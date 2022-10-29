ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olin, NC

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final

By Brian Meadows
Statesville Record & Landmark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Statesville Record & Landmark

PHOTOS: 3A West Region Volleyball Championship

Scenes from Tuesday night's 3A West Region Volleyball Championship between North Iredell and visiting Fred T. Foard. The Raiders won 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 to repeat as regional champions and advance to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh for the second straight year. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
OLIN, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell, Mooresville beat higher seeds in 1st round

WINSTON-SALEM—Lester Rhyne scored two goals Tuesday night as West Iredell upended 3A West No. 8 seed Atkins 2-1 in the opening round of the state playoffs. Taylor Gregory assisted one of the goals for the 25th-seeded Warriors (7-11-2). Isaac Bunton made five saves in goal against the Camels (12-11).
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell knocks off No. 11 Ledford

WALLBURG—Jerick Moreno scored two goals Monday night as North Iredell, seeded No. 22 in the 3A West, upset No. 11 seed Ledford 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs. No other details on the game were available. The Panthers finished the season 14-6-3. The Raiders (11-11) advanced...
OLIN, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener

Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
POLK COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997. Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)
STATESVILLE, NC
caldwelljournal.com

Hickory sports complex named in honor of Danny Thompson

HICKORY, NC (October 31, 2022) — The City of Hickory invites the public to attend the naming dedication of the Danny Thompson Field Complex on Friday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Stanford Park. The program will include comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; current Hickory Parks, Recreation &...
HICKORY, NC
Augusta Free Press

ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte

Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Pharos Parenting golf tournament was a success, raising $37,000

Ninety-two golfers — 23 teams — competed in the annual FORE! Child Abuse Prevention Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 17 at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville benefiting Pharos Parenting Child Abuse Prevention Center in Statesville. First-, second- and third-place team awards were presented. These went to:...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes 10th Marine Corps Marathon, 250th overall

Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently achieved several milestones when he completed the Marine Corps Marathon in late October. The 76-year-old veteran marathon runner completed his 250th full marathon of 26.2 miles or greater at the optional approved course. It was also his 10th Marine Corps Marathon finish since age 65 and his 50th marathon finish since age 70.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Woman's Club fundraiser to help with renovations to clubhouse

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of NC (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club has a long history in Statesville. The Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) was organized in 1920 and incorporated in 1927. The same year the SWC was incorporated, they purchased the house on 515 W. End Ave. to function as its clubhouse, with a formal opening on Sept. 13, 1927.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville

Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WITN

State trooper takes bite out of Halloween

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
STATESVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC

