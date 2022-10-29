ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

Former Georgia defender Brenton Cox dismissed from Florida

Florida has dismissed former Georgia defensive end Brenton Cox, according to a report from Zach Abolverdi of On3. Cox played at Georgia, signing with the Bulldogs as a 5-star prospect in the 2018 class. Florida coach Billy Napier confirmed the news at his Monday press conference. The Bulldogs racked up...
ATHENS, GA
WCJB

Florida volleyball team defeats Arkansas in five sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after defeating Arkansas in straight sets, the Florida volleyball team needed five sets to sweep their weekend series with their Southeastern Conference opponent. On the backs of Marina Markova, Sofia Victoria, and Merritt Beason the Gators (18-4) were able to battle back, after dropping...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gator men’s basketball team holds intra-squad scrimmage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The new-look UF men’s basketball team gave fans an early glimpse of what’s to come in the 2022-23 season by hosting an intra-squad scrimmage on Tuesday night at the O’Connell Center. Flordia will tip off the season under first year head coach Todd Golden on Monday, Nov. 7 versus Stony Brook.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

TV20 Sitdown: Gator men’s basketball coach Todd Golden

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -As October draws to a close, we look ahead to a busy month of November. That of course, includes the start of college basketball. It’s a new look for the Gator men, who tip off under first year head coach Todd Golden Nov. 7 vs. Stony Brook. On the eve of Florida’s intra-squad scrimmage, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with Golden in an exclusive sitdown interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

Florida Theater Conference will be held at Santa Fe College

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A theater conference kicks off their four-day event at Santa Fe College, and it starts on Wednesday. The Florida Theater Conference takes place all across the SFC campus. Play festivals, workshops, and auditions are held in the fine arts hall. The conference features the high school...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
WCJB

Florida for All will have its We Keep us Safe public meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida for all is holding it’s We Keep us Safe public meeting on Wednesday. They will discuss how law enforcement, housing, GRU, and so much more are impacting families. The event will be held at the Lincoln Middle School cafeteria in Gainesville. The meeting will...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Earthquake recorded in middle Georgia

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga — The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake occurred in middle Georgia on Sunday morning. The 2.3 magnitude earthquake struck at around 3:30 a.m near Milledgeville on Sunday. Coordinates posted by the survey show the earthquake’s epicenter was in Hancock County. It’s unclear...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees meet Tuesday morning at Emerson Alumni Hall to vote on sole presidential nominee Ben Sasse. It starts at 10 a.m. and university officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings. The 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy