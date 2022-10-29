Read full article on original website
Sherry Parr
3d ago
Always followed this horrible case. I had doubts about it ever being resolved. Someone in their town 😞. Condolences & hope these families finally have some closure. 🌹
Reply
24
Rebecca Scott
3d ago
I hope it is the monster. these two young girls deserve an answer. I just love these two girls. reminds me of my girlfriend and I growing up and walking down to the Creek together! ..scary times!
Reply
8
Gail Rice
3d ago
I am guessing more information on Monday at press conference.
Reply
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
Delphi murders: Man arrested in 2017 killings of teens Liberty German and Abigail Williams
Indiana State Police have taken a man into custody in connection with the 2017 killings of two teenage girls, authorities said Monday. State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announced that Richard Matthew Allen, 50, was arrested last week on two murder counts in the killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has garnered nationwide media attention.
Indiana man, 50, arrested on murder charges in 2017 killings of 2 teenage girls
DELPHI, Ind. — Police on Monday announced the arrest of a suspect in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls in a case that had puzzled the community and online crime sleuths for years. Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, was arrested on two counts of murder in the...
Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana
DELPHI, Ind. (CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.Allen pleaded not guilty his first time ever facing a judge."Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder...
wrtv.com
'The girls need to be at peace': Delphi community reacts to news of murder arrest
DELPHI — For more than five years, the Delphi community has waited and hoped for answers after two young girls were killed. On Friday, sources told WRTV an arrest has been made in the investigation into the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. "I hope and pray...
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in connection […]
Man in custody in Delphi deaths investigation
A man is in custody in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls that rocked the small town of Delphi, Indiana, more than five years ago. Roxana Saberi reports on the break in the cold case.
‘It’s chilling’: Mourners pay respects at Monon High Bridge after arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — The news of Friday’s arrest in connection to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German drew people from near and far to Delphi to pay their respects. A lot of them choose to visit the Monon High Bridge where the girls took some of their final steps in February 2017. “Being […]
Few details released following arrest in Delphi, Indiana, murders
Richard M. Allen, 50, has been charged in the 2017 murder of teens Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, Indiana.Oct. 31, 2022.
actionnews5.com
Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls
DELPHI, Ind. (CNN) — An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana. CNN affiliate WXIN reports its sources say authorities have arrested a 50-year-old man for the murders of Libby German and Abby Williams. The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge...
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. In the lawsuit, Deputy Michael Thomas cites his involvement in the […]
WLFI.com
Car crashes through Lafayette diner
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A car drove into B&N Diner in Lafayette Friday. News 18 spoke with a viewer who was there when it happened. This viewer asked not to be named. He and his wife were eating at the diner when a car crashed through a wall and ended up completely inside the diner.
Sheriff: Howard County Jail inmate dead
KOKOMO, Ind — A death investigation is underway after an inmate was found unresponsive in the Howard County Jail. Howard County corrections officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive in his jail cell at around 11:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said corrections and medical staff aided the inmate until paramedics...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
NBC News
529K+
Followers
59K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 36