ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Cridge & Mathison win cross country titles

By Omar Tellow
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26mfsx_0irgPLUI00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lily Cridge from Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Kole Mathison from Carmel won the girls and boys cross country state championship races on Saturday at Lavern Gibson. Here are the top 25 finishers for the girls and boys:

Girls

1 248 Lily Cridge (12) Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3:03 3:29 3:28 3:36 3:37 17:14.6 5:33
2 133 Nicki Southerland (11) Delta 3:08 3:33 3:31 3:33 3:30 17:17.5 5:34
3 341 Sophia Kennedy (12) Park Tudor 3:06 3:34 3:32 3:33 3:37 17:24.4 5:36
4 77 Julia Kiesler (12) Columbus North 3:08 3:32 3:32 3:36 3:45 17:36.4 5:40
5 340 Gretchen Farley (12) Park Tudor 3:07 3:35 3:43 3:48 3:43 17:58.4 5:47
6 200 Bridget Gallagher (12) Guerin Catholic 3:13 3:43 3:43 3:44 3:35 17:59.8 5:47
7 403 Josefina Rastrelli (11) Warsaw Community 3:13 3:43 3:42 3:43 3:37 18:00.1 5:48
8 235 Addison Knoblauch (11) Homestead 3:03 3:30 3:41 3:52 3:56 18:05.2 5:49
9 71 Lily Baker (12) Columbus North 3:11 3:38 3:43 3:48 3:45 18:07.5 5:50
10 249 Julia Score (9) Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3:12 3:44 3:44 3:52 3:44 18:17.9 5:53
11 368 Heidi Meade (12) Princeton Community 3:12 3:44 3:48 3:45 3:46 18:18.2 5:53
12 367 Haley Meade (12) Princeton Community 3:12 3:44 3:48 3:45 3:47 18:18.6 5:53
13 2 Jessica Hegedus (11) Avon 3:13 3:43 3:47 3:53 3:43 18:21.4 5:54
14 389 Cheyanne Stock (12) Valparaiso 3:20 3:42 3:46 3:49 3:43 18:22.7 5:55
15 246 Libby Dowty (9) Indian Creek 3:15 3:48 3:46 3:49 3:44 18:24.3 5:55
16 229 Margaret Powers (11) Hamilton Southeastern 3:17 3:47 3:46 3:48 3:46 18:26.5 5:56
17 156 Addison Lindsey (10) East Noble 3:15 3:42 3:43 3:50 3:55 18:26.7 5:56
18 347 Mary Eubank (11) Penn 3:20 3:46 3:46 3:48 3:54 18:37.0 6:00
19 339 Hannah Moore (11) Northwestern 3:14 3:45 3:51 3:52 3:55 18:38.4 6:00
20 188 Alexa Panning (11) Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran 3:27 3:52 3:49 3:50 3:42 18:42.0 6:01
21 287 Lillian Zelasko (12) New Prairie 3:14 3:45 3:50 3:53 3:59 18:42.8 6:01
22 316 Maddie Rocchio (11) North Central (Indianapolis) 3:15 3:47 3:52 3:58 3:53 18:47.6 6:03
23 169 Savanna Liddle (12) Floyd Central 3:25 3:52 3:53 3:55 3:43 18:49.7 6:03
24 20 Lily Myers (12) Bloomington South 3:13 3:46 3:50 3:57 4:03 18:51.2 6:04
25 280 Peyton Bucher (9) Morgan Township 3:21 3:51 3:51 3:52 3:55 18:51.9 6:04

Boys

1 481 Kole Mathison (12) Carmel 2:42 3:07 3:04 3:05 3:03 15:02.8 4:50
2 485 Tony Provenzano (11) Carmel 2:49 3:04 3:06 3:06 3:03 15:11.2 4:53
3 466 Cameron Todd (11) Brebeuf Jesuit 2:48 3:05 3:06 3:06 3:03 15:11.2 4:53
4 493 Ty Garrett (12) Center Grove 2:57 3:10 3:07 3:06 3:09 15:31.6 5:00
5 464 Matteo Rosio (12) Brebeuf Jesuit 2:49 3:10 3:09 3:14 3:08 15:32.4 5:00
6 747 Asher Propst (12) Noblesville 2:49 3:09 3:09 3:12 3:11 15:33.7 5:00
7 753 Nate Killeen (12) North Central (Indianapolis) 2:51 3:13 3:09 3:15 3:05 15:34.7 5:01
8 614 Brayden Henkle (12) Franklin Central 2:49 3:10 3:09 3:13 3:13 15:35.6 5:01
9 724 William Bauschke (10) Mishawaka 2:48 3:11 3:08 3:11 3:15 15:36.3 5:01
10 728 Aaron Lord (12) New Albany 2:49 3:10 3:10 3:16 3:10 15:36.5 5:01
11 426 Kyle Clark (12) Bloomington North 2:49 3:08 3:10 3:13 3:15 15:37.3 5:02
12 844 Noah Bontrager (9) Westview 2:49 3:09 3:10 3:14 3:18 15:41.0 5:03
13 448 Ryan Rheam (11) Bloomington South 2:52 3:05 3:16 3:14 3:12 15:42.2 5:03
14 735 Caden Click (11) Noblesville 2:49 3:09 3:10 3:16 3:19 15:44.6 5:04
15 859 Samuel Spees (11) Zionsville 2:52 3:11 3:11 3:14 3:15 15:45.1 5:04
16 790 Emerson Nehring (12) Plainfield 2:50 3:13 3:14 3:18 3:09 15:46.6 5:04
17 725 Nathan Burns (12) Mooresville 2:55 3:11 3:13 3:18 3:09 15:48.9 5:05
18 585 Sam Quagliaroli (10) Fishers 2:48 3:17 3:02 3:16 3:23 15:49.8 5:05
19 570 Jackson Nolan (10) Evansville F.J. Reitz 2:51 3:16 3:15 3:11 3:14 15:49.8 5:05
20 540 Mateo Mendez (12) Columbus North 2:53 3:12 3:15 3:19 3:09 15:50.0 5:06
21 801 James Dillabaugh (12) Valparaiso 2:49 3:12 3:13 3:11 3:24 15:51.1 5:06
22 691 Jaryn Weinel (12) Jasper 2:48 3:10 3:11 3:21 3:18 15:51.4 5:06
23 676 Ryan York (12) Hanover Central 2:52 3:14 3:14 3:17 3:15 15:54.8 5:07
24 528 Clayton Guthrie (12) Columbus North 2:48 3:10 3:09 3:23 3:22 15:55.2 5:07
25 605 Noah Nifong (10) Floyd Central 2:54 3:04 3:21 3:20 3:16 15:57.1 5:08

Courtesy: Timing MD

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Westfield girls give their new coach memorable first victory

INDIANAPOLIS – Kelsey Key’s first game as the Westfield girls basketball head coach turned out to be a memorable one. The Shamrocks opened their 2022-23 season at North Central on Tuesday, and it was a tight contest all the way through. Westfield gained the upper hand in the last minutes of the fourth quarter and was able to hang on for a 46-44 victory.
WESTFIELD, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton Volleyball set for state title game

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton Lady Miners will take on Wapahani on Saturday for the 2A volleyball state championship. Linton advanced there for the first time in school history after defeating Indianapolis Scecina Memorial in 5 sets on Saturday. Wapahani also won in 5 sets over Andrean. The match will be played at Worthen […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Owen Valley wins Play of the Night

SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Owen Valley Patriots won the Play of the Night for week 11. Christian McDonald scored a touchdown in their victory over defending state champion Gibson Southern. The undefeated Patriots will host Pike Central on Friday for the sectional championship. Kickoff is slated for 7 pm at Owen Valley High School.
SPENCER, IN
hammerandrails.com

And now, standing 6’ 3 from Crown Point, Indiana...

Hello fellow Purdue diehards and readers! I am Ryan Bonaparte, one of the new Hammer and Rails writers on SB Nation. I am quite excited to be here, and I would like to introduce myself to you and share a bit of my story as a Boilermaker and beyond into this role.
CROWN POINT, IN
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

New study details housing issues in West Central Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new data driven study aims to tackle the housing needs of west central Indiana. Thrive West Central conducted and published the study that details the needs of individual communities in our area. The counties involved include Clay, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion and Vigo. By 2050, West Central Indiana […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby German

DELPHI, Ind. — For more than half a decade, the unsolved murders of two teens in Delphi haunted the tight-knit community of several thousand. The tide began to turn Monday as authorities announced charges against Richard Allen, 50, accused in the murders of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams. “I believe in a God […]
DELPHI, IN
Current Publishing

Meijer plans to open store in city of Noblesville

Construction is expected to begin next year on a Meijer grocery store along Ind. 32 in Noblesville in an area that has been targeted for development. The company plans to build a 90,000-square-foot Meijer store at the corner of Ind. 32 and Little Chicago Road behind a CVS store near the Promenade of Noblesville, which is being developed by Indianapolis-based Justus Companies. Pep Boys, Ascension St. Vincent, a 55-and-older residential community known as Promenade Trails and another residential complex, Promenade Apartments, are near the proposed Meijer site.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Small town revival in Indiana focusing on people, quality of life

More and more, rural cities and towns throughout Indiana are coming together to take control their futures with projects aimed at enhancing quality of life and making their communities a place where people want to live, work and play. From the Depot Street Park and Amphitheatre in Greenfield to a planned $50 million downtown district in nearby McCordsville, engaged community leadership and tens of millions of dollars in state funding are contributing to the evolution of Indiana’s rural communities where a growing focus is on people.
INDIANA STATE
indyschild.com

Visit the 51st Annual Holiday Mart by The Junior League of Indianapolis

The Junior League of Indianapolis (JLI) unveils their 51st annual Holiday Mart shopping event on November 17. This year’s event, which runs through November 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, Blue Ribbon Pavilion, will feature nearly 90 curated merchants and artisans offering unique home goods, jewelry, fashion and more. In addition to attracting vendors from around the country, Holiday Mart 2022 will highlight the Junior League’s latest commitment to supporting central Indiana children who are involved in the foster or kinship care system.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings has donated more than $1 million to an Indiana political action committee chaired by a former Democratic mayor of Indianapolis. In turn, that pro-charter school PAC has become a large contributor to Indiana Republicans, campaign finance records show. Hoosiers for Great Public Schools was created in April 2020 and is headed […] The post PAC led by former Indy mayor Bart Peterson gives big to pro-charter school candidates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

New film highlights Indiana baseball legend

FRANKLIN, Ind. — The story of Carl Erskine, the man legendary broadcaster Vin Scully said is “living a perfect game,” is coming to the big screen in Franklin, with a showing of “The Best We’ve Got: The Carl Erskine Story.” Erskine has been a pivotal figure in Special Olympics Indiana’s history, and the organization has partnered with Ted Green Films to spread Erskine’s messages of friendship, inclusion, servant leadership, and respect.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shocking: Colts see 16-7 lead transformed into 17-16 loss

INDIANAPOLIS – Pick a game, just about any game in any week of the NFL. It comes down to making a play – really a handful of plays – to win. Or not making them, and lose. Good teams – even pedestrian teams such as the Washington Commanders behind backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke – find […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy