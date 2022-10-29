Read full article on original website
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
College Football Playoff: Georgia not ranked No. 1 in committee’s first top 25 of the season
ATHENS, Ga. — The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and Georgia isn’t at the top of the list. The playoff committee ranked the defending champions as the No. 3 team in the country on Tuesday night. The top six teams were: No. 1...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida
Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
Florida volleyball team defeats Arkansas in five sets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after defeating Arkansas in straight sets, the Florida volleyball team needed five sets to sweep their weekend series with their Southeastern Conference opponent. On the backs of Marina Markova, Sofia Victoria, and Merritt Beason the Gators (18-4) were able to battle back, after dropping...
Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer attended a Gator football booster club event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Quarterback Club hosted a Gator football booster club event Tuesday night that featured a prodigal son. Former Florida head coach and two-time national champion with the Gators, Urban Meyer, attended the event with his wife Shelley. We had a chance to catch up with...
Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
Florida head coach Billy Napier sounded like a coach who is lost after losing to Georgia
In the three seasons before Billy Napier was hired as the Florida Gators’ head coach, when he was serving as the head coach at Louisiana, he lost just five games total. Napier has lost four games through eight games so far during his first season in Gainesville. Now, that...
Florida reporter heard on hot mic: 'I don't give a (bleep). I will be here longer than Billy Napier.'
A Florida beat reporter has drawn the ire of some Gators fans on social media for comments picked up by a hot mic on Monday. Florida live streams Billy Napier’s Monday press conference, allowing fans to listen online. The big story this Monday was the surprising news that defensive starter Brenton Cox is no longer a member of the team.
Eli Manning Challenges Brother Peyton Manning: "Are you going to Athens?"
ATHENS - Former Tennessee Vols QB Peyton Manning said he’s not sure if he will watch Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on his old team in Athens this Saturday. Manning’s indecision lead to good-natured ribbing from his younger brother and former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning.
Gator men’s basketball team holds intra-squad scrimmage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new-look UF men’s basketball team gave fans an early glimpse of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season by hosting an intra-squad scrimmage on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. Flordia will tip off the season under first year head coach Todd Golden on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Stony Brook.
TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Todd Golden
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As October draws to a close, we look ahead to a busy month of November. That of course, includes the start of college basketball. It’s a new look for the Gator men, who tip off under first year head coach Todd Golden Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook. On the eve of Florida’s intra-squad scrimmage, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Golden in an exclusive sitdown interview.
Agricultural Hall of Fame inducts two members out of North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from North Central Florida are the newest inductees into The Agricultural Hall of Fame. John Woeste served as dean of UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service. Donald Quincey, the other...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday. The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus. Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall. The conference features the high school...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in '2000 Mules'
ATLANTA — A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit. The widely debunked film includes surveillance video showing...
Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees meet Tuesday morning at Emerson Alumni Hall to vote on sole presidential nominee Ben Sasse. It starts at 10 a.m. and university officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings. The 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards...
