Terre Haute leaf pick-up schedule 2022
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute’s leaf collection season will begin next week on Monday, Nov. 7 and will continue throughout the season. The city will start the season by collecting leaves from neighborhoods running east to west. The areas of Wabash Ave. – 8th Ave., and N. 4th St. – N. Fruitridge Ave. (Including Phoenix Hills & Robinwood) can expect collectors first. The following week is planned to continue to northbound neighborhoods.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing story – continue to follow mywabashvalley.com […]
"Be respectful" Residents, Parke County officials urge caution while taking "unofficial detour" through Mecca
MECCA, Ind. (WTHI) - If you've driven through Parke County recently you've likely noticed a major road closure. U.S. 41 is closed between Mecca and Coxville roads South of Rockville. This closure has redirected traffic through the town of Mecca. The only intersection in Mecca is where kids get on...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Darlington woman
UPDATE: Cathy Weliever was found safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the disappearance of a 76-year-old woman. Authorities said that Cathy Weliever was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. in Darlington, Indiana. She was last seen wearing a white sweater and […]
Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway
The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
Betty Lou Miley
Betty Lou Miley, 90, passed away at home peacefully on October 30, 2022 surrounded by her family. She is the daughter of Phillip and Christina (Williams) Taylor. She married her first husband, Shirley Ray Lucas on May 5, 1961. She married her second husband, Thomas H. Miley on May 6, 1972.
Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
Efforts to create memorial playground received a boost
Efforts are underway in Vincennes to help comfort families who have lost a child. Fundraising efforts are taking place right now for the creation of Christyn’s Place. It’s a proposed playground in memory of Christyn Harrington, a child who died earlier this year. Organizers plan to put this...
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 24 - October 29
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for October 24 - October 29. Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 7 Non-Critical) Observed presence of insect and rodent droppings. Observed accumulated food debris on knives stored in knife rack and table-mounted can opener. Found garlic in oil mixture on prep table at 66F – Must be 41F or less. Found scouring pads in hand wash sink and sink being used to fill containers with water for steam table.
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
The Terre Haute Humane Society is in the Halloween Spirit!
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now it's time for not just any ordinary "Trunk or Treat" - It's a very special "Pet Trunk or Treat" with the Terre Haute Humane Society. As you can see, even our furry friends want to join in on the Halloween fun!. From clowns to...
SATURDAY AT 7:30PM: FIRST CITY FOCUS
Daviess County is one of five counties in the state of Indiana chosen for a pilot program designed to address the mental health of released inmates through a peer recovery process. We’ll find out how the program is being designed to help former inmates successfully transition out into society.
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
Bridge closure in Knox County
A Knox County bridge will be closed through this week. Knox County Commissioners say Bridge 382, located on Old US 41 over the CSX Railroad in Oaktown, officially closed. The closure will allow contractors to clear the right of way in preparation for the construction of a new bridge. Officials...
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
1 injured following crash near Oakwood
VERMILION COUNTY (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 responded to a two vehicle crash near Oakwood on Saturday night. The crash happened on Interstate 74 eastbound near milepost 203.5 at approximately 7:45 p.m. One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. There is no further information available at this time.
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors
Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
Large underground gasoline leak spills into Bloomington sewer system
A large gasoline spill at a Marathon gas station, located at 1307 West Third Street, resulted in a large release of fuel into the sanitary and storm sewer Monday. After a thorough search, the spill was caused by a leak in an underground holding tank, or underground pipe, which released the large amount of gasoline fuel.
