UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — For the first time in decades, Uniontown is hosting a city-wide Halloween celebration.For at least four decades, neighborhoods and streets sanctioned their own individual trick-or-treat times and customs. "I believe it was 1976. The bicentennial is the last time they had city-wide trick-or-treating," Ryann Thompson said.Thompson is one of the main reasons city-wide trick-or-treating is back in Uniontown."I suggested to the mayor, I think it was a year ago," Thompson said."Everybody is excited," Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke said. "That's all they talk about here in town."So, what's been the hang-up with Halloween in Uniontown? Some told KDKA-TV the event got squashed over safety reasons."It's pretty exciting," resident Patty Roddy said. "It's time for the city to come together and celebrate the kids."Whatever the reason, if you're a kid in Uniontown, Monday is going to be a sweet night. Official trick-or-treat festivities run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

UNIONTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO