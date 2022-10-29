ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Ballots pouring in one week before election day

Tuesday marks one week until election day and a good percentage of voters have already returned their ballot. Even here in Oregon, where we can vote by mail until the day of the election, a lot of people like to drop their ballot in person. “I might have passed by...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues

Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead

With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality

On the eve of a closely watched murder trial, the attorney for defendant Ian Cranston filed a motion to allow evidence claiming that the victim, Barry Washington Jr., made earlier gang-related references, while Washington’s mother said it was illegally obtained from her late son’s cellphone. The post On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sawdust flies for a good cause

Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all

The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend

The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive

Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins

As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Shepherd’s House holds coat drive in Bend

The community showed up to help those in need stay warm this winter. Shepherd’s House Ministries held their annual winter coat drive on Saturday. Coats and clothes were dropped off and sorted at the shelter in Bend. “A lot of these people, they’re sleeping in tents, they’re sleeping under...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place

It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back

Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company. “We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20

A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ NeighborImpact hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls event at COCC

Tables lined with bowls, to raise money and awareness. That was the scene at Central Oregon Community college on Sunday, for NeighborImpact’s 21st annual Empty Bowls event. This year, NeighborImpact welcomed 600 people to their sold-out event for two different time slots at at noon and 1:30 p.m. Those...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy