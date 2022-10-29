Read full article on original website
Related
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Offers Food Handler ServSafe Certificate to Reach Home Based Food Vendors Across the State
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Food handlers in Indiana can now receive Food Handler ServSafe certifcate at seven Ivy Tech Community College campuses across the state. The ServSafe certificate, a requirement for entities selling food out of their home or at markets, is part of a new law enacted by the Indiana State Department of Health in July of 2022.
Terre Haute’s history, from train tracks to overpass
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute’s past, present, and future revolves around railroads, and with another new overpass project in the works, the “Crossroads of America” is continuing to build around the tracks that put it on the map. “I’ve been here long enough to know the one over on 3rd St. when they […]
New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball recruiting notebook: Two 2024s considering reclass, Tucker eyeing visit, Moreno offered
Indiana still has no frontcourt players in its 2023 recruiting class, and they need a couple with Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson both moving on after this season. With options dwindling in the high school senior class, they’d gladly welcome an elite 2024 prospect who was looking to move up a year.
WTHI
"The Truckstop" in Terre Haute brings in crowd at grand opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What if you could find all of your favorite local food trucks in one place?. The "The Truckstop" in Terre Haute had its grand opening this weekend!. It is a community space where folks can gather and eat their favorite foods outdoors!. Organizers say it...
wbiw.com
Bloomington VA Clinic urges veterans to apply for services now
BEDFORD – Representatives from the Bloomington VA Clinic stopped by the Golden Corral in Bedford Friday morning, to reach out to veterans in the community who may qualify for services through the VA Clinic. Bobby Anderson, Bloomington VA Clinic Administrator, has been made aware of the many veterans in...
5-vehicle accident shuts down Wabash Ave.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A multi-vehicle accident shut down Wabash Ave. for a time on Wednesday morning. According to Vigo County Dispatch, five cars were involved in the accident. Dispatch also said the road was closed for over an hour but has since reopened. This is a developing story – continue to follow mywabashvalley.com […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to not instate blanket pardons for minor marijuana offenses
On Oct.17, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t show leniency to Indiana residents for minor marijuana offenses, despite President Biden’s request for governors to consider state- level pardons. The Biden administration announced a plan to pardon thousands of offenders convicted for simple marijuana possession at the federal...
WTHI
Terre Haute police respond to barricade situation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a home and threatened to shoot police Wednesday morning. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers went to a home on North 15th Street in reference to a man with a warrant. He says the man threatened to shoot officers and the Special Response Team was activated.
Danville man convicted in 2019 murder trial
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man has been found guilty of two crimes in the 2019 murder of a Vermilion County man. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Denzel Aldridge, 24, was found guilty on Friday of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. These crimes are punishable by up […]
WTHI
Dinosaurs set to take over the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds - here's how you can get tickets
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - This pre-historic event is sure to leave many in wonder. The "Dinosaur Adventure" is an indoor show coming to Terre Haute. Next weekend at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds in Vigo County, families can get a hands-on experience with some life-sized dinos. Kids can learn more...
985theriver.com
Terre Haute hit-and-run rolls postal truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A hit-and-run left a postal truck on its side and police searching for answers as to who caused the crash. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 5:17 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of E Voorhees Street and S 8th Street.
Child critical after being struck while trick-or-training in Crawfordsville
A child is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while getting dropped off to go trick-or-treating in a Crawfordsville neighborhood.
Man killed in Crawfordsville train crash
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. – A Portage man died after being hit by a train in Crawfordsville. The crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Monday, according to the Crawfordsville Police Department. Police said a northbound cargo train had passed the U.S. 136 intersection and was near the Amtrak station when the conductor and engineer saw someone walking on […]
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from the son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer has her hearing date changed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have continuing coverage for an ongoing court case in Sullivan County. Our crews went to a public hearing for Josie Baker on Tuesday morning for a change of plea hearing. Baker allegedly stole money from her son, which came from the benefits after the...
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Crawfordsville
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Crawfordsville were blocked Monday night due to a crash involving a train and a pedestrian. The City of Crawfordsville posted on Facebook at 5:10 p.m. to alert the public about the crash. The police department said the cargo train was passing the intersection...
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
wbiw.com
Harassment caught on video results to arrest
SPRINGVILLE – A Springville man was arrested Sunday after Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call from the 1000 block of Steve Earl Road. The caller reported that 44-year-old Brandon Godsey was driving erratically and harassing the residents. The caller told police there was an active protective order in place against Godsey.
Comments / 0