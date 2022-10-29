ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kewanee, IL

Lutheran Crusaders advance past round one with win over Annawan-Wethersfield

By Regan Holgate
 3 days ago

KEWANEE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders traveled to Kewanee Saturday afternoon to take on the Titans for a first-round playoff game in class 1A.

Lutheran won convincingly, 35-19.

