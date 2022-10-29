The Hogs return to their home court for the first time in two weeks for a midweek match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Both teams are looking to get back in the win column after pairs of losses, South Carolina to LSU and Texas A&M, and Arkansas in two against No. 12 Florida. The Razorbacks are currently 14-7 overall and 5-6 in league competition, and the Gamecocks are 10-10, 4-6 in the SEC.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO