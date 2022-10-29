Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
New-look West Virginia debuts vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will feature a new-look lineup on Monday when it opens the season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s in
WVU players have bought in to Coach P
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to get more familiar with one another and the playbook. Following play […]
Independence star Judah Price sets WV single-season scoring record
COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) – A local high schooler ran his way into the West Virginia state record book on Friday night. Independence Senior Running Back Judah Price broke the all-time state record for most points in a season, with another big performance against Wyoming East on Friday, October 28th. Price finished his senior season […]
WVNT-TV
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
voiceofmotown.com
A Case for Curt Cignetti
With the “climb” quickly falling apart in Morgantown, many expect the Mountaineers to move on from Neal Brown following the 2022 season. Once the decision becomes final, the quest to find his successor will commence. While many will be throwing around the big names, there will be names...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
Morgantown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Musselman High School football team will have a game with Morgantown High School on October 31, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown and Shane Lyons Are Killing the West Virginia Football Program
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are struggling in a way right now that they haven’t in a very, very long time. In fact, West Virginia is facing absolutely unprecedented loss on and off the field. West Virginia’s average home average attendance has been greater than...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
WVNT-TV
The Duchess Riverboat stopping in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The American Duchess Riverboat is coming to the Tri-State in the month of November. The Duchess’ voyage began in Wheeling, West Virginia, on Oct. 30, and it will conclude in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 6. On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 2, The Duchess will stop in Huntington. The boat will leave Huntington around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
Fairmont, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Doddridge County High School football team will have a game with East Fairmont High School on October 31, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Texas football getting an OV set for 3-Star WVU DL commit Justin Benton
The weekend of Nov. 12 is building up to be a big one for Texas football recruiting as the Horns will host the TCU Horned Frogs in Austin for one of the last home games of the season. And one of the most recent visitors among new targets of Texas’ 2023 recruiting class added to the list for the weekend of Nov. 12 is the underrated three-star Covington Newton (GA) defensive lineman and West Virginia Mountaineers commit Justin Benton.
wtae.com
WPIAL high school football playoff brackets unveiled
PITTSBURGH — Brackets for the 2022 WPIAL high school football playoffs have been unveiled. The top seeds in each class are North Allegheny (6A), Bethel Park (5A), Aliquippa (4A), Belle Vernon (3A), Steel Valley (2A) and Jeannette (1A). Championship games for Class 6A and 5A will be played Saturday,...
Another West Virginia Sheetz temporarily closing for major remodel
Another West Virginia Sheetz location will be closing for a major remodel soon, according to a statement from the company's PR Manager.
'Bacon, Bourbon and Beer' to open new location at PPG Paints Arena, replacing TGI Friday's
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bacon, Bourbon and Beer, the local restaurant with locations in Washington and Morgantown will soon have a new spot at PPG Paints Arena.The restaurant will be moving into the former TGI Friday's location in the arena, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.Shawn Janovich, the restaurant's owner, tells the Business Times that he's hoping to have the restaurant open before the end of the year, but says it should be up and running by January at the latest.The restaurant has an extensive menu consisting of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more. Janovich says bacon is a key item on the menu, with around 75% of the offerings including bacon. In addition to the extensive food menu, they also offer more than 100 kinds of bourbon and 20 different beers on tap. Janovich says he's hoping to be able to hire between 60 and 70 new employees for the new location.
Power outage planned for part of Morgantown next week
The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that there will be a planned power outage in parts of Morgantown next week.
Niche ranks Pittsburgh’s hottest neighborhoods for young professionals in 2022
PITTSBURGH — Niche, a Pittsburgh-based data company that analyses, ranks and reviews schools and neighborhoods throughout the country, has ranked the best Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods to live in for young professionals in 2022. The company determined rankings by using U.S. Census data to find a given neighborhood’s average age and...
Comments / 0