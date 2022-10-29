Read full article on original website
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Winston-Salem State shows fight, pushes crosstown ACC foe Wake Forest
Winston-Salem State made a run at Wake Forest, giving notice to the CIAA of what it can expect The post Winston-Salem State shows fight, pushes crosstown ACC foe Wake Forest appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. James Madison Dukes
The Cardinals cap off their home stand with a matchup against the Dukes that has bowl eligibility on the line.
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
WLKY.com
Manual volleyball standout and Texas commit named 2022 Ms. Kentucky Volleyball
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Manual volleyball star Nya Bunton is adding another accolade to her resume this season. The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association crowned her 2022 Ms. Kentucky Volleyball. "Nya Bunton of DuPont Manual High School is the 2022 Ms. Kentucky Volleyball," announced the KVCA in a Facebook post. "Bunton,...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
aseaofblue.com
Louisville loses exhibition game vs. DII program Lenoir-Rhyne
The Louisville Cardinals had their first exhibition game of the Kenny Payne era on Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Cards were hosting Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school out of North Carolina, but it was Lenoir-Rhyne getting the 57-47 victory. Louisville was led in scoring by...
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne
There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
thesilversword.com
Men’s Basketball to Face Daunting DI Roadtrip
The Chaminade men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022-2023 season with a daunting road trip to the east coast. The gauntlet that this team is about to face includes Division I powers Ohio State, University of Cincinnati, and Louisville. Playing in the Maui Invitational against Division I opponents every other year is nothing new, but that is in the friendly confines of Lahaina. Flying thousands of miles to the heart of the mainland, a new competition awaits the Swords.
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
lanereport.com
Bill Ramsey promoted to president of the Louisville office for Denham-Blythe Co.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Denham-Blythe Co. Inc. is a design/build large construction company with offices in Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. Announced it has promoted Bill Ramsey to President of the Louisville office. Ramsey will oversee all operations for the Louisville office. He is the former Executive Vice President of...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
wdrb.com
Humana's full statement in response to WDRB
In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
WLKY.com
The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
WLKY.com
JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
wdrb.com
Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
WLKY.com
Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
