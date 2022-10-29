ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

‘Truck Stop’ celebrates grand opening in Terre Haute

By Will Price
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Bo Turner had been anxiously awaiting Saturday for months.

Turner, the owner of the “Truck Stop,” had received support from the community online, but seeing the crowd outside brought a different kind of emotion.

“I am just so excited that we’re open finally, I’ve had such a good turnout so far,” she said.

Crowds surrounded the different food trucks that were set up on Saturday, as residents welcomed the first food truck park to the city. It’s a concept Turner discovered while on a west coast trip last year.

“The business concept came from when we traveled to Portland, Oregon about a year ago,” she said. “There’s food truck parks everywhere, and I fell in love with the concept of being outside, you can get multiple different options, being dog-friendly.”

The business will welcome different food trucks at different times, hosting a rotation of sorts, but Turner also said food trucks interested in a long-term lease could do so.

Turner worked alongside the 12 Points Revitalization Initiative, an organization that has helped bring a number of new businesses to the neighborhood. Economic development chair Tiffany Baker said she was happy to add a unique new business to the area.

“There’s a big wave of just entrepreneurs who just want to take a chance on our community and people in the community just show up in a big way to support them, it’s great,” she said.

Turner thanked the group, and the neighborhood, for their support as she looked to start her business.

“I owe everything to the 12 points area,” she said. “It really has been a group effort, and everybody’s been so supportive, which has been nice to see. I love coming here and I’m glad to be apart of it.”

Turner said their next big event will be a “Small business Saturday” promotion on November 26th. She hopes to establish more day-to-day operations once the weather warms up in Spring of 2023.

