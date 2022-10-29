MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
14-16-27-38-49, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2
(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-nine; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $29,430,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 87,000,000
NORTH5
03-09-10-26-30
(three, nine, ten, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
Pick 3
8-1-7
(eight, one, seven)
Powerball
19-31-40-46-57, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 3
(nineteen, thirty-one, forty, forty-six, fifty-seven; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000,000
