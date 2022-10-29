Top aide to NJ Senate president to plead guilty to federal tax charges

The New Jersey Senate president’s chief of staff intends to plead guilty to federal tax charges and has resigned from his Statehouse position, according to a statement Saturday from Sen. Nicholas Scutari, D-Union.

Tony Teixeira, the top aide to the second-most-powerful Democrat in the state, was listed in a September 2021 state subpoena seeking details on payments from Sean Caddle, the man at the center of a murder-for-hire plot.

The state demanded information on nearly $50,000 in payments from Caddle and his consulting firm Arkady to Teixeira and his wife between 2015 and 2017.

Caddle is on home confinement after pleading guilty to hiring hitmen to kill his former friend and associate, and is cooperating with federal authorities on an unknown investigation, his attorney said.

Teixeira declined a request for comment, and in the past he did not respond to questions about what the payments were for. Caddle told NorthJersey.com in a phone call earlier this year that Teixeira did not work for Arkady, but confirmed he paid Teixeira.

During the time period Teixeira was collecting checks from Caddle and Arkady, he was chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, a Union County Democrat who worked closely with Caddle up until his guilty plea in January.

“Tony has unquestionably endured his share of hardships, and while he has served the public in many admirable capacities and is a friend, nonetheless he erred and I acknowledge that,” Scutari said in a statement. “I am glad Tony is accepting responsibility for his personal financial actions.”

Teixeira had gone deep into debt before he became a top aide to Lesniak. A firm he created, Magellan Marketing, defaulted on a $245,000 mortgage loan from the Elizabeth Development Company in 2010, according to court records. Three years later, in 2013, a judge garnished wages Teixeira earned working for Lesniak and Re/Max Realty connected to the loan default.

Tim Lydon will serve as Scutari’s acting chief of staff, Scutari said. Lydon is currently the executive director of the Senate Majority Office.

The story was first reported by the New Jersey Globe, the website run by David Wildstein, the former Port Authority executive in the Christie administration who admitted to leading the political revenge scheme known as Bridgegate in 2013.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Top aide to NJ Senate president to plead guilty to federal tax charges