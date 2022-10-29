Read full article on original website
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: Live Active 563
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you find your fitness journey is hitting a plateau, sometimes it is worth it to call in a professional. Monday Morning Jumpstart on QCT at 11 introduces you to local health, wellness, and fitness professionals. Today, Tami Ketelsen with Live Active 563 in Bettendorf joins...
KWQC
Quad Cities Fall Success Fair scheduled for Nov. 10
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Fall Success Fair will be at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Rock Island on Thursday, November 10. The fair will have more than sixty tables with employers, resources, and educational organizations. The fair is collaborating with IowaWORKS, the American Job Center, and the Rock Island Arsenal.
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI: Jane’s Place
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
ourquadcities.com
New senior living complex opens in Bettendorf
Quartet Senior Living in Bettendorf is inviting the public to its grand-opening celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10 beginning at 3 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Open house, tours, refreshments and entertainment will continue until 7 p.m. “Quartet Senior Living is such an amazing addition to the Bettendorf community and our...
Metronet declares Bettendorf a 'Certified Gigabit City'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Another Quad City has been declared gigabit-certified by Metronet and is set to officially receive the designation in a city council meeting Tuesday night. Bettendorf is the latest city to receive the gigabit status from Metronet, following Davenport's certification in mid-October. The internet provider declares the...
KWQC
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announces Flight #55
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - Honor Flight of the Quad Cities announced the 55th Honor Flight to Washington DC will take place on Nov. 8. This flight takes place for Veterans who served during our conflicts to visit the monuments built in their honor. There will be around 90 Veterans on this flight, who will be accompanied by 60 volunteer guardians to assist them throughout the day.
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 7
Shine Bright Early Learning School holds Hot Dog and Halloween event.
KWQC
Humility Homes and Services, Seventh Judicial District get $1 million grant to expand supportive housing
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services and Humility Homes & Services, Inc. was awarded a $1 million dollar grant from the Bureau of Justice Administration. According to Humility Homes, the grant is for the expansion of their Pay for Success Model of Supportive Housing...
KWQC
Crash in Geneseo causes power outage
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Power was out in Geneseo after police say a truck crashed into a pole Monday. According to Geneseo police, a light pole was hit and caused a power outage. Roads in the 400 block of West Main Street are blocked while crews repair the lines, police said.
KWQC
13-year-old boy charged with stealing car in Davenport, crashing it in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 13-year-old is charged with robbery and theft after police say he stole a car in Davenport and crashed it in Rock Island. A 13-year-old boy is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree theft in Davenport, according to a media release. He is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing and no driver’s license in Rock Island.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Tickets still available for the Muscatine Community YMCA’s roaring twenties raffle
The Muscatine Community YMCA has announced that tickets are still available for purchase for their upcoming roaring twenties raffle taking place Friday, November 11. Tickets are currently available online at www.muscatiney.org, and in-person at the YMCA for $20. There are only 750 tickets in total available. Proceeds collected from ticket sales will support youth development, mentoring, healthy living and social.
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
Fog should lift quickly this morning, with mostly sunny and milder weather for the rest of the day.
KWQC
Rain this evening
A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday.
KWQC
Aerial transmission work over Mississippi River to start Wednesday
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Wednesday a contract aerial line crew will be working on a MidAmerican Energy transmission line replacement project over the Mississippi River. According to a media release, the work will be west of the I-74 bridge and will include the Rock Island Arsenal and Sylvan...
WQAD
See a yellow helicopter flying low near the I-74 bridge? It's doing survey work for Moline-Bettendorf transmission lines
If you see a yellow helicopter flying near the I-74 bridge, don't worry. Mid-American Energy is working on transmission lines going between Moline and Bettendorf.
wvik.org
Enhanced Reward Offered for 2018 Murder
On October 31st, 2018, 22 year old Corey Harrell Junior was shot and killed while driving his car in downtown Moline, in front of city hall. The shooting occurred during the day, and police believe there were people in the area who might have seen something. In addition they've identified...
Greenwood Cemetery closing for maintenance
Greenwood Cemetery in Muscatine will be conducting maintenance on the grounds on Monday, October 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City has announced that for the safety of the public, the grounds at Greenwood will closed to the public during the maintenance period. Residents should contact the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department at […]
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
ourquadcities.com
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline police for fleeing charges arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline police has been arrested, according to Quad Cities Crime Stoppers. Eric Brewer, 31, was wanted for two counts of aggravated fleeing/attempting to elude police. Crime Stoppers said they gave two photos of Brewer because his current look was not known.
