York, ME

Drake places first, York girls win Class B cross country championship

By Jay Pinsonnault, Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
CUMBERLAND, Maine – The York High School boys cross country team won its first state championship in program history back in 2018.

The girls joined the championship party on Saturday.

Junior Cary Drake covered the 3.1-mile championship course in 18 minutes, 51.82 seconds and the York girls cross country team captured its first Class B state championship. Teammate Molly Kenealy was fourth in 20:12.58 in the 98-runner field.

York had a team total of 63 points, besting the 12-team field. Mt. Desert Island placed second with 105 points, while Freeport (107), Lincoln Academy (119) and Greely (165) placed third through fifth, respectively.

“Each girl had a job to do,” York girls coach Furgus Cullen said. “Cary’s job was to win and she did. Molly’s job was to place as high up in the top 10 as possible and she got fourth. Then they turned it over to the rest of the team to nail down the win and they did.”

Freshman Madelyn Hutchins placed 12th in 21:23.65, senior Lucy Kocev was 18th in 21:55.38. Teammates Karianna Hultstrom (37th, 22:49.28), Madelyn Herman (39th, 22:54.93) and , and Greta Yauch (59th, 22:59.05) closed it out.

York boys place second

Sophomore Aidan Ring placed eighth overall in a time of 17:40.20 as the Wildcats placed second in the 12-team field with 93 points.

Freeport won with a score of 35. Greely (142), John Bapst (144) and Mt. Desert Island (145) placed third through fifth, respectively.

York junior Ken Hermawan placed 17th (18:05.43), freshman Hayden Atkinson (18:17.93) was 27th, junior Will Gear (18:34.99) was 36th, junior Charlie Newton (18:40.75) was 39th, and senior Owen Spaulding (18:44.19) was 41st.

