ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Eastern Washington’s comeback falls short, loses to Portland State

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2szOMZ_0irgLX7a00

CHENEY, Wash. — The Eastern Washington Eagles fell to the Portland State Vikings 38-35 Saturday afternoon in Cheney.

The Vikings got out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to three rushing touchdowns from QB Dante Chachere and running backs JoJo Siofele and wide receiver Mataio Talalemotu.

Chachere would score another touchdown in the second quarter to give the Vikings a 28-0 lead. Eagles RB Justice Jackson would get the first score of the game for the Eagles after going off for a 62-yard run.

But today was the Dante Chachere show. Toward the end of the second half, Chachere threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to make it 35-7 in favor of the Vikings. Chachere finished the game with 342 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

The Eagles and QB Gunner Talkington wouldn’t stop fighting. In the second half, the Eagles would outscore the Vikings 28-3, but it wouldn’t be enough to give the Eagles the victory.

The Eagles, now 2-6 on the year, will face off against the Idaho Vandals on Nov. 5.

READ: No. 17 Idaho dominates Portland State, moves to 5-2

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
humboldtsports.com

Career day for Montana, as former Logger continues to shine

Former Eureka Logger Cruz Montana threw for a career high 317 yards for Lewis & Clark on Saturday in a 56-41 loss to Pacific. The senior quarterback is enjoying an outstanding season for the Pioneers and appears to be getting better as the season progresses. He completed 28 of 43...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Father-son football journey coming to an end

Lewis & Clark football coach Joe Bushman and linebacker Jake Bushman reminisce about their shared journey in sports.Senior Day is often a bittersweet day. Saturday, Nov. 12 figures to be especially poignant for Lewis & Clark football head coach Joe Bushman and his family when the Pioneers host nationally-ranked Linfield. Jake Bushman, who since the third grade has shared his journey in athletics with his father, will be among the Pioneers recognized as the 2022 season comes to an end. "I've loved every minute of the experience. From practices to games to going out after the games as a family...
PORTLAND, OR
KREM

Gonzaga vs Warner Pacific | How to watch Zags final exhibition game

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs are hoping for a better outcome as they continue exhibition play on Wednesday night. The Zags host Warner Pacific at the Kennel in Spokane in their final tune-up before the season begins. Gonzaga is a heavy favorite in the exhibition game....
SPOKANE, WA
gozags.com

Gonzaga Starts Home Slate Wednesday versus Warner Pacific

#2/2 Gonzaga (0-0) vs. Warner Pacific (0-0) WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31 | 6 P.M. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER | SPOKANE. - Gonzaga plays its first game inside the McCarthey Athletic Center this season, facing Warner Pacific in an exhibition Wednesday at 6 p.m. - The Zags are No. 2 in the...
SPOKANE, WA
kptv.com

Fans greet champion Thorns at PDX for a warm homecoming

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns fans made sure it was a warm welcome home for the champions, and many said they’ll never forget the moment the team secured their third NWSL Championship. “Jumping up and down and hollering,” Denise Baker said. “I was just very excited.”
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crashes on I-90 in Post Falls now clear

POST FALLS, Idaho — Multiple crashes that occurred on westbound I-90 in Post Falls have been cleared. Idaho State Police were at the scene near Spokane Street earlier on Tuesday. ISP reminded drivers to slow down and use caution as the winter weather approaches. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
POST FALLS, ID
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash at right lane of WB I-90 at Lincoln Exit cleared

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash that was blocking the right lane of Westbound I-90 at the Lincoln Street Exit has been cleared. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. WSDOT also said just as this collision cleared,  another one directly across on EB I-90 was blocking the right lane near the Division Street/US 2 Exit. That crash has also...
SPOKANE, WA
focushillsboro.com

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023

Isabella Ellsworth Of Oregon Was Crowned Miss Teen USA 2023: A senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School in Happy Valley, California, and the reigning princess of the Rose Festival, she is now competing at the national level. Isabella Ellsworth, a resident of Happy Valley, Oregon, was crowned Miss Oregon...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Thor-Freya construction delayed to the end of the month

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Thor-Freya Construction Project is going to take a little longer than expected. The City of Spokane says crews are working on adding concrete, which is a time-consuming project. They say the construction will finish on November 30. The City says it will be worth it, saying it will keep the corridor in good condition for longer....
SPOKANE, WA
ibwhsmag.com

Four Popular Portland Concert Venues, Ranked

Concerts are a great way to unwind, let off steam and enjoy your favorite musical artists. Portland in particular is known for its diverse music scene and historic venues. Here are some of the most popular venues in and around Portland, ranked. Roseland Theater. The Roseland Theater is a small...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy