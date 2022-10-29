PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bacon, Bourbon and Beer, the local restaurant with locations in Washington and Morgantown will soon have a new spot at PPG Paints Arena.The restaurant will be moving into the former TGI Friday's location in the arena, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.Shawn Janovich, the restaurant's owner, tells the Business Times that he's hoping to have the restaurant open before the end of the year, but says it should be up and running by January at the latest.The restaurant has an extensive menu consisting of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more. Janovich says bacon is a key item on the menu, with around 75% of the offerings including bacon. In addition to the extensive food menu, they also offer more than 100 kinds of bourbon and 20 different beers on tap. Janovich says he's hoping to be able to hire between 60 and 70 new employees for the new location.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO