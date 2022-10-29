No. 5 Pittsburg State improves to 9-0 with dominant defense against Central Oklahoma

The Pittsburg State Gorillas football team continues to march dominantly through the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association season.

The Gorillas rolled past Central Oklahoma 38-7 in Edmond, Okla., on Saturday.

Pittsburg State was pitching a 38-0 shutout until Central Oklahoma got on the board with a touchdown with 1 minute, 28 seconds left in the game.

With the victory, the Gorillas, who are ranked No. 5 in the NCAA Division-II coaches’ poll, improved to 9-0, with all nine victories coming in MIAA games.

Pitt State held Central Oklahoma, 5-4, to 246 yards from scrimmage on Saturday.

Antione Nunn Jr., who is from Belton, had a 28-yard interception return for a TD that put the Gorillas up 38-0. It was Nunn’s third pick of the season.

Caleb Lewis rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries with two TDs for Pittsburg State. Lewis has 714 yards rushing so far this year, at a clip of 4.8 yards per carry.

The Gorillas will square off against Washburn next Saturday in Topeka. The Ichabods are 6-3.

Other area games

Missouri State 64, Western Illinois 14: The Bears put an end to a five-game skid with their Homecoming triumph in Springfield. Missouri State (3-5) scored on seven drives in the first half and had a 45-7 lead at the break. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley completed 17 of 22 pass for 311 yards and three TDs. The Bears outgained the Leathernecks 597 yards to 229.

Northwest Missouri State 28, Nebraska-Kearney 24: The Bearcats overcame a 10-point deficit with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in picking up win No. 7 at Kearney, Neb. Northwest Missouri ran for a season-high 312 yards. Jamar Moya gained 120 of those on 14 carries, while Jay Harris picked up 72 on 13 carries. He scored three TDs., including one of the scores in the fourth quarter. The Bearcats are 7-2, while the Lopers are 6-3.

Central Missouri 61, Lincoln 14: Central Missouri quarterback Cedric Case was perfect in the Mules’ home victory. He completed 16 of 16 passes, six for touchdowns. He finished with 246 yards passing. The Mules scored 40 points in the first half and never looked back, improving to 3-6. Lincoln fell to 0-7.

Washburn 21, Northeastern State 17: The Ichabods needed a late TD to get by Northeastern State in Tahlequah. Okla. Taylon Peters’ 3-yard run into the end zone with 1:49 left put Washburn ahead for good. The score capped a 52-yard drive, and the Ichabods held off Northeastern State’s last-ditch drive. Peters ran for 108 yards on 20 carries with two TDs. Washburn improved to 6-3, while the River Hawks dropped to 1-8.

Emporia State 42, Fort Hayes State 14; Hornets quarterback Braden Gleason spread it around on Homecoming in Emporia, connecting with nine different receivers. Gleason was good on 30 of 37 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scoring strikes went to Jaylen Varner, who had seven catches overall for 96 yards. Fort Hays State’s Jack Dawson passed for 202 yards with two TDs on 15-of-25 accuracy. Emporia State pushed its record to 7-2, while Fort Hays State dropped to 2-7.

Missouri Western 31, Missouri Southern 27: The Griffons rushed for 324 yards and four TDs and then held on against Missouri Southern. Jonas Bennett ran for 128 yards on 21 carries for Missouri Western. Missouri Southern’s Dwayne Lawson rushed for 125 yards on seven carries. Lawson had an 80-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that tied the score at 21. Both teams are 4-5 this season after Saturday.

Lindenwood 64, William Jewell 23: William Jewell scored 20 points in the second quarter but had trouble keeping up with Lindenwood the rest of the way at St. Charles, Mo. Quarterback Taylor Eggers and receiver Marquis Whitmire hooked up for a 73-pass play for the Cardinals as Jewell was on the move in the second quarter. Jewell’s Jordan Clay rushed for 151 yards on 23 carries. The Cardinals, 1-8, will play host to the University of Indianapolis next Saturday in a Great Lakes Valley Conference game.