on Saturday for a run, walk or bike ride on the trail and a fall festival as part of the festivities for the grand opening of the renovated Spring Run Bridge. “A big part of Saturday is for us to reintroduce...
WALB 10
Family in Albany builds Halloween trick-or-treat experience
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re looking for a good scare and lots of laughs, an Albany family is inviting you to their home on Halloween night. Wayne and Tonie Allen live in the Doublegate community in Albany. Their address is 2609 East Doublegate Drive. The Allen family has...
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Casey Soliday of Irwin County
OCIALLA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach who won big or simply outcoached the other team, ad this coach lead his team arguably one of the biggest wins on the season. Our week 10 coach of the week is Coach Casey Soliday of the...
WALB 10
Phoebe requests demolition of several properties near Albany campus
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System is requesting several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. The health system is requesting the demolition at Wednesday’s Albany Dougherty Historic Preservation Commission meeting. This is a developing story.
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
WALB 10
Week 11 Play of the Week: Tyler Floyd to Malachi Thomas For 37-yard Double Pass
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Yellowjackets opened up the playbook on Friday night scoring their first three touchdowns on misdirection gadget plays. Down 10-0 and looking to get the offense rolling, head coach Justin Rogers called up the double pass and it was executed to perfection. Sam Brown throws it...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
WALB 10
Missing Dooly Co. woman found safe
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office was asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 92-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office said Majorie Moore was found safe.
WALB 10
Georgia AG: 4 indicted in Dougherty Co. gang charges
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four alleged members of a Dougherty County-based gang have been indicted, according to the Office for Attorney General Chris Carr. Albert Lewis Hester, aka “Cool,” 25, Williel Jermaine Harris, aka “Kodak,” 21, Kevious Demetrius Walker, aka “Kevo,” 25, and Tykeshia Shenoria Sapp, 25, are facing 32 total charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of an illegal weapon among other charges.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
wfxl.com
Injuries reported in accident at intersection of Stuart & Palmyra, in Albany
Traffic has resumed Friday afternoon after an accident just before noon. Albany police, fire and Dougherty County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Stuart and Palmyra around 11:15 a.m. Friday. On scene, FOX 31 reporters say two vehicles, a small, silver/grey sports car and a charcoal...
wfxl.com
Lean-Ox Festival announces Grand Marshal
The Lean-Ox Festival Committee is proud to announce that Rep. Penny Houston will serve as the Grand Marshal for the 40th Annual Lean-Ox Festival. The festival parade will be on Saturday, November 19 beginning at 11 a.m. in Downtown Lenox. Houston serves as chairman of Appropriations Subcommittee on Economic Development,...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County
ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars. The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100...
