Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Lakewood homeowner's Xcel bill increases 1,500% after smart meters installed
More Xcel customers are reaching out to Contact Denver7 concerned about skyrocketing bills after their Smart Meters were installed. One Lakewood homeowner said his case is unique.
KKTV
Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
milehighcre.com
Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease
According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado
Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall
Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
newscenter1.tv
These nine Eastern Colorado counties are going to see federal funding for high-speed internet
COLORADO – An internet provider for consumers in nine Eastern Colorado counties is set to receive millions from a federal grant to establish a fiber-optic network to improve high-speed internet service. The Eastern Slope Rural Telephone Association, Inc. will get an $18.7 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
