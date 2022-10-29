Cridge & Mathison win cross country titles
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lily Cridge from Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Kole Mathison from Carmel won the girls and boys cross country state championship races on Saturday at Lavern Gibson. Here are the top 25 finishers for the girls and boys:
Girls
|1
|248
|Lily Cridge (12)
|Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
|3:03
|3:29
|3:28
|3:36
|3:37
|17:14.6
|5:33
|2
|133
|Nicki Southerland (11)
|Delta
|3:08
|3:33
|3:31
|3:33
|3:30
|17:17.5
|5:34
|3
|341
|Sophia Kennedy (12)
|Park Tudor
|3:06
|3:34
|3:32
|3:33
|3:37
|17:24.4
|5:36
|4
|77
|Julia Kiesler (12)
|Columbus North
|3:08
|3:32
|3:32
|3:36
|3:45
|17:36.4
|5:40
|5
|340
|Gretchen Farley (12)
|Park Tudor
|3:07
|3:35
|3:43
|3:48
|3:43
|17:58.4
|5:47
|6
|200
|Bridget Gallagher (12)
|Guerin Catholic
|3:13
|3:43
|3:43
|3:44
|3:35
|17:59.8
|5:47
|7
|403
|Josefina Rastrelli (11)
|Warsaw Community
|3:13
|3:43
|3:42
|3:43
|3:37
|18:00.1
|5:48
|8
|235
|Addison Knoblauch (11)
|Homestead
|3:03
|3:30
|3:41
|3:52
|3:56
|18:05.2
|5:49
|9
|71
|Lily Baker (12)
|Columbus North
|3:11
|3:38
|3:43
|3:48
|3:45
|18:07.5
|5:50
|10
|249
|Julia Score (9)
|Indianapolis Bishop Chatard
|3:12
|3:44
|3:44
|3:52
|3:44
|18:17.9
|5:53
|11
|368
|Heidi Meade (12)
|Princeton Community
|3:12
|3:44
|3:48
|3:45
|3:46
|18:18.2
|5:53
|12
|367
|Haley Meade (12)
|Princeton Community
|3:12
|3:44
|3:48
|3:45
|3:47
|18:18.6
|5:53
|13
|2
|Jessica Hegedus (11)
|Avon
|3:13
|3:43
|3:47
|3:53
|3:43
|18:21.4
|5:54
|14
|389
|Cheyanne Stock (12)
|Valparaiso
|3:20
|3:42
|3:46
|3:49
|3:43
|18:22.7
|5:55
|15
|246
|Libby Dowty (9)
|Indian Creek
|3:15
|3:48
|3:46
|3:49
|3:44
|18:24.3
|5:55
|16
|229
|Margaret Powers (11)
|Hamilton Southeastern
|3:17
|3:47
|3:46
|3:48
|3:46
|18:26.5
|5:56
|17
|156
|Addison Lindsey (10)
|East Noble
|3:15
|3:42
|3:43
|3:50
|3:55
|18:26.7
|5:56
|18
|347
|Mary Eubank (11)
|Penn
|3:20
|3:46
|3:46
|3:48
|3:54
|18:37.0
|6:00
|19
|339
|Hannah Moore (11)
|Northwestern
|3:14
|3:45
|3:51
|3:52
|3:55
|18:38.4
|6:00
|20
|188
|Alexa Panning (11)
|Ft. Wayne Concordia Lutheran
|3:27
|3:52
|3:49
|3:50
|3:42
|18:42.0
|6:01
|21
|287
|Lillian Zelasko (12)
|New Prairie
|3:14
|3:45
|3:50
|3:53
|3:59
|18:42.8
|6:01
|22
|316
|Maddie Rocchio (11)
|North Central (Indianapolis)
|3:15
|3:47
|3:52
|3:58
|3:53
|18:47.6
|6:03
|23
|169
|Savanna Liddle (12)
|Floyd Central
|3:25
|3:52
|3:53
|3:55
|3:43
|18:49.7
|6:03
|24
|20
|Lily Myers (12)
|Bloomington South
|3:13
|3:46
|3:50
|3:57
|4:03
|18:51.2
|6:04
|25
|280
|Peyton Bucher (9)
|Morgan Township
|3:21
|3:51
|3:51
|3:52
|3:55
|18:51.9
|6:04
Boys
|1
|481
|Kole Mathison (12)
|Carmel
|2:42
|3:07
|3:04
|3:05
|3:03
|15:02.8
|4:50
|2
|485
|Tony Provenzano (11)
|Carmel
|2:49
|3:04
|3:06
|3:06
|3:03
|15:11.2
|4:53
|3
|466
|Cameron Todd (11)
|Brebeuf Jesuit
|2:48
|3:05
|3:06
|3:06
|3:03
|15:11.2
|4:53
|4
|493
|Ty Garrett (12)
|Center Grove
|2:57
|3:10
|3:07
|3:06
|3:09
|15:31.6
|5:00
|5
|464
|Matteo Rosio (12)
|Brebeuf Jesuit
|2:49
|3:10
|3:09
|3:14
|3:08
|15:32.4
|5:00
|6
|747
|Asher Propst (12)
|Noblesville
|2:49
|3:09
|3:09
|3:12
|3:11
|15:33.7
|5:00
|7
|753
|Nate Killeen (12)
|North Central (Indianapolis)
|2:51
|3:13
|3:09
|3:15
|3:05
|15:34.7
|5:01
|8
|614
|Brayden Henkle (12)
|Franklin Central
|2:49
|3:10
|3:09
|3:13
|3:13
|15:35.6
|5:01
|9
|724
|William Bauschke (10)
|Mishawaka
|2:48
|3:11
|3:08
|3:11
|3:15
|15:36.3
|5:01
|10
|728
|Aaron Lord (12)
|New Albany
|2:49
|3:10
|3:10
|3:16
|3:10
|15:36.5
|5:01
|11
|426
|Kyle Clark (12)
|Bloomington North
|2:49
|3:08
|3:10
|3:13
|3:15
|15:37.3
|5:02
|12
|844
|Noah Bontrager (9)
|Westview
|2:49
|3:09
|3:10
|3:14
|3:18
|15:41.0
|5:03
|13
|448
|Ryan Rheam (11)
|Bloomington South
|2:52
|3:05
|3:16
|3:14
|3:12
|15:42.2
|5:03
|14
|735
|Caden Click (11)
|Noblesville
|2:49
|3:09
|3:10
|3:16
|3:19
|15:44.6
|5:04
|15
|859
|Samuel Spees (11)
|Zionsville
|2:52
|3:11
|3:11
|3:14
|3:15
|15:45.1
|5:04
|16
|790
|Emerson Nehring (12)
|Plainfield
|2:50
|3:13
|3:14
|3:18
|3:09
|15:46.6
|5:04
|17
|725
|Nathan Burns (12)
|Mooresville
|2:55
|3:11
|3:13
|3:18
|3:09
|15:48.9
|5:05
|18
|585
|Sam Quagliaroli (10)
|Fishers
|2:48
|3:17
|3:02
|3:16
|3:23
|15:49.8
|5:05
|19
|570
|Jackson Nolan (10)
|Evansville F.J. Reitz
|2:51
|3:16
|3:15
|3:11
|3:14
|15:49.8
|5:05
|20
|540
|Mateo Mendez (12)
|Columbus North
|2:53
|3:12
|3:15
|3:19
|3:09
|15:50.0
|5:06
|21
|801
|James Dillabaugh (12)
|Valparaiso
|2:49
|3:12
|3:13
|3:11
|3:24
|15:51.1
|5:06
|22
|691
|Jaryn Weinel (12)
|Jasper
|2:48
|3:10
|3:11
|3:21
|3:18
|15:51.4
|5:06
|23
|676
|Ryan York (12)
|Hanover Central
|2:52
|3:14
|3:14
|3:17
|3:15
|15:54.8
|5:07
|24
|528
|Clayton Guthrie (12)
|Columbus North
|2:48
|3:10
|3:09
|3:23
|3:22
|15:55.2
|5:07
|25
|605
|Noah Nifong (10)
|Floyd Central
|2:54
|3:04
|3:21
|3:20
|3:16
|15:57.1
|5:08
