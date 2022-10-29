Read full article on original website
3d ago
Well of course he did! What ever you do don’t get a job and earn your own money ya loser!
Suspect seen in violent Phoenix police arrest facing felony charges
PHOENIX — Days after a video showing two Valley officers hitting a suspect leading to them being placed on leave, the suspect in the video has been charged by the county attorney. Harry Denman, 38, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and other charges stemming from an altercation...
AZFamily
Alleged fake utility worker arrested for string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
Just a week until election day, Kari Lake, the GOP candidate for running to become the next AZ Governor, lays out her plan for Arizona if she wins the election. Mesa officials recommended that there be limits on the number of drive-thru’s, including no more than two drive-thru’s can be located next to one another.
AZFamily
Man accused of posing as utility worker in string of burglaries at Phoenix homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A New Jersey man is accused of pretending to be a utility worker before going inside Phoenix residents’ homes and stealing their personal items. Police say 29-year-old Anthony Miguel was arrested for the string of burglaries on Sunday afternoon. Arizona’s Family previously reported a story about a thief, who investigators later identified as Miguel, who was posing as a utility worker checking for water contamination. Yoshiko Buckmaster was among those who had sentimental items reportedly stolen by Miguel. The widow says Miguel was wearing a badge, posing as an employee with Arizona Water Services before he snuck into her bedroom and stole jewelry given to her by her late husband. Family members confirmed with Arizona’s Family on Tuesday that Miguel was the one that went into Buckmaster’s home.
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access to Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. “He ranged the doorbell, and then he looked in my...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Glendale Police return stolen French bulldog to owner
Phoenix mom claimed daughter had brain cancer in fake GoFundMe to collect money, police say. Coria and her husband spent the money on “rent, clothes, food, a vehicle, toys, TV, and medication,” court paperwork says. Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run. Updated: 27...
AZFamily
Stolen French bulldog reunited with Glendale owner, suspect arrested
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A French bulldog that was stolen earlier this month in Glendale has been reunited with its family, while the suspect accused in the theft has been arrested. On Oct. 5, a woman was walking her dog named Niño in a mobile home park near 63rd...
Two Phoenix police officers placed on leave after viral arrest video
Two Phoenix police officers have been placed on administrative leave after video of an arrest went viral.
AZFamily
One dead, two injured after ‘chaotic’ shooting at east Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead, and two other people are hurt after police say a shooting broke out at an apartment complex in east Mesa. Police say the shooting happened late Tuesday night, around 11:30 p.m., near Main Street and Power Road. Details exactly on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited. Still, police described the initial scene as “chaotic,” as officers dealt with multiple people wounded and several 911 calls to the apartment. Video from the scene showed extensive use of crime scene tape, blocking off an entrance to the complex and patrol vehicles securing traffic in the area.
AZFamily
Phoenix police officers on leave after video shows alleged excessive force during arrest
Deputies say a lot of the weapons were reported stolen and the bunker may have been built ten years ago. 3 patients at Arizona State Hospital accused of assaulting staff. Officials say three patients tried to use items at the facility, including medical equipment, as weapons toward staff. Former Phoenix...
KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of secretly recording teen girl, others inside changing rooms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of secretly recording a teen girl and others inside changing rooms after police found videos on his phone last Friday. Around 7 p.m., police say 53-year-old Juan Eusebio-Hernandez was recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at a clearance store near 16th Street and Camelback Road. Court documents say the teen girl was in the room when she noticed an iPhone leaning behind some shoes, looking through the divider. She then reportedly noticed the screen wasn’t turning off and saw it was recording. She then told her mom, who alerted asset protection staff.
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly firing a gun during argument
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly firing a gun during an argument with a woman. Chandler police say a man and a woman were fighting near Dakota and Chicago Streets when the man reportedly shot his gun. He then left the area before police could arrive. Chandler Police SWAT unit arrived in the area and began investigating.
AZFamily
Two arrested in house party shooting, gunmen still on the run
Two Phoenix officers placed on leave after video shows alleged excessive force. The Phoenix Police Department has opened an internal and criminal investigation into the officers' use of force. Kingman woman killed by man on the run for murder. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. A Kingman woman is grieving after...
AZFamily
8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting
Chang denies any sexual contact with the woman while on the job. Tempe mayor, police chief respond to calls for increased short-term rental regulations. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods expects the property owners and renters of the Airbnb will be fined. Woman accused of faking baby's cancer for money. Updated: 35...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
Alleged wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed three GCU students
A man has been arrested in connection to a wrong-way crash that killed three Grand Canyon University students.
Phoenix Police Department adds more civilian positions
For months, the agency has been looking for ways to respond to calls while dealing with a lack of manpower.
KTAR.com
Circle K employee shot by woman accused of shoplifting in Surprise
PHOENIX — El Mirage police arrested a 23-year-old woman for shooting a Circle K employee on Friday. According to a release, 23-year-old Kiana Viola of El Mirage was located at a nearby trailer park where a 30-year-old employee of the Circle K was found shot in the chest. Viola...
