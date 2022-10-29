Eastern Washington’s comeback falls short, loses to Portland State

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eagles fell to the Portland State Vikings 38-35 Saturday afternoon in Cheney.

The Vikings got out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns from QB Dante Chachere and running backs JoJo Siofele and wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu.

Chachere would score another touchdown in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 28-0 lead. Eagles RB Justice Jackson would get the first score of the game for the Eagles after going off for a 62-yard run.

But today was the Dante Chachere show. Toward the end of the second half, Chachere threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 in favor of the Vikings. Chachere finished the game with 342 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

The Eagles and QB Gunner Talkington wouldn’t stop fighting. In the second half, the Eagles would outscore the Vikings 28-3, but it wouldn’t be enough to give the Eagles the victory.

The Eagles, now 2-6 on the year, will face off against the Idaho Vandals on Nov. 5.

