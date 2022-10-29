Read full article on original website
Governor discusses broadband expansion in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a media briefing to discuss broadband expansion. He'll provide an update on the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. The governor is also expected to discuss a special session he's called for Wednesday for lawmakers to consider an economic development project that he said will bring 1,000 high-paying jobs to Mississippi.
Mississippi wants you to be next designer of official state car tag
Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday following the announcement. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
Governor says new economic development deal is a major win for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves said the state has been working for a number of months to land a big economic deal that will bring high-paying jobs to Mississippi. "Not only is this deal twice as large as anything we've ever seen on a per-wage basis, this deal is also going to be about half as expensive as what the state has put up in other, similar deals," Reeves said.
Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
Mississippi growers report best sweet potato crops in years
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Several sweet potato growers in Mississippi said the quality of this year’s crop is the best they’ve seen in 20 years. Lorin Harvey, a sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, said he expects this year’s total acreage to be around 28,500. The amount is slightly less […]
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
'It's important that all of our contractors have access to opportunities,' MDOT official says
JACKSON, Miss. — A networking conference was held Tuesday to help disadvantaged businesses to ensure they are ready to take advantage of opportunities. Business leaders and transportation officials attended the conference, which was held at the Jackson State University e-Center. "They may be at a disadvantage to compete. It...
We answer your questions about increased rain across the Mississippi River basin
This story is a product of the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and funded by the Walton Family Foundation. Wisconsin Watch is a member of the network. Sign up for our newsletter and donate to support our fact-checked journalism.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 30, 2022: Lumumba and Henderson
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talks about water system repairs, long-term management, friction between him and Gov. Tate Reeves, and more. And Dr. Anita Henderson voices her concerns about the state of healthcare for women and children in Mississippi.
Mississippi governor calls special session for ‘biggest economic development project in history’ — 1,000 new jobs, $2.5 billion investment
Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was calling lawmakers into special session Wednesday for what he called the largest economic development project in state history. Reeves posted on social media: “Biggest economic development project in MS history coming to Golden Triangle: $2.5 billion capital investment (Nearly 2X larger than previous CapEx record), 1000 jobs, $93,000 average salary.”
Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations
Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
Meet the Candidates: Trent Kelly
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Incumbent Trent Kelly (R-Miss.) is running to keep his seat as the U.S. Representative for the First District of Mississippi. He will face Dianne Black in the November 8 General Election. He was elected to his seat on June 2, 2015, in a special election runoff. Kelly held a private law […]
Drought concerns remain on Mississippi River despite recent rain, experts say
TUNICA, Miss. — It poured down rain this weekend in the Mid-South. It was welcome rain, helping get rid of some drought conditions. Is that enough to get rid of low water conditions on the Mississippi River?. As FOX13 found out, the water is still low and could still...
Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers
Thomas farms at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers and doesn’t own enough grain storage to wait out the high costs of shipping.
Mississippi families hope for resolution as bodies of asylum patients exhumed
A huge excavation process is set to start unearthing and recovering the remains from 7,000 graves. The entirety of the forgotten cemetery spans almost 12 acres across the University of Mississippi Medical Center campus. The Asylum Hill Project was created after work crews found human remains in 2012 on part...
