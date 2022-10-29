Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Ballots pouring in one week before election day
Tuesday marks one week until election day and a good percentage of voters have already returned their ballot. Even here in Oregon, where we can vote by mail until the day of the election, a lot of people like to drop their ballot in person. “I might have passed by...
KTVZ
Bend, other mayors seeks state’s help to tackle homeless issues
Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and 24 other Oregon mayors are calling for an initial grant of $50,000 from the state to battle homelessness. They say additional money should come based on population of cities. More info: https://www.oregonmayors.org/oma/page/oma-taskforce-homelessness. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a...
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality
On the eve of a closely watched murder trial, the attorney for defendant Ian Cranston filed a motion to allow evidence claiming that the victim, Barry Washington Jr., made earlier gang-related references, while Washington’s mother said it was illegally obtained from her late son’s cellphone. The post On eve of Cranston trial, defense moves to admit gang references; Washington’s mother disputes legality appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Oregon State Mountain Bike Cross-Country Championships brings 310 competitors to Madras
Two more elk poached in Oregon, state police say
Less than a month after two elk were illegally shot to death with arrows by unknown poachers in Deschutes County, two more elk have been poached in Oregon.
KTVZ
Deschutes County plans to close Cascade Lakes Highway, Paulina Lake Road for season on Nov. 15
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Road Department said Tuesday it plans to close the Cascade Lakes Highway and Paulina Lake Road for the winter season at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Limited snow plowing will be provided prior to closure, the county said. Drivers are encouraged to...
Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense
A second psychiatric evaluation of a Redmond man accused of killing a Cloverdale woman earlier this year has found that Alexander Mark Smith would be able to aid and assist in his defense. The post Second psychiatric evaluation finds Cloverdale murder suspect is able to assist in his own defense appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Sawdust flies for a good cause
Four Rotary Clubs from around Central Oregon teamed up to built beds in Northeast Bend on Saturday. They volunteered their carpentry skills for the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that provides the critical piece of furniture for children without their own place to sleep. Since...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New hangars open at Redmond and Bend airports, and that’s not all
The Central Oregon air travel industry is getting two very noticeable upgrades — one at Redmond Municipal Airport and the other at Bend Municipal Airport. Sky Service is opening a new hangar at each airport along with a terminal at Redmond. “For the Redmond Airport, it’s going to allow...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon average gas prices start November below $5, but not in Bend
The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Oregon has dropped below $5 to start the month of November. But with the exception of some gas stations around town, you’ll still be paying more than $5 in Bend. AAA says the average price across the state is $4.95 per...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Fire and Rescue holding annual coat drive
Bend Fire and Rescue is having their annual coat drive for new or used winter wear. Donations are accepted and can be dropped off between November 6 and December 2. They are also offering an option for contact-less drop off. New or used coats, scarves and other winter-related clothing are...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert as November begins
As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain. Snow started falling before sunrise as was still coming down as of late morning with accumulations on roads and sidewalks. The video above was recored at Eagle Park in northeast Bend around 9:00 a.m.
centraloregondaily.com
Shepherd’s House holds coat drive in Bend
The community showed up to help those in need stay warm this winter. Shepherd’s House Ministries held their annual winter coat drive on Saturday. Coats and clothes were dropped off and sorted at the shelter in Bend. “A lot of these people, they’re sleeping in tents, they’re sleeping under...
KTVZ
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent’s Place
St. Vincent de Paul in Bend opens transitional shelter, St. Vincent's Place

It's opening has been delayed for months, but is now accepting residents over the age of 18.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Cascade Lakes Brewing becomes not-for-profit company to give back
Redmond-based Cascade Lakes Brewing Company announced it is no longer a for-profit company. “We decided to become a not-for-profit which is basically an expression of our direction as a company,” said owner Andrew Rhine. “It’s a promise to put in all of our profits back into nonprofits and the charity partners that we care about and our employees.”
Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November
The turn of the calendar flipped a weather switch as well for many Central Oregonians, as November arrived with heavy, wet snow falling over a wide area after a mostly warm and dry October. The post Mother Nature flips a switch, as C.O. calendar turns from warm October to snowy start to November appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Man killed in Madras shooting; Photo released of vehicle police are seeking
A man was killed in a shooting in Madras Monday night that happened as children were out trick-or-treating. Police are hoping someone will step forward to help them find who was responsible. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said law enforcement received a call around 7:45 p.m. of shots being...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Children, Bend man among 4 injured in head-on collision on Highway 20
A head-on crash on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home sent four people to the hospital Monday, including a Bend man and two children. Oregon State Police say a Hyundai, driven by Edwin Dominguez, 20, of Bend, was going east at about 5:30 a.m. OSP said the Hyundai crossed into the westbound lane and hit a Honda CRV driven by an Albany woman.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ NeighborImpact hosts 21st annual Empty Bowls event at COCC
Tables lined with bowls, to raise money and awareness. That was the scene at Central Oregon Community college on Sunday, for NeighborImpact’s 21st annual Empty Bowls event. This year, NeighborImpact welcomed 600 people to their sold-out event for two different time slots at at noon and 1:30 p.m. Those...
