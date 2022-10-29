Read full article on original website
merrimackathletics.com
Women’s Volleyball Downed by Daint Francis (PA)
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's volleyball team lost a Northeast Conference (NEC) matchup on Saturday afternoon against Saint Francis (PA) University. Records: Merrimack (4-18, 2-8 NEC) | Saint Francis (8-15, 2-8 NEC) Rapid Recap. ● The Warriors were able to gain points from three errors caused...
WMUR.com
November starts with stretch of warmer-than-average temperatures in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An exceptional stretch of warmer-than-normal temperatures is in the forecast over the next several days. Average high temperatures for early November are in the mid-50s for Concord, and we’ll reach the 60s each of the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure providing bright skies and mild air mass.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
Tewksbury dog rescued after being stranded on island, missing for two days
A missing dog was located in an unlikely place Monday afternoon. A small island in the middle of the Merrimack Valley. According to Billerica and Tewksbury Animal Control, Louie, a Boston terrier, was originally reported missing in Tewksbury on Saturday. Officials learned Monday that the missing dog was actually a stranded dog after a neighbor noticed the small dog stuck on a mud island in the middle of Round Pond.
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Andover’s own and legendary comedian Jay Leno tells Mark Ockerbloom what it’s like to come home
Legendary comedian and Andover native Jay Leno was in town recently and sat down with Boston 25 news anchor Mark Ockerbloom. The former Tonight Show host talked about his new show on Boston 25, his career, his memories of Massachusetts and what it’s like to come home. WATCH THE...
What a Warm Start to November Can Tell Us About Winter in New England
It’s not often that we hit Halloween in New England, and then go backwards to beach weather. I’m guessing a lot of reflexive reactions, like mine, are: “I’ll take it!”. But hold on just a second. You know the expression “quiet – almost too quiet”? For...
valleypatriot.com
Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST
HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments
North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
Plane lands and skids off runway in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — A plane landed and skidded off the runway on Monday afternoon in Beverly, police said. No injuries were reported. Police received an emergency call around 1:53 p.m. Monday reporting the plane incident. Police said the plane landed and then skidded off the runway. Further details were...
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years
BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.
nbcboston.com
How Much Snow Will Boston Get This Winter? Here's What Science and the Almanacs Say
Around this time each year, everyone starts wondering -- and speculating -- about how much snow we'll see during the upcoming winter season. And for good reason -- snowfall plays a huge role in people's commutes, the region's economy and our moods!. Our NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team is...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester: A city of changes
I was driving the other day by the building being demolished in the Gaslight District over by Market Basket. As I drove by the lot where the old warehouse once stood, I could see the new building being constructed on Elm Street, across from Market Basket. Looking toward the new building, I began thinking how much has changed in Manchester since I first moved here back in 1980.
Salem sees record crowds weekend before Halloween
SALEM - Salem was hopping on Saturday, the first day of the final weekend before Halloween.The Witch City has seen record crowds throughout October.Several roads are closed to vehicles from 6 a.m.-midnight through Halloween, including Front, Central and Charter streets. Parking is also not allowed on those streets. Those planning to head into Salem before Halloween should plan on using public transit to visit.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Photos: The best and spookiest Halloween costumes in Salem
Salem is once again home for all things Halloween as revelers young and old lined the streets in elaborate costumes. The town, which has experienced record-breaking numbers of visitors this year, hosts many Halloween activities, including the Oct. 30 Good Witch Parade and the Oct. 31 Salem Witches’ Magic Circle, a ceremony honoring the dead.
WMUR.com
Salem boy died after car struck him Saturday
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old Salem boy died after he was hit by a car Saturday night, school officials said. Salem Superintendent Maura Palmer said in an email to parents Tuesday evening that third-grader John Conway died after a car struck him in front of his house. Conway was...
