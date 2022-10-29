Read full article on original website
Raymond Pilch
3d ago
Einstein's definition of insanity: doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Like voting Democrat in The People's Republic of New Jersey.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The secret train station under New York's most iconic hotel was used for special VIP guestsAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
New Jersey Globe
New Jersey closing in on 500,000 advance votes already cast
New Jerseyans have cast 493,414 ballots in advance of next week’s election, including 65,563 in-person early votes, bringing the total statewide turnout so far to 8.2%, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an elections researcher for the Associated Press. The total votes cast includes 427,851 vote-by-mail ballots already...
N.J. Democrat once thought safe now in a close congressional race at campaign’s final week
Democratic Rep. Andy Kim is now in a competitive race to keep his seat in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District with just a week left in the campaign, a new congressional tracking report shows. The Cook Political Report said Tuesday that Kim is now just slightly favored to retain...
Murphy longs for the days of N.J. Republicans Tom Kean Sr. and Christie Whitman. ‘We need sanity.’
Evoking the names of former Garden State governors Tom Kean and Christie Whitman, Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday called for the more moderate branch of the Republican Party to “reassert itself” because “we need sanity.”. Murphy made the comments during a television interview on...
New Jersey Globe
Cook Political Report downgrades Kim’s chances in NJ-3
The Cook Political Report, one of the country’s preeminent election forecasters, shifted New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district from Likely Democratic to Lean Democratic this morning, indicating that Republican Bob Healey has a fighting chance of beating Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown). Kim was first elected in 2018, defeating Rep....
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
New Jersey Globe
The O’Toole Chronicles: One Week to Go
Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.
New Jersey Globe
The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey
Good morning, New Jersey. The fifth day of early voting for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Those hours will remain through Saturday, November 5. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
boropark24.com
BREAKING: Largest Communities in Boro Park Endorse Lee Zeldin for Governor
Just moments ago, a major announcement was issued by the communities of Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45 with an emphatic endorsement of Lee Zeldin, the Republican Candidate for Governor. If Lee Zeldin pulls out a victory in one week from today, it will likely be due to the support...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
New Jersey Globe
Alfaro Post leaving Murphy staff to join PSEG
Alyana Alfaro Post is leaving her position as press secretary to Gov. Phil Murphy to take leadership post at PSEG, one of New Jersey’s top providers of gas and electric utilities. A former reporter for Observer New Jersey, Alfaro Post joined the Murphy administration in January 2018 as deputy...
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
archpaper.com
Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools
A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
'I love early voting': NY voters sound off on first day of casting ballots in general election
Manhattan resident Paul Arthur Miller went out to vote early Saturday morning in Lower Manhattan. As early voting for what promises to be a high-stakes election opened on Saturday, foot traffic was relatively light at some poll sites in the early hours of the day. [ more › ]
WATCH: Hochul says New Yorkers safer under Democrat rule, pitches GOP conspiracy
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) appeared to push a conspiracy theory Sunday that Republicans are lying about crime and Americans are actually safer in blue states.
Voter anger over abortion rights could be big wild card in N.J. and nation at Biden midterm
A job led Amy Bloodworth away from home in Monmouth County to relocate in Texas six years ago. But it was politics — and the freedom to work remotely — that convinced her to move back to New Jersey this summer. Bloodworth said she could no longer tolerate...
eastnewyork.com
Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!
I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
Comments / 8