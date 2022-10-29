Read full article on original website
Foggy start to our Wednesday morning
PITTSBURGH — A pretty quiet week ahead. Temperatures will continue to climb to the low 70s by the weekend with dry conditions. A chance for showers late Sunday and into the start of next week. Today: Isolated shower, sun/clouds High 63. Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, Fog late...
Cloudy evening with possible showers overnight
PITTSBURGH — It’s a nice evening for a walk around the neighborhood or spending time on your porch. It will be cloudy and mild Sunday evening with showers developing overnight. Make sure to grab a rain jacket or an umbrella before you head out the door on Monday....
Rain returns late Sunday night
PITTSBURGH — Grab your coats before heading outside this morning. It’s another chilly start to the day. Temperatures start out in the 30s for many, but will end up in the mid-60s again this afternoon. We stay dry during the daylight hours with a mix of sun and...
Trick-or-treaters ready to hit the streets on Halloween night
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the spookiest day of the year and one final chance for ghosts and goblins to trick-or-treat for goodies!Even though it's Monday, lots of communities are keeping with tradition, so you could see plenty of kids outside collecting candy in the evening.Before you or your kids head out to go trick-or-treating, keep these tips in mind. Experts say parents and kids need to be vigilant as they walk throughout neighborhoods.It's also important to stay in large groups and use the sidewalks and crosswalks.When it comes to drivers on the road, be sure to slow down and be alert.Children...
Chicken wings, Thanksgiving things, and more Pittsburgh food news
Halloween is over, let the Thanksgiving season commence! And if the Mad Mex Gobblerito isn't your thing, try heading to Burgatory for the return of their Thanksgiving Burger and Pumpkin Pie Shake. The burger comes with a turkey patty, cheddar cheese, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn gravy, and cranberry jam. The shake comes with vanilla bean ice cream and homemade pumpkin pie, all topped with whipped cream and caramel.
AAA reminds Pittsburgh families to stay safe on Halloween
PITTSBURGH — Halloween is almost here and bigger than ever, with people expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on the holiday. But it’s important to remember that it can be one the most dangerous days of the year. AAA is reminding local families to take precautions before they head out to trick or treat.
🍖 November 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
It’s been quiet this past month, though signs of life at yet-to-open restaurants mean there are more tasty treats coming our way. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh food openings, changes and closures. 👋 Welcome!. 🥩 Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse has landed: the fancy eatery now...
A Pa. Walmart closing for good this month. Customers are lining up around the building
Walmart shoppers in Pittsburgh are doing the most to take advantage of the final sale for the only location in the entire city, which is set to close for good next week. KDKA reports the only Walmart in the city has been at The Waterworks Shopping Center, but that last week the company announced it would be permanently closed.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Zeppelin
This handsome guy came to us via our humane investigations department. Zeppelin would do best in a home with children over the age of 13 years old, and no other dogs. He is a fun, high-energy young dog. He would benefit from positive reinforcement training in his new home. Zeppelin is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Light Up Night: Pittsburgh's holiday celebration set for Nov. 19
PITTSBURGH — Highmark Light Up Night, the annual holiday celebration in downtown Pittsburgh, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19. (Video above: See the 2021 Light Up Night festivities in Pittsburgh) Free musical performances and a Zambelli fireworks display will be among the highlights of this year's event, the...
Brick Fest Live returned to Pittsburgh this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The country's largest fan-created event, all about Legos, was back in Pittsburgh this weekend.Over 1,000,000 Lego bricks were on display as part of the two-day event.There were life-sized Lego creations, hands-on activities for kids, and even a brand-new glow zone, made with glow-in-the-dark Lego bricks.The event ran Saturday and Sunday at the Monroeville Convention Center.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit making cuts that will affect several bus routes
PITTSBURGH — Starting Nov. 20, Pittsburgh Regional Transit is reducing service hours which will affect several bus routes, and riders are frustrated. “We’ve had enough bus cuts already. There are way too many cuts. Buses are unreliable as it is,” said Karen Miller of Polish Hill. PRT...
Boo Festival brings local vendors, food, games to Tarentum's Riverview Memorial Park
Local crafters, food trucks, games and other fall festivities drew families into Tarentum’s Riverview Memorial Park to celebrate Halloween. Sponsored by the Tarentum Recreation Board, Saturday’s event featured about 25 local vendors, a bouncy house, hayrides, a magician, face painters, an obstacle course and pumpkin art. “It definitely...
Long lines for going-out-of-business sale at Waterworks Walmart
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The going-out-of-business sale is underway at the Walmart at The Waterworks shopping center.The Walmart is set to close on Nov. 11. The decision was made after a review of the store's finances, a company spokesperson said.A line wrapped around the building on Monday, as people waited to shop the store's 50 percent off sale.
Uniontown to host city-wide Halloween celebration for first time in decades
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time in decades, Uniontown is hosting a city-wide Halloween celebration.For at least four decades, neighborhoods and streets sanctioned their own individual trick-or-treat times and customs. "I believe it was 1976. The bicentennial is the last time they had city-wide trick-or-treating," Ryann Thompson said.Thompson is one of the main reasons city-wide trick-or-treating is back in Uniontown."I suggested to the mayor, I think it was a year ago," Thompson said."Everybody is excited," Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said. "That's all they talk about here in town."So, what's been the hang-up with Halloween in Uniontown? Some told KDKA-TV the event got squashed over safety reasons."It's pretty exciting," resident Patty Roddy said. "It's time for the city to come together and celebrate the kids."Whatever the reason, if you're a kid in Uniontown, Monday is going to be a sweet night. Official trick-or-treat festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Historic Hanna’s Town mixes history with fun on Family Day
Nicholas Borrelli might have donned a Halloween-themed T-shirt Saturday afternoon as he strolled through Historic Hanna’s Town Fall Family Day, but he wasn’t there for just candy. Instead, the 11-year-old Greensburg resident was bursting with excitement at the chance to discover more about Western Pennsylvania’s history. “I...
10 great Pittsburgh birthday party places for bigger kids — puzzle rooms, horse ranches, ziplines and more!
Photo above by A n v e s h used by permission via Unsplash. Birthday parties for the littlest kids can be relatively simple: Gather a bunch of kids in your backyard for cake and juice boxes, and you’re pretty much covered. But bigger kids in the 7-to-12-year-old age...
Halloween hangover: Parents say kids wanted to do anything but sit in class
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Parents know the excuses pile up the day after Halloween. KDKA-TV's Meghan Schiller talked to two mothers on Tuesday, and both said their kids wanted to do anything but sit in class.One mom of 10 said her kids enjoyed a two-hour delay in the South Allegheny School District, just enough time, she said, to get it together."I'm just not going to deal with it," Susan Case said. "They were pigging out last night."Another mom in the Sto-Rox School District said her son's autistic, so she let him enjoy the entire weekend filled with movies and a giant bowl...
Meet the therapy dog making a difference in an Allegheny County school district
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Students in the North Hills School District reported a 75% boost in their overall mood after coming in contact with a furry friend named Layla. The 4-year-old mini golden doodle is more than just a teacher’s pet. She’s a fully-trained therapy dog. Layla’s...
Family and friends remember 2 siblings killed in Wilkinsburg fire
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A family continues to grieve two children killed in a house fire in Wilkinsburg over the weekend. A memorial was set up on the front steps of the family's home. People have left behind flowers, stuffed animals and candles to remember 6-year-old Brecc Loveings and 7-year-old Novad Loveings. "Novad's favorite subject was gym, but he could always tell me what book he was reading and what math problems he was doing and school. Brecc's smile was massive," neighbor Kaylin Horgan said Monday. In a tight neighborhood like Shelbourne Avenue, Horgan quickly felt welcomed by the two children after...
