WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
WBBJ
FHU Theatre to present ‘Matilda the Musical’ as homecoming production
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Theatre is bringing Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical” to stage as this year’s homecoming production. Directed by Becky Hartle and featuring young actors from the Chester County Youth Theater, the show focuses on a misunderstood young girl gifted with unique powers.
WBBJ
Marie Lovelace Carlton
Marie Lovelace Carlton, passed away peacefully on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 100 at Sugar Creek Senior Living in Brownsville, Tennessee, less than a month shy of her 101st birthday. Marie was born on November 22, 1921, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of James “Jim” Lovelace...
WBBJ
Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
WBBJ
Baptist Carroll County volunteers participate in ‘Care Deeply Day’
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County provided some extra effort to help families in need. On Tuesday, the hospital participated in the annual “Care Deeply Day.”. “Care Deeply Day” is held each year in efforts to support the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.
WBBJ
Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween
ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
WBBJ
Homeless coalition builds hygiene station in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — After the gym, work, or school you might take a shower to clean the day off. And one church is building a hygiene station to make sure everyone can do just that. After giving back to the homeless community for years, one church wanted to take...
WBBJ
Union students repay community for help during 2008 tornado
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual day of service and gave back to their community. In remembrance of the community helping Union University pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes hit the campus in 2008, students took a day to show gratitude and lend a hand.
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
WBBJ
USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!. The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events. USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The three day...
WBBJ
Summer Dawn Bertram
Summer Dawn Bertram, age 42, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022 at her home. Summer was born December 21, 1979 in Berrien Springs, Michigan, the daughter of Catherine Wardlow Bertram and the late Jerrold Alan Bertram. She owned her own residential cleaning service and enjoyed working in the yard and gardening. Summer loved her family and her favorite color was purple.
WBBJ
John “Randy” Segraves
John “Randy” Segraves, age 63, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 in his daughter’s home. Randy was born December 26, 1958 in Memphis, the son of the late John Edward Segraves and Mary Grace Boland Smith. To his friends, he was known as “The Donut Man” – bringing donuts to people anywhere he went.
radionwtn.com
UC Officer Directs Traffic In Style–Halloween Style
Union City, Tenn.–Officer Blake Lively decided to join the Halloween festivities this morning while directing school zone traffic for the Union City Elementary School. Police officials said, “We’re sure everyone had a great laugh at Officer Lively and we’re thankful for his hard work and dedication to our community.”
WBBJ
JMC Library announces November program
JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program. According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program. Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review...
WBBJ
The Miracle Church hosts its first trunk-or-treat
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One local church hosted their inaugural Trunk or Treat for families to come out and have a good time in a safe environment. The Miracle Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, in Humboldt, showered people with love, candy and hay as some enjoyed the hayride, bouncy house and the candy that various people had donated to the event.
WBBJ
Leaders Credit Union makes $7k donation to Jackson Arts Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union announces a $7,000 donation to the Jackson Arts Council. A news release states the Leaders Education Foundation matched the first $7,000 in donations given towards the Jackson Art Box initiative. The art box project was created by the Jackson Arts Council to provide...
WBBJ
Waste convenience centers to close early starting Nov. 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — Hours at Madison County’s solid waste convenience centers are changing. Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, all of the centers will begin to close at 5 p.m., according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. The department says this change will continue into January, and that...
WBBJ
Dwight Alexander Carter
Funeral service for Dwight Alexander Carter, age 50, will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Carter died Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. No Visitation. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers...
WBBJ
City looks create recycling center, filling council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November. Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city. The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000. Mayor Scott Conger...
