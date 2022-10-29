Bay vs. Akron Hoban volleyball: Rockets’ improbable comeback over Knights blasts them to first district championship since 2018.

Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Bay vs. Akron Hoban girls soccer: Knapp’s four goals, Marcis with key saves leads Rockets to regional final
STREETSBORO — With the Bay girls soccer team in its first regional semifinal since 2018, Coach Beth English knew her girls needed to lock down and stay true to what they did all year. That’s exactly what happened Nov. 1 against Akron Hoban. With great goalie play by...
Morning Journal
Vermilion volleyball: Sailors embrace underdog mentality heading into regional tournament
All season, Vermilion felt the pressure to win its second straight Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division title. However in their district championship run, the Sailors have been considered underdogs since the district semifinals. Vermilion coach Kara Coffman plans to run with the underdog mentality heading into the regional tournament. “I...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic football: Levi Ellis now in Panther lore with Al McKinney
It was a special moment for Elyria Catholic running back Levi Ellis when he broke the school’s all-time rushing record in the Panthers’ 43-0 first-round win over Bryan on Oct. 28. Ellis needed 91 yards heading into the game to break it, and he did it in the...
OHSAA football Division I regional preview: Wadsworth healed up for rematch vs. Medina
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Aaron Ries cannot wait for Friday. Wadsworth’s junior tackle took in the Grizzlies’ first-round win last week against Elyria with his fellow linemen and grinned at the thought of a rematch with Medina in the OHSAA Division I, Region 1 quarterfinals. “Our starting quarterback...
whbc.com
WEEK 2 PLAYOFF PAIRINGS: You’ll find them HERE
These games are set for Friday, November 4th. Kickoff at 7:00pm.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball takes down Wooster 84-49 in exhibition game
Illinois State men's basketball kicked off the Ryan Pedon era with a lopsided 84-49 win over Pedon's alma mater Wooster Sunday at Redbird Arena. "It was great to be out there, first and foremost. Great to be out there competing with a group of guys that I love competing with," Pedon said. "I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight and some good things that we can build on. I think there's plenty of things that we're going to have to get better at as well."
Technician Online
NC State rifle records second loss to No. 6 Akron
No. 19 NC State rifle dropped a close match against Akron, losing 4695-4662. Despite a season-high air rifle score of 2352, it could not beat the top-10 team. The Wolfpack (1-2) previously beat Army in a two-day trip to West Point, New York with a program-record score in smallbore, but it could not repeat the win against the Zips (5-2).
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. If you're looking for a delicious cheesesteak, you can't go wrong with Eddies. Their signature sandwich, the Original, is stuffed with chopped sirloin that's covered in melted provolone and mozzarella and caramelized onions and mushrooms. You can also build your own cheesesteak. Start with the chopped sirloin steak, provolone, and mozzarella. Then you can add banana peppers, green peppers, three pepper relish, sautéed onions, raw onions, red onions, jalapenos, marinara, spicy giardiniera, mushrooms, and/or fries.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
wksu.org
Five takeaways from Akron Public Schools Superintendent Fowler-Mack's State of the Schools
Superintendent Christine Fowler-Mack said the state of Akron Public Schools is “strong” Tuesday during annual remarks at the State of the Schools, presented by the Akron Press Club, although she made it clear the district is still facing challenges coming out of the pandemic. Here are some takeaways...
Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls could be gone by 2026 under plan
The Gorge Dam has been a site to behold in Cuyahoga Falls since 1911, but many believe the time has come to remove the man-made structure from nature.
Akron's WinterBlast returns for 19th year
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report. One of Northeast Ohio's most popular winter event is back!. You can expect all the same fun: Putt-Putt, ice bumper cars, ice bikes, outdoor igloos, Archie the 22-foot talking Snowman, and Breakfast with Santa. And, of...
Student-athletes charged in connection with riot at high school football game in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Six students, including three student-athletes, are now facing criminal charges in connection with a riot that broke out after a high school football game earlier this month that resulted in police using pepper spray to stop the fighting. Three of the students are from Ellet High...
cleveland19.com
‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad. Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad. Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads...
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
Are you in the mood for some delicious fried chicken?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in Lakewood, you can't go wrong with the fried chicken at this soul food restaurant. Check out their wing dings, which can be served plain or with jerk, garlic, parmesan, buffalo, or BBQ sauce. Southern Cafe also serves fantastic chicken and waffles; their take on the dish features deep fried chicken that's been marinated in buttermilk, red velvet waffles, and creamy low country grits. You can also get a fried chicken dinner with a corn muffin and two sides of your choice. For even more flavor, you can cover your fried chicken with honey glaze, BBQ sauce, or gravy and onions. As for sides, you can't go wrong with soul food staples like collard greens, mac & cheese, candied yams, or fresh fries.
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Na'Kia Crawford's alleged killer set to stand trial in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in a previous story on Oct. 3, 2022. Adarus Black, the man accused of killing 18-year-old Na’Kia Crawford more than two years ago, is set to stand trial in Akron. The trial is expected to...
cleveland19.com
Trial underway for man accused of killing Akron teenager in drive-by shooting
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Opening statements began Wednesday morning in the trial for Adarus Black, 19. He is charged with murder for the deadly shooting of Na’Kia Crawford in Akron in June 2020. Crawford, 18, was sitting in her vehicle with her grandmother at a stoplight at North...
Navy ship docked in Cleveland, honored in name of baseball hall of famer
The U.S. Navy's newest ship is in Cleveland, where on Friday its crew of 92 was honored in the name of one of the city's greatest baseball players.
