History! New Lex sweeps Unioto to score first district title in 39 years

CHILLICOTHE – Fifth seed New Lexington was in unchartered waters entering Saturday’s Division II district final at Ross Southeastern.

The program's last district title came in 1983, but the 2022 squad has joined that elite company.

New Lexington had an impressive first set and battled through early deficits in the next two in sweeping eighth seed Chillicothe Unioto 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 for the district championship.

The Panthers (20-5) will face Muskingum Valley League foe Coshocton, a five-set winner over East Liverpool, in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Heath High School.

A quick 14-4 start to the opening set laid down the foundation of a strong effort by New Lex, as coach Alyssa Board praised her team’s mettle in the face of adversity.

“We’ve been talking about composure all season. We were trying to implement digging out of holes during practice,” she said. “It was nice to have that in our back pocket. You never know when you may see it, but I’m proud of how the girls responded.”

The teams went back and forth in the second set with the Sherman Tanks leading 12-9 before the Panthers went on their surge. They also trailed Unioto 8-2 to open the third, but senior Jerilynn Koehler delivered on both sides of the net to spur the winners to history.

Fellow senior Lizzie Ellis, who passed out 30 assists, felt the trust the team has allowed the Panthers to keep their poise.

“The seniors have been playing together for years and have developed chemistry with the juniors. We know each other well and have developed that flow,” she said. “Our coaches have prepared us for games like this. We work hard every day in practice, and it paid off.”

Along with Ellis’ ability to run the offense, New Lex displayed the versatility needed to reach the regional tournament. Koehler led the way with 15 kills, while Abby Wilson, Trinity Cook and Nora Duperow had six kills apiece.

“Our hitters are all different, and we’re very versatile,” Ellis said. “We can adjust to what the other team is throwing at us, and we trust each other.”

That balance gave Unioto trouble, noted coach Jimmy Hutton.

“We had nerves in that first set, but we were prepared for what we expected them to do, but they changed a few things,” he said. “We knew (Koehler) would get her kills due to her height, but we focused on slowing down their other hitters. I thought we did a good job with that.

“Our serve-receive got us today,” he added. “Our kids battled and fought back, especially in those last two sets. We just couldn’t finish.”

The Panthers felt were confident they could exploit that area against the Sherman Tanks. Board noted it was a point of emphasis coming in, and her team excelled in that area.

New Lex also played well on defense, as Koehler had seven blocks, Abby Wilson five and Cook three, while Duperow made nine digs, Cook seven and Koehler and Ellis four apiece.

“We wanted to attack hard on serves and play great defense on their hitters,” Board noted. “We wanted to get them out of their system, and we were able to do that.”

History remains for the Panthers, and Board appreciated what the seniors have done to help them reach this level.

“This senior class has been locked in. They’ve been building this since their freshmen year,” she said. “We focused on building composure and confidence. We told our seniors they needed to put us on their backs, and we put our trust in them.”

The Sherman Tanks finished 19-6, and junior Abbie Marshall surpassed 1,000 career assists in the loss. Hutton knows this experience will benefit his squad, who only graduates libero Sophie Coleman.

“We won a sectional and beat the top seed (Circleville). We had a lot of great accomplishments,” Hutton said. “They learned what elite level volleyball is. We know what we have to work on, and we’ll work on getting this team prepared for next season.”

bhannahs@gannett.com; @brandonhannahs