Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Howard Woolf announces retirement from ExCollege after 40 yearsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Solomont Speaker Series panel explores impact of Dobbs decision on reproductive and other rightsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
406mtsports.com
Providence hockey team hires coach who led U-50 USA women to gold medal
GREAT FALLS — Tommaso DeAngelis is the new head coach of the Providence hockey team, the school announced Tuesday. DeAngelis comes to Great Falls from Annapolis, Maryland, after stints with the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League doing developmental coaching. He also coached the gold medal U-50 USA women's national team.
prepbaseballreport.com
Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross 'Best Day Of My Life'
Interested in attending a PBR New England event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. Sandell: Commitment To Holy Cross ‘Best Day Of My Life’. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2023 / SS. Rankings StateRank: 158 / POS:...
gocrimson.com
Gibby Named Ivy League Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year, More Runners Earn Ivy League Honors
Cambridge, Mass. - After the women's cross country team defended their Ivy League title at last Friday's championship meet, Coach Alex Gibby has been named the Ivy League Women's Cross Country Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. In his sixth season as associate Head Coach...
beckersasc.com
$15M Massachusetts medical office building acquired
A medical office building in Braintree, Mass., has been acquired for $15.1 million, ConnectCRE reported Oct. 31. The 47,530-square-foot building was acquired by Anchor Health Properties. The property's tenants include: Braintree-based Milton Pediatric Associates, Boston-based Harvard Medical School, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital, Braintree-based Blue Hills Medical...
WCVB
Massachusetts law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery with Hanna Awards
WORCESTER, Mass. — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of 32...
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Immigrant, refugee advocates condemn Kingston white supremacist protest
A statewide immigrant and refugee advocacy coalition on Monday afternoon blasted a group of white supremacists who protested outside a hotel Sunday where roughly 100 immigrants were sheltered. Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition Executive Director Elizabeth Sweet said the organization “condemn[s] in the strongest possible terms” the members of...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
VP Kamala Harris to rally for Massachusetts Democrats in Boston Wednesday
Less than a week out from Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Boston for a campaign rally in Roxbury, hoping to boost support for the statewide Democratic ticket and energize voters. Appearing at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community...
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth
DARTHMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man is accused of trafficking drugs in Dartmouth. Police said they, along with Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County Sherriff’s Department, executed a search warrant at a home on Brock Avenue Tuesday morning. There, Det. Kyle Costa said they seized...
Gov. candidates Healey, Diehl talk community development at Polar Park forum
WORCESTER — Gubernatorial candidates Maura T. Healey of Boston and Geoff G. Diehl of Whitman both committed to working with community development corporations at a Saturday candidate forum at Polar Park. The forum was part of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations' annual convention. The candidates separately were asked the same questions by moderator Simón Rios of WBUR News. The audience was largely made up of conventiongoers representing various community development corporations and partners...
NECN
Group With ‘Anti-Refugee Beliefs' Posts Up Outside Kingston Hotel Sheltering Migrants
A group of over 20 people gathered at a hotel parking lot in Kingston, Massachusetts Sunday and "used a loud-speaker to express anti-refugee beliefs," according to the town's police department. The group was gathered outside the Baymont hotel, which is where over 100 migrants and homeless people are being housed,...
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
Commuter rail line service suspended due to police activity in Brockton
Service on a commuter rail line was suspended Monday morning due to police activity. The Middleborough/Lakeville Line Train 005 has been suspended at Montello due to police activity on the right of way in Brockton, according to transit officials. A bus will accommodate passengers for further outbound service to Middleborough.
Manager of Boston’s troubled transit system to step down
Steve Poftak in a letter to employees of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said that his last day on the job will be Jan. 3, just days before a new governor is sworn in.
miltonscene.com
Milton superintendent to resign effective Nov. 4
Effective Friday, November 4th, James Jette will resign from his position as superintendent of Milton Public Schools. Jette was put on paid administrative in July after his May arrest in Stoughton for a domestic violence charge. The charge was dropped in August after Jette’s girlfriend declined to testify, with Jette remaining on paid leave.
