Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Diddy Nearly Comes To Blows With “Power” Actor Michael J. Ferguson In Joker Costume
Michael J Ferguson says it’s “all love” after his heated run-in with Diddy. Diddy shows out every Halloween, but this year, he became his costume. The newly dubbed billionaire hit the streets as Heath Ledger’s The Dark Knight Joker, down to the fake machine guns and grenades.
Halloween 2022: Diddy, Quavo, & Tyga Take Home Award For Creepiest Costumes
The stars have been stepping out in style all weekend long. Who had your favourite costume?. The scariest day of the year is upon us once again, though we’ve already had a weekend full of festive activities leading up to it to properly set the mood. For the first...
Lil Baby Hilariously Learns GloRilla’s Signature Dance
The behind the scenes moment immediately went viral. Lil Baby is everywhere these days. Since dropping his third studio album It’s Only Me earlier this month, the ATL native has been pulling all the stops to promote the critically acclaimed body of work. Over the weekend, the “Heyy” rapper performed at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s Homecoming Concert, among other heavy hitting artists, including Chloe Bailey, Nardo Wick and GloRilla.
Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Solidify Themselves As Halloween Queens With Iconic Costumes
Looks like Bardi may have done some of her brainstorming with Lizzo this year. Halloweekend is over for another year, but before October 31st officially comes to an end, celebrities continue to show off their creative (and sometimes kooky) costumes via social media, eliciting all kinds of reactions from famous friends and fans alike.
Tom Brady Takes Kids To Movies Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady was spotted taking his kids to the movies amid his ongoing separation from Gisele Bündchen. Tom Brady was seen taking his kids to a local movie theater after confirming he and Gisele Bündchen are getting a divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, were photographed by paparazzi at the CMX CineBistro in Hyde Park, Florida on Friday night.
Ashley Tisdale Explained Why She Never Considered Zac Efron "Hot" While Filming "High School Musical"
Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron starred in all three High School Musical movies together.
27 Celebs And Their Famous Parents That Prove Nepo-Babies Have Actually Been Around Forever
Being related in Hollywood is not a new thing.
MGK & Megan Fox Hit With Backlash Over Controversial Christian Costumes
The often-provocative couple’s 2022 Halloween looks prove that they’re not afraid to turn heads. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first began mingling together in early 2020 and have been stirring up the social media realms of Instagram and Twitter ever since. From drinking one another’s blood to sporting scandalous outfits, the couple has once again shown the world that they aren’t opposed to receiving a little backlash.
Netflix’s breathtaking new war epic torpedoes the Top 10 in 89 countries
The spookiest day on the calendar may be right around the corner, but Netflix subscribers have been checking out an original movie that’s haunting for an entirely different set of reasons, with the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front bombarding the platform’s most-watched rankings. Per...
DaniLeigh & Baby Velour Act Out “Monsters, Inc” In Adorable Halloween Video
It doesn’t get much cuter than this as Velour was Boo and DaniLeigh painted herself blue to become James P. Sullivan. Don’t pull out your holiday decorations just yet because for some, the Halloween celebrations aren’t over. Spooky season is a favorite among the industry’s hitmakers as they often try to outdo one another with outrageous costumes. This year wasn’t any different as Diddy morphed himself into Heath Ledger’s Joker, both Lizzo and her “Rumors” collaborator Cardi B painted themselves yellow to portray Marge Simpson, and Lil Nas X put on his best daisy dukes while dressing up as Ice Spice.
Conor McGregor Is Unrecognizable Without Iconic Beard in Halloween Pics
Conor McGregor went above and beyond for Halloween, as he decided to not only wear a costume with the family but he also went completely clean-shaven, and that definitely caught fans by surprise. McGregor took on the guise of a pilot, while Dee Devlin and the rest of the family donned great costumes as well. The pilot costume looked great, but many fans were more taken by McGregor's clean-shaven look, as the UFC great typically has a full beard or at least some scruff, and in recent photos that was also the case. It looks like he decided to switch things up for Halloween, and you can find the new photo in the post below.
Triangle of Sadness review – glossy satire on the ultra wealthy
Swedish director Ruben Östlund takes no prisoners in his satirical approach. Having savaged fragile male egos in Force Majeure (still his leanest, most effective work) and eviscerated art world pretensions in The Square, he now turns his sights to the ultra wealthy with his most recent picture (and his second film to win the Cannes Palme d’Or), Triangle of Sadness. They are his easiest target to date. But even so, Östlund’s characters, the passengers on a luxury cruise, are grotesque caricatures. They run the gamut from vapid and cruel (model Yaya, played by the late Charlbi Dean) to vapid and oversensitive (her boyfriend Carl, played by Harris Dickinson), through a full range of monstrous self-absorption (the elderly arms dealers, the waste management mogul, the Russian billionaire who treats the ship’s crew as her personal playthings).
