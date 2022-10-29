ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Edmond North's Liesel Kehoe takes a different route in claiming Class 6A cross country gold

By Michael Kinney
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FiRVF_0irgPFBw00

By Michael Kinney

EDMOND - For most cross country athletes, it takes an entire season to prepare them to compete for a state title.

Starting in August, they battle and compete just to build their bodies and endurance up to compete on the largest stage.

However, Liesel Kehoe decided to take a different route. In only her third meet of the season, the Edmond North sophomore won the 6A girls state cross country championship Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe.

“This is only my third meet, so it's been a little bit shorter than usual,” Kehoe said with a laugh. “But I've had fun for the short amount of time that I've gotten to run and I'm really happy that I'm back to being like healthy and like, kind of right back where I am.”

Kehoe ran the 5K course in a time of 17:14. She crossed the finish line almost a minute faster than Edmond Deer Creek’s Tabitha Fox, who took second.

“I really wanted to win state because I've been kind of trying for a while now and you know, the seniors are gone now,” Kehoe said. “I was like, this is my year.”

Edmond North’s Morgan Kirkland, Edmond Santa Fe’s Morgan Kirkland and Union freshman Ava Cornelius rounded out the top five.

While the Huskies landed two runners in the top five, it was Owasso who took home the 6A team trophy. They racked up 72 points, which was enough to hold off a surging Deer Creek, which had 83.

Edmond North (89), Edmond Memorial (113) and Jenks rounded out the top five.

“There were five great teams out here (Saturday),” Owasso coach Blake Collins said. “We talk a lot about not worrying about the outcome; just going out to put your best race out there.

"I think they did that, and it obviously worked out and we're ecstatic about it.”

The Rams were led by sophomore Quinn Thomason, who placed seventh overall. Rayna Kucharyski, Sandra Humes, Olivia Graham and Brooklyn Garafola all landed into the top 20 to help snare the program’s second title, after the first came in 2020.

“We knew we had a good team coming into the season,” Collins said. “But we honestly don't talk about it all that much.

"It's one race at a time, and I know it's cliche, but it's really just kind of doing the little things every day. So, we knew it was a possibility, but not a for sure thing by any means.”

In Class 5A, it was Piedmont which ran away with its first-ever cross-country championship. The Wildcats posted a team score of 41 points, which was 31 ahead of Bishop Kelley.

“Very special for them; it's been a long road,” Piedmont coach Kelly Beck said. “We’ve had a couple of third-place finishes, second place finishes.

"Last year, we kind of thought we might win. They were fantastic.”

Lily Scheck paced Piedmont with a time of 18:58.14. That was good enough for a third-place finish for the sophomore. Freshman Claire Collins, sophomore Emily Caldwell and senior Rachel Caldwell finished in seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.

While Bishop Kelley missed out on its sixth consecutive team championship, they did have the top individual performer in 5A. Sophomore Gwyneth Meyers took home her second title after running an 18:54.37, edging Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney by less than a second.

“It's just always really rewarding to work hard and get it to pay off,” Meyers said. “I'm really proud of my team because they also worked hard.”

In 2A, it was Hooker who took the girls championship with a resounding 41 points. They were 113 points ahead of second place Velma-Alma.

Kamryn Baggs of Laverne ran a two-mile course in 11:52 to take first individually.

Other team champions include Byng (4A) and Regent Prep (3A).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAYDu_0irgPFBw00
View the 17 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners assistant coach Matt Brady resigns, citing personal reasons

Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady resigned Tuesday due to personal reasons, per a release from OU’s athletic department. Before his brief time with the Sooners, Brady spent four seasons with Maryland as an assistant after he was hired to become the Director of Player Personnel in 2017. In four seasons with the Terrapins, Brady helped them to two NCAA Tournament appearances.
NORMAN, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Watch: Guthrie honors long-time, legendary coaches

Four long-time coaches in the Guthrie school district were recognized Friday night during halftime of the football game for their nearly combined 200 years in education. Coaches Terry Bennett Sr., Rick Martin, Kenny Walters and Bret Stone were introduced to the Senior Night crowd. Bennett was with the school district...
GUTHRIE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary BBQ on Route 66

There's some legendary BBQ on historic Route 66 in Oklahoma. I can't believe I've lived here for as long as I have and still haven't made it to Jake's Bar-B-Q in Oklahoma City. Well, that's all about to change. The family and I will be heading to OKC later this month and plan to stop by Jake's for a late lunch or early dinner. I hear they have some of the very best BBQ in the state, some say the entire country. They've been doing it for over 50 years now so it's gotta be good. This I have to try for myself!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
KOCO

Authorities searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for two missing Oklahoma teenagers believed to have left the state. Police are asking for help finding 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran, from Stillwater, and 13-year-old Tsegan Jones, from Oklahoma City. Persia is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, and Tsegan is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma man claims $2 million winning Powerball ticket

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City man claimed a $2 million winning Powerball ticket on Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma Lottery. Ronald bought the winning ticket at a Homeland store on Northwest 122nd Street. Authorities said he claimed his ticket Tuesday morning at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center. A...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Crews battle large semi-truck fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 captured the intense moments when crews battled large flames coming from a semi-truck being stored in a residential area. Firefighters battled the flames around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday near Southeast 34th Street and Byers Avenue in Oklahoma City. Authorities have not released information about the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person hit by vehicle outside Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near an Oklahoma City hospital, police said. Around 7:30 a.m., a Ford pickup truck hit a person near Stanton Young Boulevard and Children's Avenue outside Oklahoma Children's Hospital OU Health. The victim's condition is unknown. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy