Louisiana Renaissance Festival, the best festival in history is back.Tina HowellHammond, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Restaurant temporarily closes after overnight fire
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after catching fire overnight Friday, Oct. 29. P-Beau’s caught fire late in the middle of the night, the restaurant’s management announced Saturday. According to management, the Denham Springs Fire Department responded to a fire...
Denham Springs post office closed due to suspicious odor; 3 people taken to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Three people were taken to a hospital following reports of a suspicious smell at the post office in Denham Springs on Monday, Oct. 31, according to authorities. Police announced the post office will remain closed until further notice due to the chemical odor. The Denham...
One injured in Monday night shooting off Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A shooting Monday night in a neighborhood off Highland Road left one person hospitalized. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded around 9:45 p.m. Monday to the 200 block of Chatsworth Street in a neighborhood between Highland Road and Nicholson Drive. Officers said one unidentified adult...
Update: I-10 West reopens after crash at I-10/110
Infant dead after being rushed to Baton Rouge hospital Monday; police investigating
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the death of an infant that was reported after the child arrived at a hospital Halloween Day. Sources said the child, a 1-year-old, was taken to an urgent care clinic sometime Monday. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the child was ultimately brought to an emergency room, where the infant was pronounced dead.
University Police respond to Tuesday afternoon hit-and-run on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – University police are responding to a Tuesday (November 1) afternoon hit and run on LSU campus near North Stadium Drive and Powerhouse Lane. The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at 175 Fieldhouse Drive, and at this time there is no word on whether the crash resulted in any injuries.
Denham Springs, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
All lanes open on I-10 east past Highland Rd. after multi-vehicle crash
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) -All lanes are now open following a crash involving several vehicles on I-10 East past Highland Road. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the area of Bluff Road, a few miles before the Prairieville exit. Shortly after 6 p.m., emergency...
Gonzales arson investigation underway; Vehicle spotted leaving scene
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an arson that took place on Oct. 23. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the individual(s) involved were believed to have used a car that appears to be a silver 2008 to 2012 Honda Accord with black rims, going to and away from the crime scene.
Man allegedly disabled alarm before setting fire to ex's Spanish Town apartment building
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson after investigators determined he intentionally set fire to an apartment complex at the edge of Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at Lake Tower Apartments at 999 North 9th Street on Monday....
Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for those involved
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for three people involved in an argument where a gun was pulled out in the middle of LSU's campus. A university spokesperson said the LSU Police Department was called to the 459 Commons on Highland Road around 8 p.m. Monday. The university said the situation unfolded after "words were exchanged" between the victim and a group of three men inside a car.
Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Three men accused of illegally catching 133 fish on Oct. 22 were cited by agents. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the three men as Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs, Van V. Nghien, 50, of Baton Rouge, and Lu V. Do, 68, of Baton Rouge.
Person hurt after vehicle crashed through wall of Baton Rouge insurance building Saturday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed through the wall of an insurance building on Old Hammond Highway Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Allstate Insurance Co. building on Old Hammond Highway, not far from Boulevard De Province, police say. Officials said...
Baton Rouge’s newest pho restaurant takes a stylish approach to traditional cuisine
Pho 97 takes its look seriously. But owner Tony Bui is arguably even more serious about the food. The team at the new Vietnamese restaurant cooks its broth for 24 hours, just as the owner did growing up. “You eat with your eyes,” says Bui’s wife, Tiffany. “You eat with...
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
One shot in neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A man was hurt in a shooting in a neighborhood off Highland Road late Friday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting on Taft Street around 10 p.m. Police found a man at a different location with a gunshot wound....
Baton Rouge man killed in Mississippi crash
JACKSON, Miss. - A Baton Rouge man has died following a weekend wreck in Mississippi. State troopers there responded to a crash on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. They said 29-year-old Ledarius Weary was headed south on the highway when his 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV left the road and struck a tree.
Walker PD trying to figure out name of suspect in smoke shop burglary
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen below. “Investigators believe this suspect is responsible for burglarizing the Sun Set Smoke Shop, 28799 Walker South Road, on October 23, 2022,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers. Walker...
One hurt after shooting in Covington neighborhood late Sunday morning, deputies say
COVINGTON - One person was shot in a St. Tammany neighborhood late Sunday morning. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened shortly before noon at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and 9th Street in the Tammany Hills area of Covington. Deputies said one victim was brought to...
