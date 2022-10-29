ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening.

(WOWK 13 News file)

For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge.

Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, the existing Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will be demolished. A new bridge will be built in its place using a portion of the existing bridge piers. The Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge will carry four westbound lanes, and the rebuilt Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge will carry four eastbound lanes.

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice; Jimmy Wriston, P.E., the West Virginia Transportation Secretary; and federal, state, and local officials held an opening ceremony for the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Ceremony attendees were allowed to be the first to cross the bridge.

    (Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Transportation)
    (Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Transportation)
    (Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Transportation)
