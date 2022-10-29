ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Barnes' Senate bid may ride on Milwaukee's Black turnout

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRvta_0irgPDQU00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Standing beside the pulpit at King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church on a crisp fall Sunday morning, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes was preaching to the choir — they were assembled behind him, clad in blue and gold robes.

“This community is always top of mind for me,” he reassured the mostly older congregants filling the pews, as he hit on issues he knew they care about: crime, jobs, inflation.

It’s a typical strategy for any Democrat who wants to win in battleground Wisconsin — go to Milwaukee, speak in Black churches, pose for pictures with the churchgoers. And it’s a share of the electorate that should be especially fertile ground for Barnes, who grew up on Milwaukee’s mostly Black north side and first dipped his toe in politics as an organizer and later state representative there.

As Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, seeks to become Wisconsin’s first Black senator, his chances against two-term Sen. Ron Johnson may depend on how well he can connect with voters here who have not always turned out in big numbers.

“Our white population is split down the middle and minority voters will make the decision,” Reverend Greg Lewis, an influential organizer in Milwaukee’s Black community, said in an interview. “Whoever they vote for will win.”

Barnes knows most of the people at King Solomon are already in his corner, with some already turning in early votes for him. It’s not older, religious Black voters he needs to worry about mobilizing. It’s these congregants’ nieces, nephews, children and grandchildren that community organizers describe as a disaffected and disinterested generation.

“I’m asking you to help talk to some other people — some friends, some family, some neighbors. If we get five to 10 people out each, we can win this thing,” Barnes told the congregants.

For Barnes, whom polls show slightly behind Johnson in one of the handful of races that could shift Senate control, that means connecting with people like Joe Louis Gordon II.

Gordon, 32, met Barnes at a campaign event on Black maternal health in mid-October. As his girlfriend, Makoria Morrow, joined the discussion, Gordon sat to the side with their 2 1/2-month-old daughter and said he “didn’t know too much” about Barnes. He said he hadn’t voted since Barack Obama was running for president.

“Just like everyone else in the community, we don’t really care about voting or care about the race or anything like that because we feel like our voice is not going to get heard anyways,” he said.

After seeing Barnes in person, Gordon said he planned to vote for him.

“I just felt something different to come and just meet him and just to see that he actually is a genuine human being. He’s just like us. He could be my neighbor,” Gordon said.

In the two weeks until Election Day, the Barnes campaign is doubling down on breaking through to young Black voters with events at Black student unions and elsewhere in the community. They’re also investing millions in reaching young voters of color on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

Obama himself came to town on Saturday for a rally at a north Milwaukee high school, where he began by offering a half-joking plea for potential voters to avoid tuning out the election in favor of TV programs like football, HGTV, The Great British Baking Show or National Parks. “National Parks, that’s a good show,” he said, smiling.

“Because the only way to make this economy fair, to make it work for everybody, is if we all fight for it,” Obama said. He later asked the crowd to “make a plan because you don’t want to sleep through the election. And while you’re doing that, help your friends and family make a plan.”

Obama’s appearance was part of a parade of national names who have visited to support Barnes.

“Mandela has run an aggressive campaign schedule to connect with Black voters in Milwaukee, and he’ll continue to do so through Election Day and beyond that,” said Barnes campaign spokesperson Maddy McDaniel.

Republicans aren’t conceding the votes. They opened their first office in the city’s downtown in 2020 in hopes of peeling away some of Democrats’ most loyal supporters. According to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of more than 110,000 voters nationwide, 9 in 10 Black voters nationally backed Joe Biden in 2020.

For Michelle Wilkins, a 27-year-old doula who took part in the discussion on maternal health that Gordon attended, this election is the first time in a while she’s felt like her vote could make a difference. Barnes’ strong support for abortion rights and for Black mothers resonated with her, she said.

“We need someone to fight for African American people. And not just people, but women. And especially with the Roe versus Wade situation,” she said.

Older Black voters, like the aunts and grandmothers at King Solomon, said they planned to press their family members to vote. At a Barnes rally, Fannie Harris, 69, of Wauwatosa, spoke of the sacrifices of the Black suffrage movement in calling it a duty: “Our ancestors worked too hard for us to be able to vote,” she said.

Rep. Gwen Moore, who is Black and represents most of the city of Milwaukee, fretted that major issues of the moment — a pandemic, inflation, and rising crime — have put such stresses on many Black families that voting is on the back burner.

“When you’re concerned about survival, sometimes voting just doesn’t get prioritized,” she said.

___

Harm Venhuizen is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Venhuizen on Twitter.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

In final days, Evers asks Wis. voters to worry about Michels

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers learned long ago to lean into his lack of charisma, and he was at it again in an appearance before the Milwaukee Rotary in the final weeks of the race. “I’m not the flashiest guy in the room,” Evers said, pivoting quickly to portray Republican Tim Michels as the opposite — a “radical” and “dangerous” force who could be a threat to democracy.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Marquette Law School Poll Wednesday; final pre-election survey

MILWAUKEE - The latest Marquette University Law School poll will be released Wednesday, Nov. 2. This is the last Marquette Law School poll before Election Day. According to a press release, the Marquette Law School Poll's final pre-election survey of Wisconsin looks at preferences in the races for governor and the U.S. Senate. The poll includes the public's views of incumbent office holders and candidates, including approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers, along with the favorability ratings for Sen. Ron Johnson, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, former President Donald Trump, and candidates Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Tim Michels, among others.
WISCONSIN STATE
Badger Herald

Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race most expensive in country

Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial race between incumbent Tony Evers and challenger Tim Michels has become the most expensive governor’s race in the United States. Bowdoin College legal studies professor, Michael Franz said various factors contribute to high campaign spending for Democratic and Republican candidates, with the most spending being allocated towards advertisements.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin GOP flyer warns voters: Your neighbors are watching

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is distributing a mailer warning recipients that whether or not they voted is a matter of public record, and their neighbors will know if they don’t. “URGENT” declares the mailer sent to a resident in an independent living facility in Madison last week, and...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky: What to expect on election night

Kentucky has become increasingly Republican since 2016, when Donald Trump’s popularity atop the ticket enabled the GOP to win the state House to complete its takeover of the legislature and solidify its power. Trump easily carried Kentucky again in the 2020 presidential election. Republicans hold both U.S. Senate seats,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

More Republicans registered in Iowa ahead of election, new data shows

Voting booths at Friendship Baptist Church in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by Kate Kealey/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans outnumber Democrats by nearly 90,000 active voter registrations in Iowa, according to an Iowa Secretary of State report released Tuesday, but there are more registered Democrats in three of the state’s four congressional districts.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Nebraska: What to expect on election night

While Republicans have a firm hold on Nebraska’s state government, the state’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District has morphed into a swing district in the last 15 years and is the state’s only consistently competitive U.S. House seat. It is currently held by Republican Rep. Don Bacon, a...
NEBRASKA STATE
wpr.org

Republican running to be state treasurer wants the office to stay in its lane

The Republican candidate for state treasurer said he knows the job lacks many duties, and he wants to keep it that way. John Leiber is a real estate attorney from Racine. Discussing his campaign on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" recently, Leiber said a 2018 referendum on keeping the state treasurer’s office did not mean voters wanted to expand the powers of the office.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Chicago

Wisconsin voters dish on midterms: For them, it's personal

Our "CBS Mornings" series "Three Meals" is back on the road, to break bread with voters in key states and hear what's on their minds. This morning, correspondent Adriana Diaz takes us to the battleground state of Wisconsin – the only state that went for President Biden two years ago and where a Republican senator is up for re-election this year.BreakfastAs day breaks over Lake Michigan, most of Kenosha, Wisconsin, is still asleep. But Frank's, a standalone diner that's almost a hundred years old, is overflowing. "This is a place where you have to know everybody's names," said Brandon Morris,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Florida: What to expect on election night

Florida, once a state that decided the presidency by 537 votes, could look solid red after Tuesday’s election. Running for re-election are Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is considered a top candidate for the White House in 2024, and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who had a failed 2016 presidential run and is now seeking his third term.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI
Wisconsin Law Journal

Judge Mosley named director of Marquette Law School’s Lubar Center

Judge Derek Mosley, of the Milwaukee Municipal Court for 20 years, has been named the director of Marquette University Law School’s Lubar Center for Public Policy Research and Civic Education. Mosley, who was appointed Municipal Court judge in 2002 following a seven-year career as an assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County, will begin his new role on Jan. 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee settlement; former diversity recruiter gets $400K

MILWAUKEE - He sued the City of Milwaukee for discrimination. Now, taxpayer funds will pay the city's former diversity recruiter. The Milwaukee Common Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 1 – approving a $400,000 settlement payment to Royce Flowers Nash. Nash's attorney said they are happy to have closure – but city leaders say they are not thrilled.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy