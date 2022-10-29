Read full article on original website
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
elpaisanoonline.com
Shooting Leaves Two Dead at St. Louis High School
On Oct. 24, a 19-year-old man carried out a shooting at St. Louis High School that left two dead and seven injured, according to the local police. Orlando Harris was the suspect of this fatal act at the Central Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) High School. In fact, he was a former high school student who graduated in 2021.
Fight inside East St. Louis nighclub leads to deadly shooting outside
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Two people were killed, including a 17-year-old, after a fight inside a nightclub led to a shooting early Tuesday morning. East St. Louis police were called to the area of 10th Street and St. Louis Avenue for a report of a shooting at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, Police Chief Kendall Perry said officers found three people shot.
Security concerns grow over uptick in burglaries in St. Louis
St. Louis City police say they believe the same group of young people is burglarizing businesses across the area, leaving thousands of dollars in damage.
kcur.org
Hundreds in St. Louis mourn and honor Jean Kuczka, teacher killed in school shooting
Jean Kuczka loved field hockey, rock musician Tom Petty and Diet Coke. She lived a life in service to her family, the members of the teams she coached and the hundreds of students she taught over the years. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral Basilica on Monday to hear...
Woman seriously injured after shooting in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A woman was seriously injured after several shots were fired in south St. Louis Wednesday morning. Just after 11 a.m., the St. Louis Fire Department was called to Phillips Place and Giles Avenue for a report of a shooting. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
KMOV
Person injured in north St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting in north St. Louis City left at least one person injured Monday afternoon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a Black male was shot in the 9000 block of West Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
wpsdlocal6.com
Parole denied for former St. Louis officer who killed other officer in game of Russian Roulette
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Nathaniel Hendren, a former St. Louis police officer who killed one of his fellow officers in a game of Russian Roulette, has been denied parole. In 2019, Hendren shot and killed Katlyn Alix, a fellow officer, in a game of Russian Roulette. Alix was...
KMOV
St. Louis man sentenced to four years for gun charge linked to 2021 shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis felon was sentenced to four years in prison for being caught with guns after a shooting in 2021. According to U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig, Jerry Johnson, 57, pleaded guilty on July 25 to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Johnson admitted that St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found two pistols and one rifle at his home on May 24, 2021, while investigating a gun crime.
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
'Mom was always there for us': Central VPA teacher laid to rest
ST. LOUIS — A week after a student and a teacher were killed in a shooting at Central Visual And Performing Arts High School, that teacher, Jean Kuczka, was laid to rest. The community packed the pews at the Cathedral Basilica Of St. Louis to honor the life of teacher, wife, mom and grandmother Jean Kuczka.
Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station, St. Louis police say
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
Armed men carjack St. Louis sheriff's deputy outside Enterprise Center, steal his gun, phone
ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were still at-large Tuesday morning after a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was carjacked and robbed just after midnight outside of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. A law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers a St. Louis city sheriff's...
KSDK
Police respond to carjacking just outside Enterprise Center
The carjacking happened just after midnight outside Enterprise Center on Clark Avenue. No one was injured.
KMOV
Ely Walker residents say board members are violating city’s consent order
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The city of St. Louis has put them on notice to clean up crime, but now News 4 is learning, from residents, that Ely Walker Lofts on Washington Avenue may not be doing all it’s supposed to. Residents said there are out-of-control trash pile-ups, squatting homeless people in their garages and non-residents throwing parties on their roof.
Several women wanted for Chesterfield Ulta thefts
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Police are looking for several women wanted for stealing $4,170 from the Ulta Beauty Store in Chesterfield. They each took several items before leaving the store. The suspects left in a Toyota SUV with unknown plates. Call Chesterfield Police if you have any information at 636-537-3000.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: St. Louis City making money off stolen cars
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis is profiting off stolen cars, leaving Kia and Hyundai owners furious and devastated. Thieves snatched a local woman’s Kia, but she claims the City of St. Louis profited off her pain. The city is reportedly selling stolen cars and making big bucks.
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
Early Monday shooting in downtown St. Louis leaves 2 men injured
ST. LOUIS — Two men were hospitalized with injuries following a double shooting early Monday morning in downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred at about 1:45 a.m. near Washington Avenue and North 14th Street. A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man...
Carjacking leads to shooting and 4 arrests in Richmond Heights
Four people were in custody Monday morning after a carjacking led to a shooting in north St. Louis County.
