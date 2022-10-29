The Chaminade men’s basketball team kicks off the 2022-2023 season with a daunting road trip to the east coast. The gauntlet that this team is about to face includes Division I powers Ohio State, University of Cincinnati, and Louisville. Playing in the Maui Invitational against Division I opponents every other year is nothing new, but that is in the friendly confines of Lahaina. Flying thousands of miles to the heart of the mainland, a new competition awaits the Swords.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO