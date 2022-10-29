ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘NORTH5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Minnesota Lottery’s “NORTH5” game were:

03-09-10-26-30

(three, nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

Comments / 0

 

