Akron, OH

Bay vs. Akron Hoban volleyball: Rockets’ improbable comeback over Knights blasts them to first district championship since 2018.

By Mark Perez-Krywany
Morning Journal
 3 days ago
videtteonline.com

ISU men's basketball takes down Wooster 84-49 in exhibition game

Illinois State men's basketball kicked off the Ryan Pedon era with a lopsided 84-49 win over Pedon's alma mater Wooster Sunday at Redbird Arena. "It was great to be out there, first and foremost. Great to be out there competing with a group of guys that I love competing with," Pedon said. "I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight and some good things that we can build on. I think there's plenty of things that we're going to have to get better at as well."
NORMAL, IL
Technician Online

NC State rifle records second loss to No. 6 Akron

No. 19 NC State rifle dropped a close match against Akron, losing 4695-4662. Despite a season-high air rifle score of 2352, it could not beat the top-10 team. The Wolfpack (1-2) previously beat Army in a two-day trip to West Point, New York with a program-record score in smallbore, but it could not repeat the win against the Zips (5-2).
RALEIGH, NC
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer set to stand trial in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Oct. 3, 2022. Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago, is set to stand trial in Akron. The trial is expected to...
AKRON, OH

