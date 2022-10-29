Read full article on original website
Trial begins for man accused in 2020 Albuquerque murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial for Steven Candelaria is underway Tuesday. Candelaria, and his brother Brandon, are accused of killing Luciano Montoya in southeast Albuquerque in November 2020 Montoya’s ex-girlfriend told police Steven and Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Police say they shot 19 times. The state argues […]
Albuquerque man with history of DWI pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial drunk driver is going back to prison by choice. Tuesday, he pled guilty to his latest charges with hopes that in the time he’s locked up, he can stay sober. Arnold Jones, a man with a history of DWI who led police on a chase in Albuquerque, pleaded guilty Tuesday. […]
Millions in funding goes toward Albuquerque neighborhood
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is contributing more than $2 million in an effort to restore one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods. City and state leaders announced the investment Tuesday into the Barelas Mainstreet project. The money will go toward improvements to streetscapes, landscapes and pedestrian infrastructure along the 4th St. corridor. Officials […]
VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
BCSO: Pedestrian suffered great bodily harm in crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The crash happened on Montano Rd. between Edith Blvd and Edmon Rd. BCSO says the pedestrian suffered great bodily harm and was taken to the hospital. Montano was closed Tuesday night while deputies investigated, […]
Escaped New Mexico inmate is back in custody
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico inmate accused of escaping during a prisoner transport is back in custody. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Martinez was being moved from the Rio Arriba County Jail when he escaped. Officials say Martinez was being transported from the jail to Christus St. Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe. […]
Crime Stoppers asking for info on 16-year-old’s death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking for help figuring out how a 16-year-old died. They say Angel Soto-Gallardo was found dead near the intersection of southern and Cardenas back in May. Crime Stoppers is now featuring the case, offering a $1,000 reward for information. People can contact Homicide Detective Conor Coleman at 505-659-8570 or […]
BCSO deputies investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on Pajarito Mesa. The sheriff's office says they responded to a car that was on fire near James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW on Oct. 27. When deputies arrived, they found Bernalillo County Fire crews had extinguished an SUV that had burned.
Rio Rancho mayor says city booming with home building permits rebound
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is growing quickly. According to Mayor Gregg Hull, home building permits are back from pre-recession levels from the mid-2000s, and supply chain issues and rising costs are not slowing things down. In his state of the city address, Mayor Hull says the extensive amount of projects […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Election poll, Details in Santa Fe murder, Quiet and mild, UNM scholarship fund, Spooky display list
Tuesday’s Top Stories Hiker rescued in foothills “extremely thankful” for volunteers who helped her Ex-Artesia employee charged with brass theft Medical workers frustrated with licensing department delays Crash leads to homicide investigation County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex Navajo Nation official facing repercussions for Vegas photo Rapper Takeoff shot, killed in Houston: TMZ […]
Police investigate homicide in downtown Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide that happened in downtown Albuquerque on Monday night. Albuquerque Police say they responded to 14th Street and Marquette Avenue to investigate a crash involving two vehicles. When police arrived they found the driver of one of the vehicles involved had been shot. Police say that person later died from their injuries.
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
City of Albuquerque offering household waste event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste this weekend. The city is hosting a collection event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. Officials will accept items that are flammable, corrosive, or toxic that you are not allowed to dispose of in your normal trash […]
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
Albuquerque Homicide Unit investigating shooting death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details. The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m. Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.
$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
Hauntings and ghost stories of Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The historic buildings of Albuquerque’s downtown and Old Town are the origin of a number of stories passed down over the years. Some of them, undoubtedly, include stories of the paranormal. Local author Cody Polston has been investigating stories of ghosts in New Mexico since the mid-1980s and says he believes the probability […]
