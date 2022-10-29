ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

3d ago

Well of course he did! What ever you do don’t get a job and earn your own money ya loser!

AZFamily

Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner

Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run

Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting

Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods expects the property owners and renters of the Airbnb will be fined. Woman accused of faking baby's cancer for money. Updated: 35...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise

PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
PHOENIX, AZ

