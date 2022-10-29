ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville loses exhibition game vs. DII program Lenoir-Rhyne

The Louisville Cardinals had their first exhibition game of the Kenny Payne era on Sunday, and things couldn’t have gone any worse. The Cards were hosting Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II school out of North Carolina, but it was Lenoir-Rhyne getting the 57-47 victory. Louisville was led in scoring by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Card Chronicle

Seedy K’s GameCap: Lenoir-Rhyne

There are lots of questions about this year’s U of L Men’s Basketball Team. The answer to just about all of them is the same. Not a virtue that comes easy in these what’s happening right this nanosecond times. But one the University of Louisville team and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
thesilversword.com

Men’s Basketball to Face Daunting DI Roadtrip

The Chaminade men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022-2023 season with a daunting road trip to the east coast. The gauntlet that this team is about to face includes Division I powers Ohio State, University of Cincinnati, and Louisville. Playing in the Maui Invitational against Division I opponents every other year is nothing new, but that is in the friendly confines of Lahaina. Flying thousands of miles to the heart of the mainland, a new competition awaits the Swords.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdrb.com

Belle of Louisville to hold 'First Mate's Market' on Nov. 19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is transforming from a riverboat to a mall. The First Mate's Market, a free event, is planned for Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It's designed to bring together local businesses at a Louisville icon and National Historic Landmark. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Humana's full statement in response to WDRB

In response to a media inquiry from WDRB, Humana provided the following company statement:. Humana is a home-grown success story for Kentucky and a leading contributor to the economic growth, community involvement and corporate philanthropy of the state. Our company is proud to have such a major presence in Louisville, and we provide a strong anchor for the Downtown business community.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

The legend of the Witches' Tree in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you know the legend of Louisville's "Witches' Tree?" Growing wildly in an Old Louisville front yard is a twisty, turny tree. It's draped in what looks like junk but is actually peace offerings to witches. We spoke with author, historian and folklorist David Dominé about...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

JCPS Academies of Louisville program preparing kids for life beyond college

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A program in more than a dozen JCPS schools is being credited for helping students transition from the classroom to the workforce. It's called the JCPS Academies of Louisville. The way it works, 14 high schools in the district have what are called 'pathways.' Those pathways consist of different trades and skills that students learn about for three years (sophomore, junior and senior years), while also taking the traditional English, Math, Science and Social Studies courses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pandemic strains Humana’s connection to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Andy Agwunobi left his job running the University of Connecticut's health system to become a top executive at Humana Inc. earlier this year, he told colleagues he would be getting a place in the Washington, D.C., area, where Humana maintains a satellite office frequented by top executives, according to company sources.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville elementary school attempts to break Guinness World Record

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Stopher Elementary School tried to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cereal box domino chain" on Monday. And they did it while supporting a good cause. "JCPS students are hit kind of hard," said Avani Goodloe, Stopher Elementary School PTA. "We have some schools...
LOUISVILLE, KY

