QuikTrip to Give Away Free Ice Cream to Kids on Halloween

Candy isn’t the only treat kids are entitled to this Halloween.

Free vanilla ice cream cones will be available on Halloween from a national chain of convenience stores.

Unfortunately for parents, free ice cream is only available for children.

According to a QT news release on Friday, children under 12 who trick-or-treat inside any QT between 4 and 10 p.m. must be dressed in costumes.

“No tricks, all treats,” QT officials said in the release.

Find more information at QuikTrip.com .