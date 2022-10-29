ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyomissing, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Volleyball PRO

West Chester, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Downingtown West High School volleyball team will have a game with West Chester East High School on November 01, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WEST CHESTER, PA
FOX 43

Middletown man captures baseball history in collection

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Catholic church in Catasauqua closes

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
CATASAUQUA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
LANCASTER, PA
VISTA.Today

William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County

Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Truck crashes into York County home

DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

1 dead following three-vehicle crash

MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
MANHEIM, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy