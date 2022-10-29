Read full article on original website
WTRF
Casey Legg nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — WVU’s fan-favorite kicker is on the docket for a prestigious trophy. The WVU football team announced on Tuesday that Casey Legg is a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding FBS college football player who started his career as a walk-on.
WTRF
Quick Hits: Brown looks ahead to Iowa State trip
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown addressed members of the media on Tuesday as he prepares his team for a critical matchup against Iowa State. While Brown focused his press conference on the football side of things, he opened the session by offering words of support for guard James Gmiter, who suddenly lost his mother, Kim, over the weekend.
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer earns No. 4 seed in SBC tournament
The West Virginia men’s soccer team (6-6-4, 3-1-4 SBC) fell two spots, going from second to fourth in the conference, following action on the final day of the regular season, Tuesday. The Mountaineers entered the day with a chance to earn the No. 2 seed, and the right to...
WTRF
West Virginia comes in at No. 29 in Week Six Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 29 in the 2022 Week Six Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. The Mountaineers are looking to continue...
WTRF
WVU football at Iowa State: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
WVU record: 3-5 Iowa State record: 3-5 Last meeting: WVU 38, Iowa State 31 in Morgantown, West Virginia (2021) Favorite: Iowa State (-7) The Mountaineers and the Cyclones will square off as bowl chances reach a critical point for both teams. While both teams have identical records, they each have a different bout of form to reach those marks.
voiceofmotown.com
The Path to Rich Rod’s Return to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the likelihood of Neal Brown being fired as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers increasing every day, rumors of his eventual replacement are swirling. One name that continues to gain steam in the past couple of days is Rich Rodriguez, the former...
New-look West Virginia debuts vs. Mount St. Mary’s
West Virginia will feature a new-look lineup on Monday when it opens the season against visiting Mount St. Mary’s in
WTRF
WVU players have bought in to Coach P
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ten days lay between the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition against Fairmont State on Sunday and the club’s regular-season opener on Nov. 10. Over the course of those 10 days, West Virginia’s players and coaches will continue to...
WTRF
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia faced its toughest opponent of the season on Saturday as it squared off with TCU at Milan Puskar Stadium. Although the Mountaineers fell short, there were plenty of individual efforts that kept the squad in the game until the final minutes. Gold and...
WTRF
Transfer forward Jose Perez picks WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins landed one of the top players in the transfer portal Sunday afternoon. Manhattan forward Jose Perez told On3 Sports that he has committed to the Mountaineers. Perez shared the news on his Instagram account. He has one...
WTRF
West Virginia ranks second in region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team holds steady at second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers retained the...
WTRF
Kick time, TV network announced for Oklahoma game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday. The game will be nationally televised on FS1. Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa...
WTRF
WVU defeats Fairmont State in ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated Fairmont State, 83-49, in its annual ‘Haunted Hoops’ exhibition on Sunday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The Mountaineers led by as many as 36 points in the game and never trailed. What’s more,...
WTRF
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Lands Player of the Year Candidate
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, West Virginia landed Jose Perez, a transfer from Manhattan and the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year!. Perez, a 6’5 guard from Bronx, New York, averaged 18.9 points per game last season. He expects to be available this season and will instantly be able to step in and be a starter and a top scorer for the Mountaineers.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU is Missing Out on the Early Coaching Carousel
In case you hadn’t found out by now, WVU head coach Neal Brown is on the hot seat. Sitting at 20-23 overall and 12-19 in Big 12 play, the time is ticking for Shane Lyons to make a move. While it is a matter of if not when, the...
WTRF
Mountaineers top Oklahoma State, advance to Big 12 semifinals
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Tournament Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 3.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – Every close source to the West Virginia football program that I’ve spoken to has said the very same thing: “Neal Brown is done at West Virginia at the end of the season, if not before then.” Apparently, Shane Lyons has made his decision to move on, pay at least part of the contract buyout and look to the future of the program.
WTRF
Be part of the latest craze in gaming in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s part of a nationwide trend and one of the fastest growing industries worldwide. Now students at one local college can be part of the latest craze in gaming. Monday, West Virginia Northern Community College unveiled their new state-of the-art Esports lab which stands...
