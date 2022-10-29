ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka-area cross country runners wrap up season at state meet. Here's how they did.

By Seth Kinker, Topeka Capital-Journal
The high school cross country season in Kansas concluded on Saturday with the state meets taking place at Rim Rock in Lawrence and the Wamego Country Club

Four local teams along with 13 individual runners represented 8 Topeka-area schools.

Here's how they finished.

6A/5A/3A

Rossville

Senior Amelia Foster finished her cross country career with a 26th-place finish and a time of 21:11.7

Silver Lake

Boys

Sophomore Jared Johnson was the lone runner for the boys, finishing his cross country season with a 53rd-place finish in 18:20.2

Girls

Sophomore Tessa Gerber and senior Mariah Farmer ended the year on a high note after both missed extended time last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkLJ4_0irgNh4O00

In a field of 98 runners, Gerber finished 21st with a time of 20:46.9 while Farmer finished 25th (21:06.4).

Seaman

Boys

Senior Zach Jowers, senior Branen Moore and junior Adrian Swaim represented the boys team at state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BelnS_0irgNh4O00

Jowers finished 26th with a time of 16:52.2 followed by Moore (76th, 18:16.2) and Swaim (90th, 19:03.5).

Girls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07hpZv_0irgNh4O00

The Seaman girls team (116) placed fourth at the state meet behind St. James Academy (51), St. Thomas Aquinas (81) and Kapaun Mt. Carmel (115).

Seaman freshman Ryin Miller medaled with a fifth-place finish in a time of 19:19.9 followed by senior Bethany Druse (14th, 19:44.2), sophomore Stella Appelhanz (20th, 20:04.8), junior Savannah Sampson (53rd, 21:13.1) and senior Leah Spurlock (58th, 21:26.4).

Sophomore Anna Becker (70th, 21:48) and junior Elinore Stallbaumer (98th, 22:46.2) were the other scorers for the girls.

Shawnee Heights

Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e54I8_0irgNh4O00

The Shawnee Heights boys (190) took eighth behind Blue Valley Southwest (67), St. Thomas Aquinas (82), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (87), Maize (102), St. James Academy (12), Bishop Carroll (133) and Ark City (154).

Sophomore Jackson Esquibel led the team with an eighth-place finish (16:06), followed by senior Kory Sutton (19th, 16:32.5), sophomore Evan Carter (58th, 17:44.4), senior Andrew Emerson (80th, 18:23.2) and sophomore Isaac Song (86th, 18:45.5).

Freshman Cash Reitcheck (98th, 19:49)and junior Landon Staniec (103rd, 20:21.8) rounded out the top seven.

Girls

The girls were represented by junior Verena Trollman who finished in 80th with a time of 22:02.6.

Topeka High

Senior Michael Christopher wrapped up his cross country career with a 78th place finish at the state meet in 17:52.8.

Topeka West

Boys

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouwTq_0irgNh4O00

Lenny Njoroge capped off an impressive senior season with a third-place finish, tying with Blue Valley Southwest's Thomas Caul with a time of 15:51.9.

Girls

Freshman Payton Rice was the lone state qualifier for the girls, placing 52nd with a time of 21:09.6.

Washburn Rural

Boys

The Washburn Rural boys (239) placed 10th at state behind Shawnee Mission East (65), Olathe East (78), Olathe South (100), Gardner Edgerton (112), Garden City (127), Shawnee Mission North (170), Free State (173), Shawnee Mission Northwest (195) and Dodge City (235).

Senior Davin Johnson (28th, 16:43) led the team followed by senior Easton Dial (55th, 17:15.9), senior Grayson Fink (60th, 17:23.6), junior Hayden Keller (84th, 18:04.5) and senior Trevor Cain (86th, 18:05.1) with sophomore Connor Olson (97th, 18:32) and junior Max Gutierrez (98th, 18:32.3) wrapping up the Rural contingent.

Girls

The Washburn Rural girls (112) took third at state as a team behind Olathe West (46) and Shawnee Mission East (95).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AMkMv_0irgNh4O00

Sophomore Payton Fink (5th, 18:53.5) paced the girls, followed by senior Madeline Carter (11th, 19:21.9), sophomore Rylee Ismert (26th, 20:16.6), sophomore Brooklyn Nolte (49th, 20:57), and freshman Vilde Tronstad (54th, 21:08.4)

Junior Sydney Laster (63rd, 21:31.3) and senior Christine Gutierrez (84th, 22:22.3) rounded out the top seven for the girls.

Hayden

Boys

TBA

Girls

TBA

