Newark, NJ

Raymond Pilch
3d ago

Einstein's definition of insanity: doing the same thing and expecting a different result. Like voting Democrat in The People's Republic of New Jersey.

New Jersey Globe

New Jersey closing in on 500,000 advance votes already cast

New Jerseyans have cast 493,414 ballots in advance of next week’s election, including 65,563 in-person early votes, bringing the total statewide turnout so far to 8.2%, according to an analysis by Ryan Dubicki, an elections researcher for the Associated Press. The total votes cast includes 427,851 vote-by-mail ballots already...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Cook Political Report downgrades Kim’s chances in NJ-3

The Cook Political Report, one of the country’s preeminent election forecasters, shifted New Jersey’s 3rd congressional district from Likely Democratic to Lean Democratic this morning, indicating that Republican Bob Healey has a fighting chance of beating Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown). Kim was first elected in 2018, defeating Rep....
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

The O’Toole Chronicles: One Week to Go

Well it is that time of year again. We are one week from elections in New Jersey and 12 congressional seats are up, along with county and municipal races. While most are not hotly contested, some could have national significance; there is a distinct air of despair and heightened sensitivities from some of our elected officials. Compounding this delight, is the hard truth that eleven members of the U.S. House of Representatives (and a few Atlantic County commissioners) are running in new districts for the first time and are tasked with quickly developing relationships with new local officials and potential constituents. All of this accompanies the drama of nationalized elections that effect down ballot contests.
New Jersey Globe

The polls are now open for early voting in New Jersey

Good morning, New Jersey. The fifth day of early voting for the 2022 general election has begun. The state’s nine-day early voting period began on Saturday. Polls are open today from 10 AM to 8 PM. Those hours will remain through Saturday, November 5. The final day for early voting is Sunday, November 6 from 10 AM to 6 PM.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Globe

Alfaro Post leaving Murphy staff to join PSEG

Alyana Alfaro Post is leaving her position as press secretary to Gov. Phil Murphy to take leadership post at PSEG, one of New Jersey’s top providers of gas and electric utilities. A former reporter for Observer New Jersey, Alfaro Post joined the Murphy administration in January 2018 as deputy...
NEW JERSEY STATE
archpaper.com

Mayor Eric Adams announces $4 billion initiative to electrify New York City schools

A new plan put forth by New York City Mayor Eric Adams will promote healthy learning environments in New York City public schools. “Leading the Charge,” a $ 4 billion initiative announced by Mayor Adams last week addresses issues, such as poor air quality in historically disenfranchised communities, and will assemble a green workforce of skilled tradespeople to upgrade heating and lighting systems in schools across the city. As part of the plan the city will require all new public schools be solely powered by electricity and will retrofit 100 existing schools to electric heat pump systems by 2030.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Beverly Tatham, Candidate For Civil Court Judge Wants To Remind You To Flip Your Ballot!

I want to remind everyone that Early Voting starts on Saturday, October 29th and Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th. Voters across New York State will be asked to make their choice to elect candidates to several offices including the next Governor, United States Senator, Member of Congress, Attorney General, State Comptroller, Members of the New York State Senate and Assembly, and several judges who will sit on the Supreme or Civil Court.
BROOKLYN, NY

