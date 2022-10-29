Read full article on original website
American Patriot
3d ago
There is no confusion. We are absolutely sick of the direction this city, this state and this country had taken under democratic (lack of) leadership. The only corrective course of action available is to vote these leftist lunatics out of office and return to normalcy.
3d ago
Keep your endorsements to yourself. No one cares what you think. Just provide both sides of the argument and we'll make our own decisions.
shoofly
2d ago
If they are that confused over this then maybe they are not qualified to vote. Nothing confusing about it. It’s just another liberal ploy to get people to vote for Kotek. After all it is Portland.
WWEEK
Murmurs: Democrats Face Enthusiasm Gap
DEMOCRATS FACE ENTHUSIASM GAP: With less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 general election, ballots are trickling in: Fewer than 20% of voters had cast their ballots as of Oct. 31. That’s not surprising since ballots in recent election cycles have tended to come in during the final two days—a trend that will be amplified by the new law allowing ballots postmarked by Nov. 8 to be counted as well as those received by 8 pm on Election Day. One notable finding so far: In the past five general elections, Republicans turned out at a higher rate than Democrats by an average of eight-tenths of a percentage point. So far, however, Republican turnout for the Nov. 8 election is 1.9 points higher than Democratic turnout. Pollster John Horvick of DHM Research says that’s counterintuitive, given that Democrats urged voters in 2020 to fill out their ballots early, while Republicans cast doubt on the validity of vote by mail. “It’s notable that Republicans are turning out early,” Horvick says.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez
Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
City of Portland accused of misleading voters about potential government changes
With recent information in the mail and online about the charter reform measure on the ballot, one group is accusing the City of Portland of deliberately misleading voters.
Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race
Accusations and denials continue to fly in the Portland City Council race between incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez after Gonzalez' campaign headquarters was vandalized for the second time in a month.
Portland City Council race heats up as election day nears
Incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty vs. challenger Rene Gonzalez, with two very different views of what the city needs.The Portland City Council race between Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and her challenger, businessman Rene Gonzalez, is a cliffhanger. The only professional poll released to date shows Gonzalez with a large lead over Hardesty. But who votes is everything, and Hardesty has a loyal and active base. Hardesty accused Gonzalez of being a right wing Republican in the closing weeks, a charge Gonzalez denied by saying he is a registered Democrat who is pro-choice, supports gay marriage, and has retained progressive campaign...
Gluesenkamp Perez holds rally amid tight race for Washington’s third district
With one week until the election on Nov. 8, all eyes are on the hotly- contested race in Washington's third congressional district. With the race tightening, Democrat and small business owner Marie Gluesenkamp Perez brought in the state's lieutenant governor for an added boost ahead of the election.
Eye on Northwest Politics: Analysing the upcoming midterm election
This midterm election is unlike any we've seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Want to see nitty-gritty results of The Oregonian/OregonLive poll of Portland-area voters? It’s all here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a poll of 600 voters in the three-county Portland area ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on homelessness, public safety, the virtality of downtown Portland, the competitive City Council race and a proposed ballot measure to rewrite Portland’s form of government. Portland-based DHM Research designed...
Gonzalez blames Hardesty for campaign HQ vandalism
The campaign for City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez is accusing incumbent Jo Ann Hardesty of inciting the most recent vandalism to its downtown campaign headquarters.
Here's how Oregon handles election security, and why voter fraud is vanishingly rare
PORTLAND, Ore. — Election Day is on November 8 — but since Oregon is a vote-by-mail state, many people have probably already sent in their ballots. A number of viewers wrote in to ask us what happens next; how do we know our votes are handled and counted properly? We got answers from an expert, Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott.
Chronicle
'Successful For a Lot of Different Reasons': Inslee Tours Safe Stay Site in Vancouver
Gov. Jay Inslee toured Vancouver's first Safe Stay Community on Monday, hailing the city's efforts to address homelessness as a model for the state. Inslee visited the Safe Stay at 11400 N.E. 51st Circle and later toured the upcoming Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing complex before taking part in a roundtable discussion with community leaders.
WWEEK
Outside Spending Dominates in Oregon’s Congressional Swing Districts
With a little more than a week before ballots are counted, a look at national money pouring into Oregon’s two congressional swing districts highlights a gamble Democrats took when they redrew the 5th Congressional District and created the new 6th District with very narrow voter registration advantages. (Democrats have about 25,000 more voters registered in both districts, an advantage of 4.8 percentage points in the 5th District and 5.5 points in the 6th.)
Portland working on 'resolution' in ADA sidewalk violation lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — In early September, 10 Portlanders with mobility disabilities sued the city of Portland over homeless tents and debris blocking city sidewalks. It’s the first lawsuit of its kind in Portland. “I have to sometimes go in the road to get around them and I don’t...
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
WWEEK
PCEF (Finally) Speaks for the Trees
In the first two rounds of grants from the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund, precious little money went to planting trees, even though they are a proven technology for removing carbon from the atmosphere and providing shade in urban heat islands. Portland’s best-known arboreal organization, Friends of Trees, got...
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
WWEEK
Where to Drink This Week in Portland
8811 N Lombard St., 971-242-8927, wonderwoodsprings.com. 8 am-8 pm Tuesday-Sunday. Mike Bennett’s new cafe is mostly about the art: 400 hand-painted pieces, ranging from cute woodland creatures to a sleeping dragon. However, this isn’t just another of the prolific artist’s pop-up exhibits. You really can eat and drink at Wonderwood Springs. Expect to find two custom coffee blends personally selected by Bennett, along with a regular hot chocolate and another made with mushrooms.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
WWEEK
Blazes That Begin in Homeless Camps Now Account for Nearly Half the Fires in Portland
Just over a month ago, Chris Husbands’ backyard in North Portland was on fire. The 32-year-old builder of custom vans was in Florida on Sept. 17 when a blaze broke out in a homeless camp behind his house in the Portsmouth neighborhood. It tore through dry blackberry bushes, climbed his wooden gate, and lit his bamboo plants up like a torch.
thereflector.com
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leads Joe Kent in fundraising for Third Congressional District
The 2022 midterm election for Washington’s Third Congressional District has already broken fundraising records as the Democratic candidate in the race now leads the pack in contributions. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez eked ahead of Republican Joe Kent in fundraising in the pre-general election filings with the Federal Elections Commission. As...
