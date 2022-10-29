Lutheran Crusaders advance past round one with win over Annawan-Wethersfield
KEWANEE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lutheran Crusaders traveled to Kewanee Saturday afternoon to take on the Titans for a first-round playoff game in class 1A.
Lutheran won convincingly, 35-19.
