Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road

BATON ROUGE - A shooting Monday night in a neighborhood off Highland Road left one person hospitalized. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Chatsworth Street in a neighborhood between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive. Officers said one unidentified adult...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Update: I-10 West reopens after crash at I-10/110

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – I-10 west in Baton Rouge is back open following a crash. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Officials are responding to a Tuesday evening crash on I-10/110. According to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), I-10 West is closed and congestion is approaching...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

University Police respond to Tuesday afternoon hit-and-run on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – University police are responding to a Tuesday (November 1) afternoon hit and run on LSU campus near North Stadium Drive and Powerhouse Lane. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at 175 Fieldhouse Drive, and at this time there is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

Denham Springs, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Amant High School football team will have a game with Live Oak High School on November 02, 2022, 15:30:00.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
wbrz.com

One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash

JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
WALKER, LA

