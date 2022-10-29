ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

406mtsports.com

Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal

GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
GREAT FALLS, MT
prepbaseballreport.com

Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross 'Best Day Of My Life'

Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross ‘Best Day Of My Life’. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / SS. Rankings StateRank: 158 / POS:...
WORCESTER, MA
beckersasc.com

$15M Massachusetts medical office building acquired

A medical office building in Braintree, Mass., has been acquired for $15.1 million, ConnectCRE reported Oct. 31. The 47,530-square-foot building was acquired by Anchor Health Properties. The property's tenants include: Braintree-based Milton Pediatric Associates, Boston-based Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, Braintree-based Blue Hills Medical...
BRAINTREE, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
MassLive.com

Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest

A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
KINGSTON, MA
Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday

Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth

DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth. Police said they, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Brock Avenue Tuesday morning. There, Det. Kyle Costa said they seized...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Gov. candidates Healey, Diehl talk community development at Polar Park forum

WORCESTER — Gubernatorial candidates Maura T. Healey of Boston and Geoff G. Diehl of Whitman both committed to working with community development corporations at a Saturday candidate forum at Polar Park. The forum was part of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations' annual convention. The candidates separately were asked the same questions by moderator Simón Rios of WBUR News. The audience was largely made up of conventiongoers representing various community development corporations and partners...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
miltonscene.com

Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4

Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
MILTON, MA

