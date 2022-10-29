Hubert Davis provides injury update for UNC basketball program

The North Carolina men’s basketball program cranked up the season with an exhibition blowout win over Johnson C. Smith despite being down four significant players.

Those four players are forwards Puff Johnson, Justin Mckoy, Jalen Washington, and starting guard RJ Davis. The excellent news is that UNC will not be without these players for long, with all four of them expected to be back for the season opener in under 10 days.

Head coach Hubert Davis met the media following the Tar Heels exhibition game, and revealed that he does expect all four to be back for the opener:

UNC opens the season as the team to beat with their number one overall ranking . They are looking to repeat an appearance at the national championship game with just a different outcome.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .