GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO