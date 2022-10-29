ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Texas volleyball match at TCU canceled

(KXAN) — The top-ranked Texas Volleyball team will have an extended break between taking the court as their upcoming match against TCU has been canceled. Originally slated for Wednesday, November 2, the Longhorns’ match against TCU will not happen due to a non-COVID-19 related illness within the TCU program.
AUSTIN, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gamecocks on Deck for Razorbacks in Barnhill

The Hogs return to their home court for the first time in two weeks for a midweek match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after pairs of losses, South Carolina to LSU and Texas A&M, and Arkansas in two against No. 12 Florida. The Razorbacks are currently 14-7 overall and 5-6 in league competition, and the Gamecocks are 10-10, 4-6 in the SEC.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback Doubles Take On ITA Fall Championships

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback duo of Alan Sau Franco and Adrien Burdet gear up for the final collegiate event of the fall at the ITA National Fall Championships this week in San Diego, Calif. at the Barnes Tennis Center held Wednesday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 6. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Flagship Video: What Texas is up against in facing Kansas State

The Flagship Podcast opens the week with an exclusive opponent preview as we welcome in KC Sports Network reporter John Kurtz for an in-depth look at what the Longhorns will face on the road in Manhattan, Kansas when Texas takes on No. 13 ranked Kansas State. Let us know your thoughts in the comments and be sure to subscribe to the Horns247 YouTube channel and click the bell for notifications on all of the latest Texas videos.
AUSTIN, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Preview – Arkansas vs. UAFS Exhibition

Arkansas women’s basketball will play its lone exhibition this Wednesday night, as the team hosts Arkansas – Fort Smith at 7 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena. Admission is free. Opponent: UAFS (exhibition) Location: Bud Walton Arena. Tickets: Free. Flip Card: Click HERE. Game Notes: Click HERE. Live Stats:...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Sanders Named Semifinalist for Bednarik Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Eliminated from SEC Tournament in PKs

PENSACOLA, Fla. – No. 4 seed Arkansas dropped its opening match of the SEC Tournament and tied No. 5 seed Vanderbilt 1-1, but fell 5-4 in penalty kicks. The Hogs (11-3-4) opened the match in typical fashion and got on the board early via a penalty kick converted by defender Shana Flynn in the 6th minute. Freshman Zoe Susi was fouled by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Wojdelko inside the penalty box which led to the kick.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Haselwood: Best Version of Himself

Jadon Haselwood was born to make plays. But sometimes, the right opportunity doesn’t come straight away. After committing to Oklahoma as one of the top recruits in the country, Haselwood had his moments, but a major injury and lack of targets had left him struggling to catch on in his three seasons in Norman.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Soccer Opens SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Razorbacks will make their 16th SEC Tournament appearance on Tuesday when they face No. 5 seed Vanderbilt (11-3-3). The first kick of the Hogs’ postseason will take place at 7:30 p.m. CT and it will be televised on SEC Network. Arkansas comes to Pensacola,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Where Hunter Yurachek’s New Salary Ranks Nationally after Inverse of Gus Malzahn Situation

FAYETTEVILLE — After taking the Arkansas athletic department to historic heights, it doesn’t sound like Hunter Yurachek is going anywhere any time soon. Not even a full year after receiving an extension and raise from the UA, the Razorbacks’ athletics director will soon get another pay bump on the heels of being pursued by another program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: LSU

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week 11 contest against No. 15 LSU on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on either CBS or ESPN. A six-day selection window will be utilized to determine the TV network assignment.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
High School Football PRO

Pflugerville, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The College Station High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
COLLEGE STATION, TX
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Men’s Tennis Hosts Second ITF Pro Tournament of Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Billingsley Tennis Center will host its second professional tournament of the fall as some of the best young players from around the world will head to Arkansas to compete in the USTA Fayetteville Futures from Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6. The tournament will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
westernkansasnews.com

Longhorns football season ends in loss to Pratt

Holcomb, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Holcomb Longhorns saw their 2022 football season come to an end Friday night at the hands of the Pratt Greenbacks in the opening round of the playoffs, 47–34. — The Longhorns opened the game like a lightning strike, as Khai Cosner raced 86 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Chris Palacios added the extra point and 15 seconds into the game, Holcomb led 7–0.
PRATT, KS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansauce to Perform at HogTown on Saturday

HogTown, the pregame destination for Razorback fans of all ages, is located on Maple Street just north of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive. This free event will begin four hours prior to Saturday’s game versus Liberty and conclude 30 minutes prior to kick-off to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy