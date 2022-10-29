ISU Black alumni group host landmark reunion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of Black alumni, stretching decades of history, met at the Vigo County Historical Center on Saturday for a reunion celebrating 50 years of the university’s African-American culture center, and its Afro-studies program as well.

Dr. Crystal Reynolds helped organize this year’s reunion, and said alumni from the 50’s all the way to 2021 were in attendance. She said the program has a rich history.

“The program here at Indiana State is one of the longest-running programs, one of the oldest programs, and we still exist,” she said. “This is a testament to Indiana State, and a testament to Terre Haute.”

Herman Giles, who graduated from ISU in 1971, said it’s the first time they met since the pandemic. He said it’s something he looks forward to every time they are able to hold it.

“It’s more than I could talk about because, it’s just beautiful to see people you haven’t seen in 50 years, and see the smiles on their face, and see how successful their lives have been,” he said.

The group met for a lunch, before hosting a program that celebrated alumni accomplishments, as well as touring some of the museum.

Reynolds said she doesn’t want to take these meetings for granted, as the alumni continue to get older.

“We celebrate each other,” she said.

