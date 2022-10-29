Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County friends, longtime Phillies fans make last-minute World Series trip
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Sometimes it's extra special when it’s at the last minute. “He texted me this morning, said, ‘Hey, thanks for taking care of my dog and, oh by the way, do you want to go to the game tonight?,” explained Larry Turnbull of Orwigsburg.
Search on for Northern girls hoops coach following Paula Clendaniel’s unexpected resignation
Northern York High School recently opened a search for a head girls basketball coach as Paula Clendaniel decided she will not return to the sidelines after and eight-year tenure for personal and family-related reasons. Athletic Director Angie Gaido confirmed last month that Clendaniel will not return, even though the Northern...
West Chester, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
Coatesville High School Football Players Show Amazing Act of Kindness Toward Opponent Battling Cancer
Coatesville High School football players — along with other students, teachers, parents, and staff — showed an incredible act of kindness toward an opposing player after their game against Avon Grove last Friday night, writes Mark Walsh for the Daily Local News. Avon Grove’s Gavin Picard was recently...
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Renderings of Wildcat's Revenge at Hersheypark
Hersheypark pulled the wraps off a revamp of its Wildcat rollercoaster. It will return in 2023 as Wildcat's Revenge.
Middletown man captures baseball history in collection
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Baseball has long been called "America's Pastime." The history of the game lives on through the memories and tales of fans, but also in the artifacts of yesteryear. John Jadosh, of Middletown, has a special collection of jerseys that capture some of the best of baseball...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley resident $150K richer, but was just 1 number away from winning hundreds of millions in Powerball drawing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Lehigh Valley resident is $150,000 richer Tuesday, but he was just one number away from winning hundreds of millions in the latest Powerball drawing. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun spoke with the luckiest unlucky man in the Lehigh Valley. Jerry's Deli on West Union Boulevard in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities moves its offices to Seton Hall on Chew Street
The Diocese of Allentown's Catholic Charities office is moving to an area of need in downtown Allentown. As of Tuesday, Catholic Charities will be at 402 W. Chew St., across from St. Luke's Sacred Heart Hospital. The center city neighborhood is home to many people who rely on Catholic Charities,...
WFMZ-TV Online
West Reading deli owner makes friendly wager with Houston restaurant over World Series
WEST READING, Pa. - A local deli owner decided to make a fun friendly wager with a Houston restaurant over the World Series winner. The Phillies made it farther than a lot of fans expected this season. In the midst of the World Series, the owner of a West Reading...
WFMZ-TV Online
Catholic church in Catasauqua closes
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Catholic church in Catasauqua is now closed due to declining use and rising maintenance, the Diocese of Allentown announced Monday. The former St. Lawrence the Martyr building, now maintained by St. John Fisher church, closed Friday, and parishioners were told about the closure over the weekend, the diocese said.
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
William Penn Envisioned Nearby City as Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682Image via Anthony R. Wood, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester in Delaware County, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Former Baseball Player, 20, ID'd As Victim Of Weekend LanCo Crash
The 20-year-old former baseball player has been identified as the victim killed in a Rapho Township crash over the weekend has been identified. More than $23,200 had been raised for the family of Galvin Paniagua, of Hersey, as of Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a GoFundMe. The crash happened on state...
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
Kimberton Whole Foods Store Opens In Berks County
Local grocery chain Kimberton Whole Foods has launched a second store in Berks County. The new store, located at 810 Knitting Mills Way in Wyomissing, opened for business at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, and will hold a special grand opening weekend from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13, company representatives said on Facebook.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, expanded Christmas Village going up in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Halloween just passed, but it's already looking like Christmas in Bethlehem. "Since we are the Christmas City, USA, we have to start early and get prepared for all of our wonderful guests that come in," said Kelly Smith, the Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager. She is working on...
WGAL
Truck crashes into York County home
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a home in York County on Monday. It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Salem Church Road in Dover Township. "I was in the living room, and I heard this 'bang.' I thought, 'Oh, something hit us.' So, I opened the door and, lo and behold, I saw this truck on my porch," homeowner Carol Krout said.
1 dead following three-vehicle crash
MANHEIM, Pa. — The Manheim Borough Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left one dead on Saturday night. Two cars travelling eastbound on Route 283 collided when one attempted to pass the other, causing the passing car to lose control and spin into opposing traffic. The car...
