HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell beats North Henderson, will play Foard again for spot in 3A state final

Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: North Iredell claims regional title, advances to 3A state final
OLIN—The road to Raleigh in the West region went through top seed North Iredell for the second time in as many years. And for the second straight season, the Raiders are East-bound for the state finals. Emma Norris registered a game-high 17 kills as the Raiders captured their second...
Statesville Record & Landmark
PHOTOS: 3A West Region Volleyball Championship
Scenes from Tuesday night's 3A West Region Volleyball Championship between North Iredell and visiting Fred T. Foard. The Raiders won 25-23, 25-10, 25-21 to repeat as regional champions and advance to the 3A state championship match in Raleigh for the second straight year. Photos by Tyrone Summers / sports@statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: West Iredell, Mooresville beat higher seeds in 1st round
WINSTON-SALEM—Lester Rhyne scored two goals Tuesday night as West Iredell upended 3A West No. 8 seed Atkins 2-1 in the opening round of the state playoffs. Taylor Gregory assisted one of the goals for the 25th-seeded Warriors (7-11-2). Isaac Bunton made five saves in goal against the Camels (12-11).
Statesville Record & Landmark
BOYS SOCCER: North Iredell knocks off No. 11 Ledford
WALLBURG—Jerick Moreno scored two goals Monday night as North Iredell, seeded No. 22 in the 3A West, upset No. 11 seed Ledford 2-1 in the first round of the state playoffs. No other details on the game were available. The Panthers finished the season 14-6-3. The Raiders (11-11) advanced...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk to travel to Maiden for 2A football playoff opener
Polk County will open the 2A state playoffs with a trip to Maiden per brackets released Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. The Wolverines (5-5) received the 28th seed in the 2A West bracket and will journey to face the fifth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1) for the 7:30 p.m. playoff opener.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 1997. Obit Clinton Woods, 79. He was a veteran of World War II and a member of Earnest Morgan Post 217. At an early age, he became a member of Elmwood AME Church and later joined Davisville Baptist Church.” (10/31)
caldwelljournal.com
Hickory sports complex named in honor of Danny Thompson
HICKORY, NC (October 31, 2022) — The City of Hickory invites the public to attend the naming dedication of the Danny Thompson Field Complex on Friday, November 4, at 11:30 a.m. at Stanford Park. The program will include comments from Hickory Mayor Hank Guess; current Hickory Parks, Recreation &...
Augusta Free Press
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson, UNC pulling away, on collision course for Charlotte
Clemson had a bye week, but inched closer to the Atlantic Division crown thanks to Louisville’s clubbing of Wake Forest. North Carolina pulled away from Pitt and all but clinched the Coastal. Assuming both teams take care of business in November, they will meet in Bank of America Stadium, in Uptown Charlotte on the first Saturday in December for the ACC Championship.
Bad news for two ACC teams
Bad news for a couple of ACC teams, who will be without these key defenders for the remainder of the season. During press conferences at North Carolina and Syracuse on Monday morning, it was announced that (...)
Statesville Record & Landmark
Pharos Parenting golf tournament was a success, raising $37,000
Ninety-two golfers — 23 teams — competed in the annual FORE! Child Abuse Prevention Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 17 at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville benefiting Pharos Parenting Child Abuse Prevention Center in Statesville. First-, second- and third-place team awards were presented. These went to:...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville's Joe Sinclair completes 10th Marine Corps Marathon, 250th overall
Statesville’s Joe Sinclair recently achieved several milestones when he completed the Marine Corps Marathon in late October. The 76-year-old veteran marathon runner completed his 250th full marathon of 26.2 miles or greater at the optional approved course. It was also his 10th Marine Corps Marathon finish since age 65 and his 50th marathon finish since age 70.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Woman's Club fundraiser to help with renovations to clubhouse
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs of NC (GFWC of NC) Statesville Woman’s Club has a long history in Statesville. The Statesville Woman’s Club (SWC) was organized in 1920 and incorporated in 1927. The same year the SWC was incorporated, they purchased the house on 515 W. End Ave. to function as its clubhouse, with a formal opening on Sept. 13, 1927.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Three face drug, weapons charges after two traffic stops near Mooresville
Two stops for traffic violations led to drug and weapons charges for three people, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Antonio Dejuan Hall, 28, of Charlotte, John Lewis Sheppard Jr., 22, of Gastonia and Donavon Jacques Murphy, 25, of Mount Hall were arrested in the two stops, Campbell said. Hall was...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
WITN
State trooper takes bite out of Halloween
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) trooper went all out for their Halloween celebration. The SHP “Shark Patrol” was in full force in Burke County Monday night spreading the importance of traffic safety in a very special way. Trooper C. R. Hallyburton got...
wccbcharlotte.com
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
WXII 12
Wilkes County teacher killed after driver hits deer, crashes into teacher's truck on NC-18
SPARTA, N.C. — A Sparta man has died after a head-on crash in Alleghany County Tuesday morning. He was a Wilkes County Schools employee, officials say. It happened on NC-18, near NC-88, around 6:45 a.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old driver, of Laurel Springs, was...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's temperature in Statesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
