Georgia State

americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Newsweek

Democrats' Chance of a Midterms Election Landslide

Bookies are offering odds on the Democrats winning a surprise landslide in next week's crunch mid-term elections, with control of both the Senate and House of Representatives up for grabs. Republicans are hoping to seize both chambers of Congress, allowing them to torpedo U.S. President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. By...
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:15 p.m. EDT

World Series is most-watched since 2019 through 2 games. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Houston’s 5-2 win over Philadelphia in Game 2 was viewed by 10,789,000 people on Fox as the matchup remained the most-viewed World Series since 2019. The audience for Saturday night’s game was up 3% from the 10,434,000 for the Astros’ 7-2 win over Atlanta in Game 2 last year and an increase of 17% from Tampa Bay’s 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020′s Game 2, which was seen by 9,184,000. The games averaged 11,185,000 on Fox, up 4% from the two-game average of 10,712,000 last year and an increase of 21% from 9,267,000 in 2020.
KHQ Right Now

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
KHQ Right Now

Remember: Polls Can’t Always Detect Late Momentum

A poll is a snapshot, not a prediction. That maxim used to be a fairly standard caveat when media outlets published poll data. I rarely hear it these days, but it’s important – especially at the end of a campaign. Surveys in the final week of October may...
AFP

US moves to remove 'unfit' Iran from UN women's commission

Vice President Kamala Harris vowed Wednesday that the United States would work to remove Iran from a UN body on women's rights as she saluted the "bravery" of women-led protests against the clerical state. Harris said that the United States would work with other nations to oust Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, whose members are elected to four-year terms.
AFP

New UN rights chief decries women's rights 'pushback'

The new United Nations rights chief voiced deep concerns Wednesday over a swelling "pushback" on women's rights across much of the world. More broadly, Turk voiced deep concern about the deepening geopolitical divisions at a time when the world is still wallowing in the Covid crisis and reeling from the conflict in Ukraine.
AFP

US lottery jackpot swells to $1.2 billion

The grand prize for Wednesday night's Powerball lottery has surged to over $1.2 billion, its organizers estimate, which would make it the fourth-highest jackpot in US lotto history. The jackpot, the which is the second-highest in Powerball history and the fourth-highest in the United States overall, would be split evenly if multiple winning tickets are sold.
KHQ Right Now

Can a Republican Become California’s Top Cop?

In an attack ad blasting California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a woman named Rachel describes her deep frustration over the five-month probation sentence for the juvenile driver who slammed into her and her 8-month-old child in Los Angeles last year. The disturbing incident was caught on tape and quickly went...
