ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Mountain Falls, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Water main break floods busy Colorado Springs roadway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A water main break was causing issues for motorists along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Tuesday. At about noon, part of Centennial Boulevard was flooded near Vondelpark Drive. The intersection is between Garden of the Gods road and Fillmore Street on the west side of the city. The actual break was in an area close to 1495 Vondelpark Dr.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Skele-TONS of decorations at a Colorado Springs house

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is not what you would typically find in one’s front yard – a 12-foot-tall skeleton. 2906 Dead Man’s Curve is decked out in all kinds of Halloween decorations! Thanks to social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, the spook-tacular house is attracting a plethora of fans. The family shared that they […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
milehighcre.com

Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group Signs Long-Term Lease

According to Cushman & Wakefield, Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (“CSOG”) has signed a long-term lease extension for 74,063 square feet of medical office space in Colorado Springs. CSOG occupies multiple suites at 4110 Briargate Parkway (“Briargate MOB”), a medical office building located on Memorial Hospital North campus.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Months after rockslide, popular trail remains closed in Colorado

Five months after a rockslide closed a popular loop trail in Colorado Springs’ southwest mountains, signs continue to mark the route off limits. Officials remain uncertain of when the signs could be removed from either end of the Palmer Trail, also known as Section 16. While the city parks department manages the trail, the rockslide occurred on U.S. Forest Service land above.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition

Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

Colorado Weather: Denver and Colorado Springs in running for first snowfall

Areas of snow, rain, and wind will swing through with colder temperatures Thursday through Friday. Could this next system deliver what the previous one couldn't? While some areas did see accumulating snow last week, Denver remains officially snowless this season, now two weeks past the average first snow date for the city.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Art Cooper woke up Wednesday morning to his wife placing two plastic bags on their kitchen counter in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Colorado Springs. Inside each, was a handful of rice and a flyer that reads, 'Every aspect of Disney child grooming is Jewish. Protect your children.' "She tossed The post Antisemitic flyers show up in Colorado Springs neighborhoods, local Jewish leaders concerned appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescued a deer from a sharp, metal ring that was caught in its hoof, officials tweeted Tuesday. The deer was spotted limping in a residential area on Monday. Officer Travis Sauder and Technician Jaimie Sommerfeld responded to the incident. Wildlife officials said they sedated the deer The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue deer from sharp, metal ring in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosun.com

“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

'Up to 10 calls a day': Wheat Ridge pharmacy feels impact of nationwide Adderall shortage

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The nation's largest Adderall manufacturer is warning users of delays that could last through the end of the year. The FDA confirmed a shortage of the drug earlier this month. In its announcement, the FDA reported the nation's biggest manufacturer is experiencing intermittent delays and other companies just don't have enough supply right now to meet demand.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
K99

What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’

Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy