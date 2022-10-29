Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
City, county firefighters of the year honored
Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
Oxford Eagle
Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens
Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
Teens crash mustang while fleeing deputies; woman severely injured
A teen has been charged after leading deputies on a chase and crashing into an SUV, injuring a woman.
West Memphis caregiver arrested, charged with elder abuse after allegedly assaulting a patient
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A woman from West Memphis, Arkansas, has been arrested and charged following an investigation into the abuse of a vulnerable adult. On June 3, TBI began its investigation into Catherine Daniels after receiving information of alleged abuse. During the investigation, agents determined, while working as...
Man dead in North Merton shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
Residents express concerns over Memphis intersection at center of expansion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Southwest Memphis had a chance to weigh in on the expansion of a central road in their community. FOX13 previously reported that the intersection of Shelby Drive and Riverdale Road was deemed one of the most dangerous in the city in 2021 with 169 crashes.
Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents […]
actionnews5.com
LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
Robbery, shooting in Cordova leaves two injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a robbery and shooting in Cordova Monday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were transported to Regional One. The male victim was taken to the hospital in […]
actionnews5.com
Woman sentenced 20 years for running over DeSoto Co. deputy, causing him to lose leg
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after she hit a DeSoto County deputy with her car in 2021 while he was helping a stranded driver on the side of the highway. Deputy Austin Eldridge was critically injured in the crash. Eldridge...
Arrest made in Park Ave quadruple shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three. Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police. The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early […]
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
desotocountynews.com
Lake Cormorant JROTC team heads to Raider national championships
A group of cadets representing the Lake Cormorant High School Marine Corps JROTC are this week heading to a Boy Scout base camp in Molena, Georgia looking to win a national championship. The cadets are competing in the annual All-Service Raider Challenge Championships on Friday, Nov. 4. The mixed cadet...
tri-statedefender.com
The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan
From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed
Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
Memphis police want churches’ help with ‘car hopping’ gun theft problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis law enforcement has been teaming up with churches to keep guns out of the wrong hands. “We didn’t get in this overnight. I don’t think we’re going to get out of this overnight,” said Charlie Caswell. Caswell wears many hats. He’s a Shelby County commissioner, the Outreach Pastor at Impact Church […]
