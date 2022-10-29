ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, IN

With thrilling semistate win, Wapahani volleyball earns another chance at a state championship

By Robby General, Muncie Star Press
 3 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ind. — What would a semistate match be without a little drama?

For the third time in four years, Wapahani volleyball advanced to the Class 2A state championship with a thrilling 3-2 (25-15, 25-15, 16-25, 20-25, 15-10) victory over Andrean.

"It's the best one yet," senior outside hitter Chloe Cook said. "We've had Andrean marked on the calendar since they came out ranked first. We've been talking about them all year. They've been one we were ready to play."

The first two sets didn't have the makeup of what turned out to be a fight to the finish between the top two teams in 2A, each led by strong senior classes. While Andrean recorded the first point in each of the first two sets, Wapahani dominated.

Whether it was powerful swings or precisely placed balls between Andrean defenders, Wapahani was getting anything it wanted offensively. Senior libero Reese Baker set the tone from the service line. Seniors Chloe Cook and Camryn Wise, junior Lauren Rich and sophomores Anna Buck and Sophia Beeson recorded kills left-and-right as the Raiders' lead slowly grew to double-digits in each of the first two frames.

What began as frustration from Andrean head coach Grant Bell eventually turned into shoulder shrugs directed toward his assistant coaches. For two sets, the 59ers couldn't find an answer for the Raiders.

Then came set three.

Andrean came out looking every bit like the defending state champions. Down 5-0, Wapahani head coach Kati Weir used her first timeout of the match. The 59ers lead grew to 12-3 and Weir used another timeout. While Wapahani started to mount a comeback, Andrean held on for the 25-16 victory.

Wapahani set the tone in the fourth set, going up 9-1 early, but Andrean slowly mounted a comeback. The Raiders saw a 14-5 advantage quickly turn into a 21-18 deficit. Any chance of a comeback was short-lived as the 59ers tied the match 2-2 with a 25-20 victory.

"We were just in a funk that is not like us," senior defensive specialist Bryleigh Felton said. "We just needed to come together, cleanup our errors and eliminate as many unforced errors that we were making and just play cleaner.

"We all are good about talking to each other and bringing each other up and keeping our energy up no matter what."

Both Andrean (29-6) and Wapahani (31-5) found themselves in unfamiliar territory heading into the fifth set. The 59ers hadn't lost a set, let alone a match, since Sept. 29. The last time Wapahani lost a set this season was Oct. 8.

But Wapahani leaned on its experience in the final set. Half of the Raiders' roster already had one or two state finals appearances under their belts. And they just as easily could've made a run last year in 3A had they not lost in five sets to Bellmont in a sectional championship match they led 2-0.

They wouldn't allow their season to end that way again.

The fifth set began with five ties and two lead changes. Up 9-7 in a back-and-forth battle, Felton came in to serve. As the ball floated toward Andrean's side, it hit the top of the net, rolled over and fell harmlessly to ground for an ace. That moment gave Wapahani the final momentum push it needed to close out the 15-10 victory.

"At first, my heart literally dropped to my stomach," Felton said. "But when it went over, I was so grateful. It was not intentional, but we'll say it was intentional."

As Cook put away her team-high 23rd kill of the match from the left side to secure the win, pandemonium ensued. Her teammates embraced each other and the bench, and eventually the student section, rushed onto the court in celebration.

On the sideline, Weir remained crouched for a moment, relieved this Raiders' team, which has been led by most of the same core for the past four years and has had the makeup of a state champion the past three, will get another chance to compete for a state title next week.

"I was so proud because I know how bad they all wanted it and it took a lot of uplifting each other as teammates and believing that no matter what," Weir said.

Senior setter Macie Bowden coordinated the offense, which was led by Cook (23 kills), Wise (16 kills, four blocks), Rich (10 kills), Buck (10 kills, three blocks) and Beeson (seven kills, five blocks). Baker recorded a team-high four aces and 15 digs. Freshman defensive specialist Emily Luce recorded 12 digs.

And while Wapahani players, coaches and fans breathed a collective sigh of relief and rightfully celebrated the program's seventh semistate championship, this season is not over. All year, their mission has been clear. The Raiders want to win a state championship. After the match, Weir said she was pleased knowing her team's mentality is "we're not done yet."

Since this group of seniors lost the state championship as freshmen, their goal has remained the same. Now, they'll have to win one more match against No. 8 Linton-Stockton (28-5) at Worthen Arena Saturday, Nov. 5 to end their high school careers as champions.

"It would be the best feeling in the world," Felton said. "We have been talking about this every since freshman year when we lost that first year that we have to eventually get it. I feel like this is the year."

Robby General covers Ball State and East Central Indiana high school sports for The Star Press.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: With thrilling semistate win, Wapahani volleyball earns another chance at a state championship

