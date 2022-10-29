Read full article on original website
939theeagle.com
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center
MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after crash in Columbia
Columbia Police arrest one person following a multi-vehicle crash near the MU campus. Police say a driver hit several vehicles in the area of Forum and Stadium Boulevard Monday evening. The area was briefly closed as emergency vehicles responded to the scene. One person was arrested in connection to the...
abc17news.com
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann
A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
kjluradio.com
Arrest warrant issued for Boone County man accused of providing fatal dose of drugs to girlfriend
An arrest warrant is issued for a Boone County man accused of abandoning his dead girlfriend last year. Kenneth Jones, of Hallsville, had been scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Monday but failed to appear. His trial had been scheduled to begin November 9. Jones is charged with abandonment of...
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
kjluradio.com
One man injured in weekend shooting in Columbia
One man is injured during a shots-fired incident at an apartment complex over the weekend. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the Lakewood Apartments complex in the 200 block of Old 63 North around 10:30 Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
kjluradio.com
Three people injured, two seriously, in apparent DWI crash in Pettis County
Three people are injured, two seriously, in an apparent drunk driving crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tylor Washington, 22, of Sedalia, was trying to pass another vehicle on Route B, near Ragar Road, just southwest of Sedalia, last night. Troopers say while Washington was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, another car overtook him and struck his vehicle.
Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Scene cleared after Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man faces federal charge for allegedly keeping heroin in storage unit
A Jefferson City man is charged in federal court after authorities find a large amount of heroin in his storage unit. Tremaine Bell, 41, was charged Monday with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. According to a federal affidavit, authorities received a tip that Bell was using a storage...
kjluradio.com
Randolph County man sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting deputy in March
A Moberly man is sentenced for shooting a deputy earlier this year. Jason Garner pleaded down last week to second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Garner was sentenced Monday to seven years on the assault charge and four years on the resisting arrest charge. However, he’ll be allowed to serve both sentences concurrently.
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach woman has car stolen twice while in the hospital, one man arrested
Charges are filed against a southeast Missouri man for his part in a stolen car incident in Osage Beach. The victim contacted police about three weeks ago, reporting her car stolen. She told police that she’d been in the hospital and had loaned her car to one of her roommates. But that roommate, Trenton Barnett, allegedly took her title and the car and drove it to the Poplar Bluff area where he refused to return it.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with murder for providing fatal dose of heroin scheduled for trial
A Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin is scheduled for trial. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was recently scheduled for a jury trial to begin January 10, 2023. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim died from a fatal overdose. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man pleads guilty to federal charges after pursuit, crash in Jefferson City
An Audrain County man who was riding in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing in Jefferson City pleads guilty to federal drug and weapons charges. Myron Mahaney, 23, of Mexico, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.
