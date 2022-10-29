ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

Sherry Parr
3d ago

Always followed this horrible case. I had doubts about it ever being resolved. Someone in their town 😞. Condolences & hope these families finally have some closure. 🌹

Rebecca Scott
3d ago

I hope it is the monster. these two young girls deserve an answer. I just love these two girls. reminds me of my girlfriend and I growing up and walking down to the Creek together! ..scary times!

Gail Rice
3d ago

I am guessing more information on Monday at press conference.

CBS News

Delphi murders: Man arrested in 2017 killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams

Indiana State Police have taken a man into custody in connection with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls, authorities said Monday. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested last week on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has garnered nationwide media attention.
DELPHI, IN
CBS Chicago

Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana

DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
DELPHI, IN
actionnews5.com

Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls

DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Car crashes through Lafayette diner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead

KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
