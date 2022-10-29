ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Louisville football fans rush field after blowout win vs. No. 10 Wake Forest

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
The celebration was on for Louisville football fans after the Cardinals took down No. 10 Wake Forest in blowout fashion on Saturday.

When the final horn sealed U of L's 48-21 victory, its first top-10 win as an unranked team since 2002, members of the home crowd at Cardinal Stadium decided to storm the field .

See a video and photo of the celebration below:

Louisville 48, Wake Forest 21 Cardinals' defense steals the show as U of L shocks No. 10 Demon Deacons

Louisville improved to 5-3 overall with the victory, its third straight in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the first time since 2016. Scott Satterfield and company are now one win away from bowl eligibility with James Madison coming to town next week.

Here's a look at the aftermath of the field storming:

Here's what Satterfield had to say postgame about the fans rushing the field:

U of L reported a crowd of 39,503 at Saturday's game.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

