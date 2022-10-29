ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
939theeagle.com

Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center

MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

One person arrested after crash in Columbia

Columbia Police arrest one person following a multi-vehicle crash near the MU campus. Police say a driver hit several vehicles in the area of Forum and Stadium Boulevard Monday evening. The area was briefly closed as emergency vehicles responded to the scene. One person was arrested in connection to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Shots fired reported north of Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann

A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking

A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

One man injured in weekend shooting in Columbia

One man is injured during a shots-fired incident at an apartment complex over the weekend. The Columbia Police Department says officers were called to the Lakewood Apartments complex in the 200 block of Old 63 North around 10:30 Saturday night. When they arrived on scene, they found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Three people injured, two seriously, in apparent DWI crash in Pettis County

Three people are injured, two seriously, in an apparent drunk driving crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tylor Washington, 22, of Sedalia, was trying to pass another vehicle on Route B, near Ragar Road, just southwest of Sedalia, last night. Troopers say while Washington was driving southbound in the northbound lanes, another car overtook him and struck his vehicle.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Randolph County man sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting deputy in March

A Moberly man is sentenced for shooting a deputy earlier this year. Jason Garner pleaded down last week to second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest, creating a substantial risk of serious injury. Garner was sentenced Monday to seven years on the assault charge and four years on the resisting arrest charge. However, he’ll be allowed to serve both sentences concurrently.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia

COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach woman has car stolen twice while in the hospital, one man arrested

Charges are filed against a southeast Missouri man for his part in a stolen car incident in Osage Beach. The victim contacted police about three weeks ago, reporting her car stolen. She told police that she’d been in the hospital and had loaned her car to one of her roommates. But that roommate, Trenton Barnett, allegedly took her title and the car and drove it to the Poplar Bluff area where he refused to return it.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

JCMO Man faces drug charges

A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy