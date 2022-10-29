ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpaisanoonline.com

Shooting Leaves Two Dead at St. Louis High School

On Oct. 24, a 19-year-old man carried out a shooting at St. Louis High School that left two dead and seven injured, according to the local police. Orlando Harris was the suspect of this fatal act at the Central Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) High School. In fact, he was a former high school student who graduated in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman seriously injured after shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman was seriously injured after several shots were fired in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department was called to Phillips Place and Giles Avenue for a report of a shooting. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Person injured in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Several women wanted for Chesterfield Ulta thefts

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are looking for several women wanted for stealing $4,170 from the Ulta Beauty Store in Chesterfield. They each took several items before leaving the store. The suspects left in a Toyota SUV with unknown plates. Call Chesterfield Police if you have any information at 636-537-3000.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy