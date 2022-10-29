ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Oxford Eagle

City, county firefighters of the year honored

Oxford and Lafayette County fire departments have seen an increase of calls this year, according to both fire chiefs, who recently spoke before members of the Exchange Club of Oxford. The update was given prior to the club’s presentation of the city and county Firefighter of the Year awards and...
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

Sheriff’s Department fitness center opens

Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East officially opened the sheriff department’s new fitness center last week with 18 pieces of gym equipment funded by Nicholas Air. The fitness center will be open 24/7 for law enforcement to be able to work out together. The fitness center is adjacent to the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man dead in North Merton shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting in North Memphis, police said. Officers responded to the 1500 block of North Merton Street a few minutes before 3. They found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in custody. Police said they believe […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arkansas woman indicted in adult abuse case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — An Arkansas woman has been charged after an investigation into abuse of vulnerable adult by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Catherine Daniels of West Memphis has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and neglect of a vulnerable adult. She was taken into TBI custody on Oct. 31. TBI agents […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was injured in a shooting in Hickory Hill Monday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Kirby Downs Drive at 5:28 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not released any suspect information at this time. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Robbery, shooting in Cordova leaves two injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a robbery and shooting in Cordova Monday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were transported to Regional One. The male victim was taken to the hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arrest made in Park Ave quadruple shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged following an incident over the weekend that killed one person and critically injured three. Peter Vaca, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after an investigation by Memphis Police. The incident occurred on the 3900 block of Park Avenue early […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Lake Cormorant JROTC team heads to Raider national championships

A group of cadets representing the Lake Cormorant High School Marine Corps JROTC are this week heading to a Boy Scout base camp in Molena, Georgia looking to win a national championship. The cadets are competing in the annual All-Service Raider Challenge Championships on Friday, Nov. 4. The mixed cadet...
LAKE CORMORANT, MS
tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Public Funeral Details Revealed

Jerry Lee Lewis' family shared details of the musician's public memorial and funeral services, set for this upcoming weekend. Lewis, one of the last surviving architects of rock and roll, died on Oct. 28 at 87. "The Killer" was best known for his hits "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Great Balls of Fire," as well as dozens of country hits during the 1960s and 1970s.
HERNANDO, MS

